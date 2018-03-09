We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

It’s clear that the wet Tory establishment is not keen on Jacob Rees-Mogg. On the surface that appears to be because he holds robust views that are at odds with theirs: he’s an actual Conservative, and they are, of course, anything but. But I wonder if there’s a deeper fear there as well: do they worry that if Rees-Mogg becomes leader then the party will slip out of their grasp in the way that Labour was taken over by hard-left, Momentum commies?

Hector Drummond

March 9th, 2018

  • AKM
    March 9, 2018

    Yes. Next question.

    (Though how effective JRM would be as the Conservative leader is a different question. Being ideologically correct is nice but he also needs to demonstrate a competency for practical politics which he has not yet had the opportunity to do to the best of my limited knowledge)

