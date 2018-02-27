The strange lack of any media or political noise about the Las Vegas shooting

Like Matt Walsh, I remain baffled at why the slaughter of concert-goers in Las Vegas a few months ago, and the almost total lack of evidence or data on the killer’s motives and actions, haven’t caused much in the way of a media/political firestorm, contrasting with events of recent days:
If you recall, dozens upon dozens of people were gunned down in Las Vegas on October 1. There were 58 fatalities in total. Another 422 injuries. That’s 480 casualties — 480 casualties — and I’m not even counting the hundreds more injured by trampling or shrapnel. It was the worst mass shooting in modern American history by a mile. It had more casualties than Orlando, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, and Parkland combined — times two. And it was carried out in the middle of a major American city.
Yet that terrible massacre seemed to fade from the headlines rapidly and inexplicably. The country had almost entirely moved on by the beginning of the following week. It seemed to me that we had forgotten about it within three or four days, but I’ll say a week just to be safe. The media is so obsessed with Parkland that several of its survivors are now practically household names. Does anyone remember the names of a single one of the Las Vegas survivors? Did any of them do media tours? Did CNN hold a “town hall” about Las Vegas? Was there an extensive conversation about potential law enforcement failures in Las Vegas, as there has been about their failures in Florida? We’ve all had quite a bit to say about the police officer who waited outside while kids were gunned down, but what about the police officers and armed security who made it to the shooter’s hotel room while he was still raining shots down on the crowd, but stood outside the door for an hour before entering?
From my vantage point, it seems that fairly early on, the media seemed to give up a hunt for explanations and for holding various people to account. Consider this point: Vegas hotels are famously packed with CCTV to foil thieves and crooks of various descriptions. And yet a man was able to get a large cache of weapons into a room and do what he did.
The trouble with even writing about this topic now is that I feel that I sound like a conspiracy nut, which I am emphatically not.
All very odd.
One point that Walsh’s article should stress just a bit more than he does is the youth of the dead and the shooter in Parkland. Kids count in our emotions for more than an equal number of adults. Walsh briefly and indirectly alludes to it in one of his maybes, but if I had written the article then it would be much the same as his except for covering that point more fully. As it is, I expect such PC notice as he gets will seize on it.
That said, all Walsh’s points are valid, and the relative numbers of dead and injured are so disparate that even after my caveat the question remains well worth asking.
The excuse that “investigations are still continuing” has worn out in the case of the mass murder in Las Vagas. If the United States had a real press, rather than a Death-to-Donald-Trump “School of Journalism” main-stream-media, they would be all over this case.
The American media (including Mr Smith the head of the “hard news” side of Fox News) only care about Trump bashing – nothing else (not even a case of mass murder) has any interest for them, if it is not of use in bashing Donald Trump.
I don’t think it was a conspiracy. It just doesn’t serve “the narrative”.
A Vegas hotel is about as safe a space as one could hope to create. If the Dems manage to turn America en masse into as surveiled and policed a territory as that hotel was, they’d be pleased with themselves. Yet an atrocity still happened. So it doesn’t advance the cause of authoritarianism.
What’s more it was a country music festival, whose fans tend to be political conservatives. So there will be a dearth of crying mums who are willing to appear on camera holding a picture of little Jimmy while calling for gun control.
Finally they’ve not been able to find a SJW-relevant motive for the shooting. So far as we can tell the shooter didn’t hate blacks, gays, Muslims or leftists.
So the leftist media have gotten bored and moved onto something else. What right wing media there is prefers not to talk about shootings at all for fear of handing the Brady bunch “ammunition”.
Of course they have been willing to use this to call for the banning of bump stocks. Weirdly they’ll often eschew naming the Vegas shooting while doing so. It’s like no one wants to mention it.
Too many of the survivors in Vegas who were interviewed expressed pro-gun sentiments for the press’s taste. Add to that their attendance at a Country and Western concert (horrors!), and the progressive reporters simply couldn’t hold much sympathy for them.
Plus, the shooter was rumored to have attended a Vegas anti-Trump rally shortly before – there was video that some said showed him – hotly contested, even though it was a small rally and no one else has been identified as being the individual shown – and he had hit a brick wall in trying to bring his girlfriend’s family in from the Philippines.
Frankly, we expected this story to disappear as fast as did the story of the shooting of Congressman Scalise and four others by the deranged anti-Trump gunman, and we were right.
Like you, I feel like a conspiracy nut just for having typed this. But is it paranoia if they really are out to get you?
I’ve spent a LOT of time in Vegas over the years (sales kickoffs, F500 company) and while the surveillance is pervasive it is designed to protect the casino, casino employees, and lastly guest safety.
