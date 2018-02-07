The efficiency of state space development

Last night, Elon Musk mentioned that the development cost of Falcon Heavy was about $500M, an astonishing sum, until you remember that NASA’s new Space Launch System has consumed about $20B to date and isn’t finished yet. Full development costs for SLS are said to be $35B.
Also, while Falcon Heavy re-uses most of its hardware and costs about $90M a flight, the current quoted SLS flight cost is $500M, and more realistically might reach $1B per flight.
However, while Falcon Heavy can only carry 63 tons to low earth orbit, SLS Block 1 will be able to carry 70 tons.
Eventually, SLS Block 2 will be available, with a payload of 130 tons to LEO. By that time, SpaceX’s BFR, which will be fully reusable, may be in flight. BFR will be able to carry 150 tons to LEO, and is intended to be fully reusable, so a flight may cost as little as a few million dollars — likely under 1/100th of the cost of a flight of SLS Block 2.
Here in the UK, the chorus (from the media et al.) would be to blame ‘cuts’ in NASA’s budget for the high costs, and unfair competition, before demanding new regulations on Space X and a ‘level playing field’.
The SLS will keep on going despite the excessive cost and the fact that it is a single-use platform in an increasingly multi-use marketplace.
It will keep being funded because it is a pork-barrel project that is essential to a number of crucial states, indeed the capabilities of those manufacturers has been a limiting factor in the design of the SLS.
As for the “current quoted SLS flight cost is $500M” that figure is the estimate from 2012 and were recognized as being bullshit even then, given the comparisons with the STS (Space Shuttle) planned versus operational schedule and running costs.
Even if this dream figure of $500 million a shot was realised, it would still be five-and-a-half times more expensive than the Falcon Heavy for sub-60 ton payloads (which will be most of them).
It’s a white elephant and nothing more than that.
Quoth John Galt:
On the contrary! SLS is a near complete success. It has components made in a huge number of distinct congressional districts, and it’s immensely profitable for a large number of federal contractors. The common mistake is viewing it as a mechanism to launch payloads to space, when, in fact, it’s a method for launching tax dollars into the bank accounts of powerful interests! Seen in the correct light, it has achieved everything its proponents could have dreamed of.
Does anyone else worry that SpaceX might be doing too well? If they keep making NASA look bad, I wonder if pressure might start being exerted to deprive them of their government contracts.
Hopefully it won’t happen before they’ve established a fully fledged private space economy, then they’ll be able to tell NASA to get stuffed.
Perry Metzger has it right.
Perry Metzger, here is a nifty article examining the cost comparisons.