South Africa decides Zimbabwe is an instruction manual, not a warning

Grim news from South Africa. Just in case anyone thought that the departure of President Zuma, a corrupt man who has stripped his country (South Africa faces severe water shortages brought on by neglect of infrastructure) might lead to better things will be disappointed. The new regime has signed off on a land-grab policy of confiscating white-owned land without compensation. (About 70 per cent of South African farmland is owned by whites.) The claim made is that any white person who owns land in the country must, by definition, have stolen it. (The idea that such ownership might have come into being without theft just does not cross certain persons’ minds. That fact is simply undiscussible.)
As we have found in the seizure/collectivisation of farms in the former Soviet Union, in China, and in Zimbabwe more recently, such moves herald mass poverty and violence. South Africa has ironically seen an influx of poor Zimbabweans since the vile Mugabe regime started to attack white farmers and seize land; the country has suffered a catastrophic decline in its farmland output, which may never recover. South Africa seems keen to follow suit; it has a range of largely self-inflicted woes: the current government is deeply corrupt. The country needs inward investment – seizing white-owned property hardly encourages any investor, of any racial background. As a matter of simple common sense, taking land by brute force, without compensation, from owners and giving it to those who are political cronies and hangers-on will inevitably reduce output and wealth, not the other way round.
The unfolding of South Africa’s history is a tragedy, and it is easy to see why there is an element of “score-settling” at work here. Apartheid, let it not be forgotten, was introduced in the late 1940s at the behest to some degree of the white trade union movement, keen to bolster its bargaining power. Even if you were a private entrepreneur who wanted to hire non-whites for certain jobs, for example, you couldn’t. (Minimum wage laws operated in ways that hurt, not helped, non-whites.) The system was as absurd and vile as the Jim Crow laws of the US, or other examples of serfdom and oppression down the ages. It had to go; for anyone who supports a free market economy, apartheid and its cousins are absurd as well as wrong.
But the solution of seizing white-owned land, regardless of the honesty or provenance of it, and giving it to people via a political carve-up, turns the injustices inherited from the old regime on their head, creating a new form of racism. Two wrongs do not make a right. And further, one suspects that the land seizures are an attempt to deflect attention from the failings of the existing regime. Compare and contrast how, for example, the “Asian tigers” threw off their old colonial masters and focused on getting seriously rich, not least by respecting property rights. And wherever one looks, there does seem a pretty tight correlation between respect for property rights – indeed their very existence – with prosperity and happiness more broadly. Hernando de Soto has made something of a career pushing the point that the world needs more property rights, spread among more people. (Check out this recent lecture by Niall Ferguson on the same sort of issue.) As an aside, it also seems to be a pretty solid marker of respect for property rights to have a large and growing middle class. I suspect that one of the underlying problems in South Africa is that among the non-white population, persons who can be so described aren’t a big portion of the total.
Lest anyone pounces on the notion that what has happened proves that certain racial groups are incapable of building a civilized political order, bear in mind that here in the UK, the oh-so-white Caucasian leadership of Her Majesty’s Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, and his colleagues, want to do to the owners of privately-owned industries such as electricity, gas, and the rest what the new leadership in South Africa wants to do to white farmers. The defence of settled property rights remains a vital cause for anyone interested not just in prosperity, but liberty. As of this week, that cause took a turn for the worse in South Africa.
South Africa cannot be understood accurately if one chooses arbitrary beginning points in its history. Its systems of separate worlds for different races began with the first Dutch sailors who stopped at the Cape on their way around the horn and encountered mostly empty lands. Ever since that time, whites and blacks have behaved remarkably badly to each other, leading to the present situation. By picking starting dates, one can make either side out to be the bad guys.
In reality, they were both bad.
Bobby b, I wasn’t choosing the late 1940s deliberately. No doubt there are other, earlier episodes I could have chosen. The point is that the current land grab is driven by those playing on various grievances associated with the apartheid system, at least as it seems to me.
No, no, no, this is all part of a well thought out plan: South Africa’s government has long argued there is a problem with illegal immigration from the north. By turning themselves into Zimbabwe writ large, this will very effectively end that problem (once the economy and food production start tanking). Genius really 🙄
JP, sorry if I came off as rebuking you for choosing as a beginning the establishment of apartheid. The passage of the laws involved does provide somewhat of a brightline point in their system.
My point was only that the codification of apartheid was no more than the recognition in written law of the system of social rules that had been firmly established throughout that society for two hundred years or more. The Bantu Land Act (1910?) had already begun the establishment of the black/white land ownership rules and the exclusion of nonwhites from the cities. Separation of the races had been the rule since the 1700’s. All of the separate Acts that went into formulating the official Apartheid system of 1949 and the early 1950’s mostly just put into lawbooks what already existed.
So, like you say, there’s a huge element of score-settling going on now, but it dates back to the first Dutch massacres of the khoikhoi shepherds passing through the Cape area in the late 1600s, the first organized massacres of the Dutch by other native groups, and the hostilities engendered through the Dutch importation of so many Javanese and Indian slaves/workers.