And a *lot* of stuff is carefully overlooked in Vegas hotels: prostitution, drugs, off-books gambling, etc, etc.
I believe I could “smuggle” a howitzer into a Vegas hotel if I were willing to (a) tip the hops and (b) get a room big enough to hold it. If I thought I was going to have any problems getting it in, I’d hire a bunch of sexy men/women and get a filming permit.
Remember, you can go on a “helicopter gunship” trip in Vegas for under $2K USD.
-XC
I’ve heard two semi-reasonable theories. One, The victims of the Las Vegas massacre were country music fans and therefore not as sympathetic in the view of media. Two, influential Las Vegas interests didn’t want too big a thing to made of the matter and hurt tourism. I don’t find either of those theories to be entirely sufficient.
The drive to ban “bump stocks”, of which most of us had probably never heard before the Las Vegas massacre, continues apace. Just yesterday Trump said he would do it on his own if Congress wouldn’t act. (How he could do that, if the uber-left-wing and anti-gun Obama administration concluded that it lacked the authority to do so, remains unclear.) In my state one city is trying to pass a local ordinance against them (illegally, I hasten to add, but that doesn’t seem to deter its mayor), and there are bills pending in the legislature to do the same thing state-wide. And yet Las Vegas is never mentioned in those discussions, as JadedLibertarian has already noted. Curious, no?
As JL and bobby b say, it’s not paranoia, it’s just that it’s something unpleasant (Country and Music fans) that’s best ignored. I can almost picture a typical journalist thinking, ‘It was horrible, but they were Country and Western fans, and it’s kinda the sort of thing they support coming back to bite them, what with the Second Amendment and, yes, it’s very sad but it’s probably, deep down, it’s what they would have wanted for people like me… ‘, before leaving that train of thought unresolved, and finding something to go on about.
Compare and contrast the Parkland and the Vegas coverage and ask whether Vegas is normal and Parkland excessive or is Parkland normal and Vegas undercovered? There, no conspiracy, just a quest to figure out what’s normal in this new crazy mixed up world of ours.
Vegas hotels are famously packed with CCTV to foil thieves and crooks of various descriptions. And yet a man was able to get a large cache of weapons into a room and do what he did.
Yeah, and “some longish boxes on a luggage cart” aren’t exactly a Red Flag Alert thing.
IIRC he spent several days slowly moving stuff in.
(Remember, the hotel CCTV isn’t focused on the hotel halls very much – it’s all about the casino floor, where the everyday criminal action is.
If security even glanced at him in the halls, it was … “some guest pushing a bellhop cart with some luggage or packages on it”, 100% anodyne and ignorable. It’s only if someone was watching him specifically over days to see a weird pattern that anything would stand out, and who’d even do that? That’s the kind of thing you need automated computerized facial recognition and pattern detection systems for, and that’s real low on hotel security priorities, because it’s a black swan thing.
All the CCTV in the universe doesn’t matter if you look harmless to the camera.)
The killer simply played his cards too close to his vest. He wasn’t an angst-y teenager nor an ideological or religious zealot, either of whom would have left more of a social media trail. Whatever evil he succumbed to, he kept within his own mind. That leaves little for us to go on, and speculation, like nature, abhors a vacuum.
Others including have already said something similar, but my instant take on this was that it is because the survivors of the Las Vegas massacre are likely to be less malleable to media coaching than high school students.
Simple story here. The shooting was from a MGM Resorts Hotel. Those of you who know the stories of Clark County and Kirk Kirkorian and his very interesting business associates over the decades will know exactly why the story was buried. No bigger conspiracy here just the usual small one that pervades everything in Los Vegas. The LVPD, City and County will allow the business interests to suppress anything that might leave them liable to future lawsuits. In any other state the hotel would be looking at multi billion dollar negligence liability lawsuits down the line. I’d be very surprised if MGM Resorts pay out a single dime in damages anytime in the future. Because thats how Los Vegas works.
Not sure I see why they should.
Indeed. What duty did they breach?
I suppose someone will try to stretch Rylands v Fletcher (if it applies in Nevada).
‘…unusual, extraordinary, or inappropriate…’ use of a hotel as a fire post.
I agree that there is a temptation toward conspiracy theory here. But I honestly think it is rather simpler.
In the Las Vegas thing there is basically no information. The motive seems utterly opaque, and it was conducted in the sterile, temporary, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” city that it is. So afterward the victims largely dispersed, there was nothing to say on the shooter side, and what little was available was throttled by the big corporation. And I think they were probably smart to do so since they did nothing wrong, but were quickly surrounded with a salivating pack of lawyered up wolves who “just want to know what happened”, or so they say as they hold out their hand for a big pay check.
