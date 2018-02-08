By the authority vested, very scantily vested, in me…

The Gambling Commission has said that scantily dressed female croupiers are “unacceptable”.
Gambling Commission condemns outfits at trade show
Scantily clad women are “unacceptable” at a betting industry conference, Britain’s gambling regulator has said.
Sarah Harrison told the BBC that some women working at the ICE Totally Gaming event were wearing “little more than swimsuits”, while men wore smart suits.
The chief executive of the Gambling Commission said the body could boycott future ICE Total Gaming events.
But the event’s manager said the complaint was directed at a “very small” number of firms taking part.
Kate Chambers, managing director of ICE London, also said the show has been encouraging exhibitors to represent women more respectfully.
[…]
Earlier, Ms Harrison told BBC’s Radio 4’s Today programme of her dismay at seeing a gender disparity at the show, with some women on exhibition stalls doing promotional work in revealing clothing.
“The men were wearing smart suits and women were being asked to wear not much more than swimsuits. That’s totally unacceptable; it’s not reflective of the modern economy,” she said.
“This isn’t about political correctness. It’s about good regulation and good governance, because businesses that have a more diverse workforce are more likely to make better decisions. And that’s critical from a regulator’s point of view.”
“It’s about good regulation and good governance, because businesses that have a more diverse workforce are more likely to make better decisions” is one of the weirder non-sequiturs I have come across lately. It sounds like someone inputted a load of modern buzzwords into a 1980s Turing Test chatbot program. But that is a side issue.
What part of the legal remit of the Gambling Commission gives it authority to regulate the style of dress of people working in the gambling trade? It is meant to protect “vulnerable people”, that is, gambling addicts or people at risk of becoming gambling addicts. It also has a role in ensuring the law regarding gambling by minors is followed. Women employees who wear sexy dresses at a gambling trade show come into neither of these categories. How dare Sarah Harrison imply that they are either vulnerable or children. How dare she lay down the law on whether their dress is “acceptable” or “unacceptable” to her, when there is no law to lay down. She exceeds her authority.
Honestly, just kill them all. It’s time.
I think what we need is a Restoration.
We all know the scene – it is 1660, the Return of the King, the theatres open (this time with female actresses) the Maypoles go back up, Christmas is legal again (the Puritans had banned Christmas) and fashions became daring.
But behind all this was a legal move – rather than repealing individual regulations, the new government simply said that ALL the laws passed by the “Commonwealth” regime were void – that they had never been law. Which was true enough as the traditional idea of law was an effort to FIND law (the principle of justice in the circumstances of time and place). The idea of the Commonwealth that “the law” was a series of commands to control every aspect of life was alien to the Common Law.
If we, for example, declared that every regulation and agency (such as the “Gambling Commission”) created since 1869 was VOID – the problem would be sorted out. As for the Frankfurt School types of the Gambling Commission – they should be sent to North Korea, they would be much happier there.
Paul: Exactly so. I cannot believe what has happened to “England,” the country that more than any other bred us Yanks. We are not in good shape over here, but this that Natalie has posted is incredible. Didn’t somebody say something like “I weep for God and England”? –If not, somebody jolly well should have. On stilts!
In a complete, concise nutshell.
As I said over at David Thompson’s the other day, it’ll be skirts round piano legs next. Rather than a long-overdue exposé of the endemic sleaze and corruption in Hollywood, the Weinstein affair seems to have kicked the entire world into full-scale neo-Victorianism instead.
My Inner Devil’s Advocate pipes up here . . .
I join everyone here on this libertarian blog in condemning governmental regulation of things such as this that ought to be left to our own choices. Don’t like scantily-clad women? Don’t go where they are.
But . . .
I remember going to a car show with my ten-year-old daughter and my eleven-year-old niece and having to explain to them what bikinied beauties had to do with the machines that I wanted to see. It was uncomfortable. These women (barely – 18?) were doing jobs that I prayed and hoped my daughter and niece never had to become involved in.
So, while I’m not happy that government is once again going to tell us how to live and think, I’m not sad that the parading beauties seem to be dwindling. Our daughters are only cheapened by such culture.
In the end, feminism is a war on fun.
I have dealt with the Gambling Commission. It is very much like the FDA, in that its employees do not give a flying fuck about any eventual outcome, as long as forms are observed and useless bureaucrats are kept in employment.
Typically, I’d cap this off with a witticism, or a lame joke. But there’s nothing that’s remotely fucking funny here.
It is the new Victorianism. But instead of insisting that it is done to protect the vulnerable ladies, rather, it is done to improve the people (men) who like to look at scantily-clad women, because they are morally deficient in the ways that they think about women. The men need to be protected from their wicked thoughts.
I think a similar sort of logic is used to make women wear the burqa in some societies. In the sophisticated west, we insist that they wear business uniforms, instead. I wonder what will happen when the ayatolas (don’t know what the female form of this word is, if it exists) of feminism realize that some men are quite turned on by the sight of a woman in a “smart suit”.
rxc,
“Ayatolettah you so”?
Heh heh heh….
It’s perfectly understandable why she is against attractive, scantily-clad women……….here’s her photo.
http://www.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/about/Corporate-governance-and-business-plan/Director-biographies.aspx
When have you ever known a regulatory authority not to exceed its remit?
Shush, you!