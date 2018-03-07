A ‘Fourth Amendment’ is badly needed, back in the Old Country

King George III’s troops and excise men outraged many of the colonialists (AIUI) with their searches and seizures, leading to the Fourth Amendment to the US Constitution.
Amendment IV
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
Back in old England, no such definitive right exists, so the Queen’s men may find you not so secure in your person, and may make ‘unreasonable searches and seizures’, you might conclude.
I call my first ‘witness’:
A prisoner suspected of hiding drugs by swallowing them has been sent to hospital after managing not to defecate for nearly seven weeks.
#Poowatch ends in VICTORY for suspected drug dealer as he’s released on bail after 45 DAYS without going to the toilet
Yes, the unfortunate Mr Lamarr Chambers was held as a prisoner for 45 days by Essex Police, hoping that he will drop himself in it, as it were, as he was suspected of having swallowed an item which would eventually emerge, and which might incriminate him on drugs charges (and I note, we don’t have a Fifth Amendment here either, but we do have some rules of evidence against self-incrimination).
The story so far:
The 24-year-old from Brixton, South London, was held on January 17 and appeared in court the next day.
At that hearing, and in seven subsequent hearings, the court authorised the further detention of Mr Chambers under section 152 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 to enable him to pass drugs he was suspected to have inside him.
So a Court has authorised this epic buttock-clenching saga, under legislation dating from Mrs Thatcher’s period in office.
However, the police, presumably feeling themselves up against a brick wall, relented.
On Monday the decision was taken by Deputy Chief Constable BJ Harrington, following medical and legal advice, to release Mr Chambers from custody.
The Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the charges against Mr Chambers in relation to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and driving matters.
He was immediately rearrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and released on bail and then taken by police car, in company with a medical professional, to hospital for treatment.
I can’t help but be disgusted by a country in which a police force can comment on Twitter about a prisoner’s bowel movements, or lack thereof.
Perhaps we need a change in the law? No holding people until evidence emerges, but charge on the evidence lawfully and properly gathered.
Or perhaps Mrs May might suggest that the Crown will be able to seek a writ of habeus caco, ordering a prisoner to defecate?
I suspect that there’s only one thing Mr Chambers needs now more badly than the Fourth Amendment.
And what do the police say?
‘We will also not shy away from talking about the unpleasant truths that go hand in hand with the drug dealing lifestyle, from the violence often perpetrated by those involved to the expectation on dealers to “plug” drugs to avoid capture.’
I find a police force watching a man 24-hours a day for 45 days to see him defecate (on these allegations) far more unpleasant a truth, a truth about the state of freedom in Britain today.
Sadly the 4th Amendment is not enforced in the United States – and it was “conservative” judges who undermined it. Now property can be seized without the need to prove in court (beyond all reasonable doubt) that it is the profits of crime. Indeed property can be seized in the United States from people who the state has not proved committed any crime at all – and good luck trying to get it back in the courts (without your bank account frozen).
No basic liberty is safe from a “legislature” (John Locke was quite wrong to say that a legislature creates the law – courts, including the high court of the monarch in parliament should seek to find and uphold the law – NOT make it) This we know from Enoch Powell being almost the only Member of Parliament to oppose property being seized from drug dealers without it being proved that the property was the profits of crime – he warned this would become a general power, and it has. But basic liberties are not safe from bad judges either.
A shitty job that in a sane world no one would want to do.
“watching a man 24-hours a day for 45 days to see him defecate”
Channel 4 television executive: ‘I’ve just found the next big reality show! Is Mary Berry available to host, or failing her, Sandi Toksvig?”
I would have just taken the rap.
Not a problem. You put him in a cell with a stainless steel collection toilet, with a collection bag inside, and the water flow turned off. And a sensor that tells you to check on him before he can re-ingest the evidence.
Fairly common.
Any trained medical folk here like to expound, in detail, on what would happen to a, presumably, natural rubber container of ANYTHING during its (interrupted) passage through the alimentary canal?
Idiots who swallow the “evidence” in this manner often die spectacularly when the natural rubber packaging breaks down in the gut and the contents flood straight through the intestinal wall into the bloodstream.
Never mind the potential long term self-harm this bloke is inflicting on himself by retaining, quite painfully, a large amount of toxic stuff that should be expelled on at least a daily basis.
Are the cops just feeding this bloke three squares a day, waiting for him to either do a “Mister Creosote” or collapse and require a trip to the emergency ward, where any evidence will be “obtained”, “consent” or no.
And what would be the “follow-up” were the “suspect” to die and for the “suspected drugs package” turn out to be a “joke” gone wrong by said suspect? The “usual”?
Any medical imaging practitioners have any advances?
You Brits are in a war. Do you know that?