(How much bloodshed could have been spared had no imaginative Dutchman ever decided that the covenant that god had entered into in the bible with the jews was really allegory for the white man’s proper place in a multiracial world.)
If the land grab gets fully codified and carried out, how long until the economy completely tanks? South Africa is blessed with ample mineral resources so those in power will be able to loot for quite a while. Zimbabwe did much the same with less extraction resources and the economy there tanked fairly quickly. Unless their rulers are willing to see mass starvation, the country will need to foreign exchange to buy food. Further, with property rights a dead letter, there will be little to no investment. The only foreign capital will be the sort that comes backed with guns and boats (ie China).
You would think with the examples of Venezuela and Zimbabwe the people would see reason.
Lots of people are going to die. It’s all quite sad.
A quote attributed to Mr Mandela sums it up nicely to me:
There is a problem however, as this is an appeal to reason.
‘But I don’t want freedom!‘ shouts the socialist ‘Give us starvation or give me death!’
“Lest anyone pounces on the notion that what has happened proves that certain racial groups are incapable of building a civilized political order”
Yeah. Well. Until someone comes up with a list of prosperous democratic black run states, let’s go with the simple explanation, eh?
Botswana seems to be doing alright.
BiS, there are plenty of examples of countries with different racial mixups going in for this sort of madness. Russia being arguably the greatest example of mass confiscation . Ditto parts of Asia.
Botswana seems reasonably run. But as I’ve noticed before from your comments, your disdain for black people is beyond argument, so I won’t waste further bandwidth responding to you. You’re a racist. Enjoy the Spanish sherry.
I doubt that South Africa will be allowed to turn into Zimbabwe.
As in any situation so fraught with racial overtones, there are going to be a number of competing international agendas in play. One set of agenda-holders is going to be mightily concerned with overcoming the sentiments explored by BiS above. That set holds much economic and social power.
So I would guess that SA is going to be given whatever propping-up it requires to, maybe not succeed, but persist.
tph, FWIW, I wasn’t implying that the ’66 Group Areas Act was some innocuous piece of statute-amending, but that the underlying wrong – the underlying evil – long pre-existed it.
(ETA: Oops. An excellent comment bit the dust.)
Not so convinced myself. Anyone investing there would have to be insane.
If anyone wants to see the future of the west once whites are a minority… well here you go…
bobby b, I disagree that apartheid was a mere codification of existing rules. The Union of South Africa was a union between Natal and Cape Province of the British Empire, and the Orange Free State and the Transvaal created by Boer treks out of the first two to escape British jurisdiction, specifically the 1824 laws granting some legal protection to their black slaves and the 1833 laws freeing them. In Cape province the franchise was colour-blind: its conditions rewarded those who adopted European culture. By 1900, some 1 in 8 of the constituencies required the candidate to make a gesture to the coloured population if they were to have any chance of winning.
The Boer war was begun under a Tory administration. Milner’s plan was to establish the Cape franchise as the norm and thus, with help from immigration from the UK, make the unified conquered country into a majority pro-Empire unit. (Milner, Rhodes et al would be screamed at by modern woke people but they correctly calculated that coloured voters would find them preferable to anti-imperialist Boers.)
However the peace that ended the Boer war was finally negotiated by the Liberal administration who replaced the Tories. As Britain has won the war, it would have been political suicide for the Liberals to withdraw, but as they’d made a big thing (when out of power) of fighting wicked imperialist methods, they desperately needed the Boers to say they were OK with it. They quickly discovered the Boers had one key demand: no extension of the Cape’s colour-blind franchise. That was their price and the Liberals paid it.
The Afrikaaner party leaders spent the years of WWII in jail, being justly suspected of sympathy for some Nazi doctrines, but they had to be let out afterwards and won the 1948 election. By then, Cape province had a million coloured voters. Disenfranchising them was the hardest task the Africaaners faced – the constitutional crisis lasted for five years.
There was nothing inevitable about their victory or their managing to maintain it in the early years, just as there was nothing inevitable about the Boer war settlement being what it was. Apartheid was a possible outcome but not an inevitable one and very far from a mere codification of how things were.
Niall, it was only the English war against the Boers which provided a bump in the road for a completely segregated society. Certainly the support for the racially-based system was not monolithic, but it was enough so that, shortly after the end of the Boer wars, the SA Union Parliament passed the Land Act (1913, not 1910, sorry) which effectively ended black land ownership and also (as you say) revoked the franchise in Cape for nonwhites.
I’d maintain that Apartheid was the inevitable result of a system of thought that existed for hundreds of years, and that the fortuity of the English war only slowed it down.
There is no more determined and driven man than one who is convinced that God favors him, and that’s what defined the Boers and their society. God-commanded racial superiority wasn’t a belief held by some percentage of the Boers – it defined them in many ways.
Another interesting history lesson here. I confess to being largely ignorant of the history of South Africa, so thanks, gents.