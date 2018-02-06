Pretty much the coolest thing ever… 😎
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Pretty much the coolest thing ever
February 6th, 2018 |
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Amen
Like a boss 😎
Elon Musk displays a level of showmanship not seen since the time of Brunel.
This is what it’s all about!
Think back to the classic 1940’s / 1950’s SF pulp-mags and B-Movies.
They usually showed the “spaceship” landing just like that. See also the wonderful Wallace and Grommit epic, “A Grand Day Out”.
When the “Eagle” landed on the moon, nearly half a century ago ago, it did exactly the same thing.
Dropping the big Saturn 5 boosters into the ocean and letting the upper stage boosters burn up in the atmosphere was pretty much all they could do at the time. The Apollo on-board computers had about as much grunt as an early digital mobile phone and were considerably larger. Only five or so years before, ANALOGUE computers were the big thing in aerospace technology
Core landing failed – but 2/3 is very good!
I knew it would be good, but god-dammit, that was awesome. And they made it look easy.
Similarly, although rationally I know it must be true, it still comes as a bit of a shock to realise that, yes, Elon’s Tesla really is up there.
This is the 21st Century I was promised. 😀
Good.
How irresponsible! Rocket builders need repeat orders! I bet this reusible launcher puts some rocketsmiths out of a job! And what will all those NASAcrats do now? And this sort of thing might encourage little kiddies to want to be astronauts, and thus endanger their lives! Won’t someone think of the kiddies?
I still think he should have sent up a Corvette, but this is pretty cool.
It does make a complete mockery of NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS), especially the comparatives.
The current estimate is that the SLS, which is still not flight ready will cost $1 billion a shot (double the 2012 estimate of $500 million), whereas with this one flight SpaceX have proven that they can deliver the same or better capability for around $90 million a shot.
Competition in the space launch market is good, but with the small-to-medium sized launch market saturated and plenty of competition from private companies with SpaceX (Falcon9 and Falcon Heavy) and a good showing from Blue Origin (New Shepard, New Glenn) the SLS seems to be evolving into the white elephant that everyone (except NASA I presume) thought that it would be.
Not only is it long past time for NASA to abandon the SLS, it should never have been commissioned in the first place.
Long past time to scrap NASA as well. It’s purpose was served after the core aspects of the Apollo program were completed.
Definite Gerry Anderson vibe to the booster landing…
Still can’t get over that landing. It just looks like it should not work, yet it does.
JG,
Manned space at NASA has been little more than a jobs program since the early ’80s when it became clear the shuttle wouldn’t meet any of its design goals. SLS is designed specifically to use the same engines STS used, so the same people, in the same Congressional districts, get to keep their jobs making something nobody else wants. It also means the cost of a SLS launch will never go down, since spending money is the point.
What SpaceX has done is make the whole thing so, so obvious the question “Why are we doing SLS?” is bound to keep coming up until it’s dead. Particularly if BFR makes it off the drawing board.
Hey, now!
NASA may not put any more people into space, but that’s only because they’re putting their resources into the more important issue of faking climate science!
So cut them some slack.
As a contrarian, maybe the rockets simply took off, and the tape was played backwards? And acters played the ‘spectators’?