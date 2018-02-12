|
Samizdata quote of the day
In a recent comedy routine, Chappelle provided a succinct explanation of why it makes more sense for the United States to import some goods from China rather than try to pursue a protectionist trade policy aimed at producing everything domestically. Chappelle summarized President Trump’s position vis-à-vis China: “I’m gonna go to China, and I’m gonna get these jobs from China and bring ‘em back to America.” Chappelle then interrupted his Trump soliloquy, asking: “For what, so iPhones can be $9,000? Leave that job in China where it belongs … I wanna wear Nikes, I don’t wanna make those things. Stop trying to give us Chinese jobs.”
– Allan Golombek
This is true, but not entirely. You have to pay for those Nikes – where do you get the money to pay for them? From social security checks? From the money the Fed prints like mad and sells the gullible Chinese as “treasuries”? It is not sustainable…. Not that Trump has any remedy, he only has some sort of point.
Free movement of people and merchandise is some kind of axiom for libertarians, never to be doubted or questioned even.
But, it is not hard to understand that such free movement will cause, in the long run, some equalization of living standards between all countries.
It is understandable that Americans won’t be happy with their lifestyles being equalized to China’s or India’s.
This is master level.
1. Be a comedian,
2. Lampoon “that clown” Trump,
3. Relate a poor policy to the “hated” Trump
4. (BONUS POINTS) – use BRANDS that others have invested millions in getting everyone to care about
5. Pithily show the stupidity of the policy
6. Make audience laugh at (and invest their ego in deploring) the idiocy of the idiotic position
7. Mic drop / Disneyland / Fellowship at the Hoover Institution
Er, because there are no other ways to make money other that the ways in which China currently has a comparative advantage?
Feel free to live without all the cheap goodies and we’ll talk about your standard of living then (which is why the iphone example is quite apposite). Your standard of living also goes down if everything gets a lot more expensive relative to what you are earning.
I look forward to that with great enthusiasm, given that India and China are moving up a great deal faster than the USA is going down (indeed the USA is not going down at all). Avoid the fixed quality of wealth fallacy.
Also avoid the “fixed QUANTITY of wealth fallacy”.
A multimillionaire says we don’t want “Chinese jobs”. Who is the ‘we’ he thinks he is speaking for exactly?