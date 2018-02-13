Next time you hear someone talking about the triumph of ‘neo-liberalism’, or the prevalence of free markets, remind them that the financial markets have been explicitly state-dependent for a decade. And this is not some unintended policy side-effect. The central banks got what they wanted. They hoped to push up financial asset prices, both to keep borrowing costs down – financial prices and interest rates generally move in inverse directions – as well as to make people and institutions feel wealthier in the hope they would spend more. It’s proved much easier to stimulate financial wealth than it is to help bring about real new wealth creation through producing more goods and services efficiently.
A decade? More like a century, no?
Indeed. Only a decade? How so?
Alisa,
It became ‘explicit‘ in 2008, undeniably in the open, like with ‘WARP“, the ‘Worthless Assets Relief Program’ as it ought to have been called.
Prior to that, you needed to have a little understanding to see what was going on.
Here it goes back to coin-clipping by the Crown and rather more obviously with the Bank of England forming in 1694, the honey pot around which the greedy clustered, to an extent driving out the true entrepreneurs and merchants or their spirits.
I believe you meant SIMULATE, not stimulate.
As when you run an electrical current through dead flesh, stimulating it to simulate life.
Yes Ed, I see it now 😐
Black Monday 1987. Reagan forced a bailout rather than letting the bad actors go under. So bad actors have had perverse incentives since 1987, and the government only seems to reward them more over time.
All true, August. But as Perry suggests, steroids were pumped into the system through Quantitative Easing and the bank bailouts of 2008, so I agree with the “decade” description. Personally, at the time I would have counselled allowing the insolvent ones to go under, but a lot of people (including the financial regulators) feared that would have caused a worldwide financial collapse. (Obviously I disagree, but there you are.) But it is indisputable that the Fed pumping all that money into the giant banks has been a key driver of the irrational equity price levels we see today. It’s why I am completely out of the market.
Another element, not mentioned here and admittedly of smaller import, is the artificially low interest rates we’ve endured for well over a decade. That helps banks to some extent (although it’s a mixed blessing even for them), and it mostly helps overly-indebted governments, but a side effect is that it has driven people farther out on the risk curve in search of yield. Some people moved into lower-rated bonds (“junk” bonds are trading at irrational yields as a consequence), and some have moved out of bonds altogether and into equities which has helped push up stock prices. People are going to be badly burned when the inevitable correction occurs. The retrenchment we saw last week was likely just the start.
Indeed, in the UK, our Building Societies, mutual savings bodies (IIRC, like ‘Thrifts’ in the USA), seem to have almost given up on taking in savings, yet continue to offer mortgages. When I went to open an account I was looked at with genuine surprise, and almost an ‘Are you sure?‘, as if I’d gone to an electrical shop and asked for a VHS recorder. The zombification of the financial sector 10 years on is now all but complete. The money just runs in from the Central Bank, no ‘need’ for savings (they think).
…a side effect is that it has driven people farther out on the risk curve in search of yield.
No, that was not a side effect. That, and the need to prevent deflation, was the whole damn point of QE. Timmy Worstall explains the how and why of QE here.
It is very important that the myth of a free market in 2008 be explicitly refuted – far from being “deregulated” the financial markets and banking in Britain and other countries (including the United States) were saturated with thousands of pages of regulations and (even then) totally corrupted by the fiat money of the government controlled Central Banks (people who think that the Federal Reserve is private are idiots).
I am no friend of the Credit Bubble bankers – but the 2008 was NOT their doing (it was the result of government monetary policy) and the next major crash will also be the direct fault of the government monetary policy.
The American crash of 1907 can be blamed on bankers lending out “money” that did not exist (“credit money expansion” – i.e. bubble blowing, leading to a boom-bust), but since 1913 government has dominated things in the “financial sector” – boom-busts since then are the work of government policy, specifically the political desire for LOW INTEREST RATES – lending out money that does not really exist, bubble blowing, leading to a boom-bust.