But the Florida thing is different. First of all kids dead in such a perfunctory manner makes us all share to some degree in the experience. All our kids go to school. MSD was apparently an excellent school, so no brushing it off as “inner city crap, so glad I moved to the suburbs”. Dead kids in situations that our kids could just have easily been in resonates very deeply with people. Add to that that some of the kids interviewed afterward were just extremely impressive and articulate (this is before the hysteria happened). Plus there is just WAY more to say about it all. Details of the shooter, info about the FBI and police. Also, they all live in the one place, so it is far easier to get them together. Add to that the the students do seem to have had a spontaneous reaction to “do something” and group together to act. That is part of the naivete of children that is also so appealing to us. And finally, this comes at a time when it can most readily be used to beat up on the much hated President. With the case against him falling to pieces and bouncing back on his accusers, they seem to need to throw everything including a kitchen sink full of bump stocks at him.
Of course I’m not saying that the tragedy hasn’t been exploited by some rather slimy people, but there are pretty good reasons why it has more sticking power as a story.
Where you really see the bias is the continued push for gun regs when the real story here is just utterly appalling. The FBI had two EXTREMELY specific warnings with months of advance notice. The police visited the guy dozens of times and got a huge number of warnings. The school also was warned and warned and warned. And despite that the slimy Sheriff still had the audacity to stand in from of the camera and lecture us “if you see something, say something.” One might well ask, in this case, why bother?
In an interview the Sheriff said that they had 19 warnings and 17 were handled correctly, and they were investigating the other two. The utter naked irony of such a stupid thing to say was entirely lost on him. But let me spell it out, if the 17 where handled “correctly” that is to say “according to protocol” then the protocol is plainly deeply broken and needs to be fixed. And that is something landing squarely at the feet of the ridiculous sheriff.
Add to that the fact that the police didn’t even go into the school even though an armed guard was there, and several more turned up until the shooting stopped (and another, apparently better trained PD turned up a little later — kudos to the Coral Springs PD.) Add to this the publicity seeking sheriff, the slimy politicians, the greedy foster parents, the utter failure of the social services, the perfect villain, and so many other things, it is like the freaking Keystone cops. This shooting was preventable. Not by gun control laws but had the police and other government agents been even mildly competent. Yet, we are lectured, that we need to give up our guns and trust the government. Again, the irony is laughable.
One other point worth asking. The OP asked why this is not more compared to the LV shooting. I think a more interesting question is why is it not compared to the daily massacre of schoolchildren that goes on every day in Chicago. After all, not only dead children but dead black children. Of course much of the answer is that Chicago has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country, and that it has been controlled by a cabal of democrats (including an Obama alum) for most of its history.
OK, rant over. I have said my piece. I’d say something about the CNN town hall, but, really, why bother? Who was surprised by that (except perhaps Dana Loesch?)
I’d sort of disagree about the contrast between the two incidents. On the one hand, you COULD make excuses for Cruz – his troubled childhood etc. (and indeed his lawyer tried that in his first court appearance) and – every one in chorus – “Lessons have been learned”. But Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas shooter had everything, appeared boringly normal and was not known to the Ploice.
If I wanted to push an anti gun agenda, I’d have said something along the lines of “OK, the system failed Cruz and he should have been picked up by the system and something done about him. But Paddock was a normal guy. If a normal guy can go off it and do this, then how many other normal guys are likely to do so? Let’s prevent all the other normal guys who could potentially do something like that from having guns”.
An analogy that I’d use is that every man has the equipment to be a rapist but only a vanishingly small number actually do rape. So what makes you believe that all those men that do not succumb to their baser instincts and become rapists will suddenly go mad with a gun?
I have read a lot of stuff on blogs and commentary about both the Las Vegas and school shootings and I am more and more becoming convinced that the public are being systematically lied to. It isn’t as if it hasn’t been going on a long time – after all, in the UK the 1920 Firearms Act was a panic measure to prevent armed revolution but was sold as a crime prevention measure.
Watch this space carefully – many smart folks are.
The bodies were not cold and the FBI said, “No terrorism” Really? How could they know that in nanoseconds?
https://twitter.com/Thomas1774Paine/status/967053567000489985
Headline from above:
“We gave FBI chances to do the right thing in Las Vegas massacre probe. THEY DIDN’T. We will Expose what they’re hiding. This cover-up makes Watergate look like a children’s birthday party. SOON. (RT and share cause Twitter doesn’t want you to). SUPPORT US”
Reminds me of the London Police who said recently that they can’t figure out why London rapes increased 20% year over year. You are either stupid or lying if you can’t figure that out, Sherlock.