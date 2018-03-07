Trade Wars: A Phantom Menace?

Bloomberg is the only TV news channel I can stomach watching in the UK; it is the only one that is not instinctively leftist. I suppose if you are trying to provide a service that people will pay for to help them make financial decisions, a better standard of truth is required.
This morning they were very excited about Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs, especially now that (relative) voice-of-reason Gary Cohn has announced his resignation. They reported that the EU is threatening to respond to Trump by cutting off EU consumers’ noses to spite Donald Trump’s face.
Perhaps if we are lucky post-Brexit Britain will be a refuge of sanity, free-trade, and economic growth amongst all this madness.
Or perhaps, as one commenter on Bloomberg suggested, it is all bluster and this is just Trump negotiation tactics and it will come to nothing.
Levis, Harley Davidsons, and Bourbon. The very list says it all.
The United States has two great deficits – the budget deficit and the trade deficit, both HUNDREDS-of-BILLIONS-of-Dollars.
President Trump is doing nothing about the budget deficit – tax rates had to be cut, otherwise companies and rich individuals would just have moved to Canada (which has much lower tax rates for companies and wealthy individuals), but he has utterly failed to reduce GOVERNMENT SPENDING. The list of unnecessary (indeed harmful) government departments and agencies produced by Senator Ted Cruz (who won his primary yesterday with 83% of the vote)in 2016, has been ignored by President Trump and by the Republican leadership of House and Senate. So America is doomed to bankruptcy – in fact if not in legal theory.
The trade deficit is also hundreds of billions of Dollars of borrowing every year to finance CONSUMPTION. President Trump does have an answer to this – Protectionism, taxes on imports (the WRONG answer), and the establishment economists are even worse – with their mantra that borrowing hundreds of billions a year to finance consumption imports “does not matter”. The establishment economists have no answer to the crises – because they do not even understand that it is a crises. They go around quoting (out of context) the Classical Economists – as if Adam Smith and so on would have supported borrowing hundreds of billions every year to finance consumption.
It is very difficult (indeed impossible) not to despair.
Still perhaps there will be a crash in the exchange rate of the Dollar (which might finally break Americans from their addiction to imports), and would also lead to a de facto default on the national debt – as the United States can not afford such a vast debt (some 20 trillion Dollars) other than by printing money.
“But Paul that would destroy the world economy and the international financial system”.
Yes – of course it will.
Addiction to imports? Absurd notion on its face. The purpose of the economy, insofar as it can be said to have one, is consumption.
The fact that we ‘import’ items to consume is a trivial, and unhelpful, rephrasing of the benefits of the division of labor and comparative advantage.
Someone is confusing an accounting artifact with an issue.
May I suggest spending a few weeks with Don Boudreaux at Cafe Hayek? Or with Adam Smith, who understood quite clearly that this is toxic nonsense?
Your position is incoherent and economically un-sane.
That depends to some degree on other countries’ response.
– Trump wants NAFTA to close loopholes that let Chinese steel and aluminium into Mexico and Canada for re-export to the US. His tariffs may work to end reported foot-dragging by Trudeau in the negotiations.
– If the EU were to offer ending or lowering of its tariffs in exchange for Trump’s doing the same, that path leads to one future. If they impose more, that path leads to another future.
In the short-term, this, like the Italian election, may distract the eurocrats from fully focussing on their mission to punish us for Brexit. Condemning Trump’s tariff’s while simultaneously defending their imposition of far harsher ones on us will not embarrass any eurocrat but may help maintain their ‘cloth-eared’ reputation.
There are lots of explanations, both pro and con (and in-between) here.
The EU has been doing it for quite a while as it is, which was one of the reason’s given to these latest measures by the US – although I think that China is the real elephant in the room for all involved (which is really everyone living on planet Earth and not in a cave).
So let me see if I understand this. The gnomes of Brussels are contemplating a trade war with Britain AND the US?
Quite.
This is a situation decades in the making, not unlike the gradual acceptance of NATO members not upholding the basic agreement. For the majority of those prior decades there has been great publicly voiced concern, furrowed brows and abundant tsk-tsking. It has become tacitly understood that any public talk of actual movement or action is, well, the kind of thing you have to tell those tiresome voters. Now some of those prior de facto arrangements are seeing sunlight and more of it than many participants would like. It would be good for everybody involved if there were to be a re-adjustment either back to in NATO’s case what they agreed to and in trade something actually approaching ‘Free Trade’. But if Brussels to mention one will not listen, we may have to go another way. After all, in Foggy Bottom it was a veritable pillar of existence that the Paks would continue getting their billions, and you can see how that worked out.