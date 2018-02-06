We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Pretty much the coolest thing ever

· Aerospace · Science & Technology

Pretty much the coolest thing ever… 😎

February 6th, 2018 |

15 comments to Pretty much the coolest thing ever

  • Mary Contrary
    February 6, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Amen

  • JadedLibertarian
    February 6, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Like a boss 😎

    Elon Musk displays a level of showmanship not seen since the time of Brunel.

  • Rob Fisher
    February 6, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    This is what it’s all about!

  • Bruce
    February 6, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Think back to the classic 1940’s / 1950’s SF pulp-mags and B-Movies.

    They usually showed the “spaceship” landing just like that. See also the wonderful Wallace and Grommit epic, “A Grand Day Out”.

    When the “Eagle” landed on the moon, nearly half a century ago ago, it did exactly the same thing.

    Dropping the big Saturn 5 boosters into the ocean and letting the upper stage boosters burn up in the atmosphere was pretty much all they could do at the time. The Apollo on-board computers had about as much grunt as an early digital mobile phone and were considerably larger. Only five or so years before, ANALOGUE computers were the big thing in aerospace technology

  • JohnW
    February 6, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Core landing failed – but 2/3 is very good!

  • Sam Duncan
    February 6, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    I knew it would be good, but god-dammit, that was awesome. And they made it look easy.

    Similarly, although rationally I know it must be true, it still comes as a bit of a shock to realise that, yes, Elon’s Tesla really is up there.

    This is the 21st Century I was promised. 😀

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    February 7, 2018 at 1:39 am

    How irresponsible! Rocket builders need repeat orders! I bet this reusible launcher puts some rocketsmiths out of a job! And what will all those NASAcrats do now? And this sort of thing might encourage little kiddies to want to be astronauts, and thus endanger their lives! Won’t someone think of the kiddies?

  • Eric
    February 7, 2018 at 2:04 am

    I still think he should have sent up a Corvette, but this is pretty cool.

  • John Galt
    February 7, 2018 at 2:09 am

    It does make a complete mockery of NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS), especially the comparatives.

    The current estimate is that the SLS, which is still not flight ready will cost $1 billion a shot (double the 2012 estimate of $500 million), whereas with this one flight SpaceX have proven that they can deliver the same or better capability for around $90 million a shot.

    Competition in the space launch market is good, but with the small-to-medium sized launch market saturated and plenty of competition from private companies with SpaceX (Falcon9 and Falcon Heavy) and a good showing from Blue Origin (New Shepard, New Glenn) the SLS seems to be evolving into the white elephant that everyone (except NASA I presume) thought that it would be.

    Not only is it long past time for NASA to abandon the SLS, it should never have been commissioned in the first place.

    Long past time to scrap NASA as well. It’s purpose was served after the core aspects of the Apollo program were completed.

  • Umbriel
    February 7, 2018 at 2:26 am

    Definite Gerry Anderson vibe to the booster landing…

  • Biffa Bacon
    February 7, 2018 at 2:49 am

    Still can’t get over that landing. It just looks like it should not work, yet it does.

  • Eric
    February 7, 2018 at 2:57 am

    JG,

    Manned space at NASA has been little more than a jobs program since the early ’80s when it became clear the shuttle wouldn’t meet any of its design goals. SLS is designed specifically to use the same engines STS used, so the same people, in the same Congressional districts, get to keep their jobs making something nobody else wants. It also means the cost of a SLS launch will never go down, since spending money is the point.

    What SpaceX has done is make the whole thing so, so obvious the question “Why are we doing SLS?” is bound to keep coming up until it’s dead. Particularly if BFR makes it off the drawing board.

  • bobby b
    February 7, 2018 at 3:35 am

    Hey, now!

    NASA may not put any more people into space, but that’s only because they’re putting their resources into the more important issue of faking climate science!

    So cut them some slack.

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    February 7, 2018 at 6:27 am

    As a contrarian, maybe the rockets simply took off, and the tape was played backwards? And acters played the ‘spectators’?

