Samizdata quote of the day
What’s interesting about this Florida school shooting is that events are revealing themselves in such a way that not even the most statist of gun controlling media types are able to spin the narrative to their ends. The old adage that “when seconds count, the police are only minutes away”… well, that’s a pithy line, and it hits home. It also assumes that the police are minutes away. Not in this case. In fact, the police were seconds away, yet they didn’t intervene. In Parkland, it wasn’t that the state couldn’t protect you – no, it could have. Actually, the state wouldn’t protect you. You were on your own.
What message should the ordinary citizen take away from this? That it is clear and painfully obvious they need to protect themselves.
Best justification for the 2nd Amendment in my lifetime at least.
– James Waterton
^ – What he said, in spades!
Nonsense. Just because their arguments won’t make sense doesn’t mean they won’t try. I saw one comment (I think it was in the WaPo) in response to the “Coward of Broward” which was something to the effect of:
Indeed, Jaded. Although I think most people would just say that replacing the sheriff and changing the policy will fix the problem, and they would be partially right. IOW, most people would not see this part of the incident as having anything to do with gun rights.
The second amendment recognizes the right (which is “prior” to any justification for a state) of persons to protect themselves against tyranny.
Ability to defend against criminals (beyond tyrannical governments) is a happy secondary benefit of distributed ownership of weapons.
It’s perhaps naive to believe that the purpose of political talking points is to persuade anyone. Their primary purpose is to mobilize the base already predisposed to believe them. The only people they typically “persuade” is that 10-20% dissociative portion of the population that is essentially swayed by the last argument they heard, which can be critical around election time, but is less important generally.
“You see? The police can’t protect you. So the only thing that makes sense is to get rid of assault weapons…”
Or criminals. If we banned criminals, then not only would there be no more shootings, there’d be no more stabbings or burglaries either.
Why has nobody thought of this before?
SCOTUS has already ruled that the police are under no obligation to protect you. Officially then, you’re on your own, where and when permitted.
not even the most statist of gun controlling media types are able to spin the narrative to their ends.
But that clearly isn’t true. In fact, it is all the media (with the exception of Fox) has talked about for over a week now. You are making the mistake of assuming people, and the media, are somehow conducting a rational debate. They are not. It is mostly an emotional debate. You are also assuming that the media and much of the public thinks, as you do, that people have individual agency — that they are responsible for themselves. But the population has spent its life giving up its agency to the government in a million ways (including, for example, trusting the government entirely with the education of their children in places such as MSD high school), and so they think “protecting themselves” is almost a contradiction in terms.
Never is it mentioned how rare such events are.
There are about 100,000 schools in the USA.
If two such events happened per week. A school could expect such an event once every thousand years.
There are abut 50 million school kids in the USA.
If 100 kids were killed per year, the odds of getting killed are 1 in 500,000 per year.
That is a 99.99998% probability of not getting killed.
500 children are killed by their parents each year, stricter controls and laws are needed on parenthood.
“If 100 kids were killed per year, the odds of getting killed are 1 in 500,000 per year. That is a 99.99998% probability of not getting killed.”
Oh, absolutely. And, per capita (contrary to popular belief), the US isn’t even the most dangerous place in the world for such things. Not by a long chalk.
But, as Fraser says, this isn’t about logic and reason. It’s about (manipulating) fear and panic (in order to disarm the public).
Fascinating article, Sam. Thanks.