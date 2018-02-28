Child stealing, then and now?

A senior English police officer has called for children of extremists to be taken away from them.
Terrorists should have their children taken off them in the same way that paedophiles do, Britain’s outgoing top anti-terror policeman has said.
Assistant commissioner at the Metropolitan police, Mark Rawley, said that children of terrorists were exposed to environments equally as “wicked” as victims of paedophiles were and so should be afforded the same protection.
In his valedictory speech, he told the Policy Exchange: “If you know parents are interested in sex with children, or if you know parents believe that people of their faith or their belief, should hate everybody else and grow up to kill people, for me those things are equally wicked environments to expose children to.”
Meanwhile, far away in Argentina, the Grim Reaper has finally called for one of the old ‘Dirty War’ Generals, Luciano Benjamín Menéndez (cousin of the clown who was ‘Gauleiter’ of the Falklands in 1982 until some Paras, Guards, Marines and Gurkhas et. al. turned up).
Menéndez, also known as “The Hyena,” was the military commander of ten Argentine provinces from 1975 to 1979.
Some 30,000 people are estimated to have been killed by the military in its infamous Dirty War against dissidents.
Menéndez was also convicted for abducting children from detained anti-government activists and giving them up for adoption.
The children were often adopted by families of military officials, who strived to give them a non-communist upbringing.
The Montoneros were a murderous bunch for sure. But why does a senior English police officer think it is appropriate to imitate a South American Junta?
Taken from ‘extremist’ parents into the care of the state?
An out of the frying pan and into the fire predicament for the children involved given the state’s appalling record of abuse of children in its care.
Expel the entire family, all blood relations as far as they go. They are banned from ever returning, as is anyone related to them. Problem solved.
Brexit extremists included.
So you support guilt-by-blood-ties? Do you apply the same logic to the families of white people I wonder?
There is no such thing as a Brexit extremist, either you support actual Brexit or you don’t.
Because it will so help a teenager to get through that difficult stage calmly by discovering their ‘parents’ stole them from their real parents.
I’m sure many would take this in their stride but as a way of minimising the number radicalised I have my doubts. (The Christian children enslaved and raised as Janissaries by the Ottomans were mostly reliable – Scanderbeg is one exception, but was perhaps not quite a typical Janissary – but they were raised as slaves in a society that was very different from ours.)
I expect other commenters can think of another objection or two.
Perry, I am of the view that immigrants have no right to stay if they are no longer welcome. Ideally, they’d all be sent home tomorrow. But I’ll settle for expelling terrorists and everyone around them. I really couldn’t care less about their “rights”. They certainly don’t care about ours.
Will this new policy have any greater success than the metropolitan police’s 0% conviction rate for FGM?
If it does it is my guess that children will be removed from ‘right wing’ extremist parents, with none taken away from extremists of the belief system that the police and the justice system treat with kid gloves so as not to cause any offence.
why does a senior English police officer think it is appropriate to imitate a South American Junta?
I think Jordan Peterson is particularly good on this sort of thing – telling his students, you imagine that if you’d been in Nazi Germany, you’d have been hiding Jews and secretly working to overthrow the Fuehrer. But it’s overwhelmingly more likely that you’d have been rounding up Jews, stoking an incinerator or two, or shooting Polish women in the head. Because most people who imagine themselves to be good, are really just people who’ve never had a viable opportunity to be bad..
A British policeman who thinks it’s OK to imitate a South American junta is just normal, I’m afraid. It’s easy to believe that YOU would be corrupted by power. But me ? Nah, I’d use it for the best. I’d come down really hard on the bad guys. But only the bad guys. It takes an unusual person to truly believe that he would himself be corrupted by too much power. Or someone who has personally experienced the wrong end of too much power.
And alas,most people who have experienced the wrong end of too much power can’t wait to get hold of too much power so they can turn that misery loose on the right people this time and see how they like it. “Bottom rail on top now” is the human default.
And it’s not child “stealing”,you don’t own these precious innocents.
It’s child SAVING.
staghounds, of course it is ‘saving’.
A few thoughts have struck me: This ‘right’ to ‘save’ children would have to apply, and be recognised, throughout the UK. Might a fervently nationalist Scottish administration seek to ‘extradite’ and ‘save’ children whose ‘extreme’ anti-Indy views lead them to flee to Berwick, where their views might be regarded as innocuous?
Would there be, on conviction (I’m being optimistic that a conviction would be required) the penalty of imprisonment, and a ‘Child Confiscation Order’ or ‘Termination of Parental Responsibility Order, a bit like asset forfeiture, or would one unconvicted parent be allowed to retain his or her child?
Would the child be put into care, or adopted and be given a false name and new identity and new ‘legal’ parents?
There are so many exciting options for the State to consider. What if someone wins an appeal, but the child is ‘settled’ in the new family (say the Social Workers and the Judge)?
And of course, would it be applied in Northern Ireland (and why was it not thought of before?) to those who are in ‘Continuity’ terrorist movements?
We can’t have the law applying different rules just because of someone’s ethnicity or national origin, that would be discrimination (in favour or against the Irish, I’m not sure) and an absolute disgrace to the PTB.
Perry I’m talking about the perception of our benevolent policy makers and police management.
There is an obvious reason the usual criteria of apparently dangerous environment, with evidence that will stand up in court, isn’t considered good enough. Statists are never happy with anything less than a police state. The trick in poker is to intimidate people with their own money, and the trick in statism is to threaten innocent people without overtly literally threatening them.