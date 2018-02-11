Rod Liddle on Oxfam

The people of Haiti needed help — what they got was a bunch of Oxfam sleazebags
Yet another brilliant party I’ve missed out on. The Oxfam gig in Haiti back in 2011 — the whores, I’m told, were sensational, if a little on the young side. My own fault for having assumed it would be a grim convocation of death and destruction — plus pious white liberals blaming capitalism for everything. Not a bit of it. Those Oxfam staffers know how to party, especially the top brass.
No sooner had they arrived in the earthquake zone than they had set up their bordello, “the pink apartments”, and were ready for — as one of them put it — “young meat barbecues”.
The women were purchased — some of them younger than 16, allegedly — and decked out in Oxfam T-shirts — no undergarments, no jeans or skirts, just Oxfam T-shirts. Then began what was described as a “full-on Caligula orgy”, led by Oxfam’s then country director Roland van Hauwermeiren. Roly is 68 years old — you have to admire his energy. All that misery to sort out, but he still had the time to give some local teenagers a good charitable seeing-to.
Better still, Roland could later appear before the cameras, wringing his hands and saying of the situation in Haiti: “Too many donors from rich countries have pursued their own aid priorities.” You’re not kidding, Roland. You were clear about your own aid priorities, weren’t you? But, hell, what a party. And to think I felt bad about the Presidents Club dinner, where some right-wing men may have touched a woman’s knee.
This scarcely believable story was revealed in The Times: four senior Oxfam workers booted out for engaging prostitutes in Haiti as the country tried to recover from its earthquake. Oxfam complained it was old news and that the press had been told about it at the time.
Oxfam was lying. Sure, we’d been told back then some staffers had been sacked for “misconduct”. But misconduct could have been tearing up parking tickets or referring to a dying earthquake victim by their gender at birth, rather than the one to which she/he had transitioned. I suppose lying is stretching it, mind. Technically, you could say the Yorkshire Ripper was guilty of “misconduct”.
Oxfam also claims it told the Charity Commission about everything. That’s not how it looks. It told me on Friday: “We have written to the charity as a matter of urgency to request further information regarding the events in Haiti . . . This information will be considered as part of an ongoing case regarding the charity’s approach to safeguarding.”
It does give you an insight, though, into the way these perpetually angry and concerned middle-class lefties actually think of the people they are supposed to be helping. So pristine and pious, so sanctimonious towards the rest of us. So aloof from our own national concerns: internationalist to a man and especially in favour of countries where, like Haiti, the whores can be bought for one dollar. Yay, that’s the kind of country we like!
This is the second scandal to affect Oxfam this year: income £408m in 2016-17, almost half of it from government, with huge sums spent on salaries or advertising or lobbying — or indeed whoring. A few weeks ago the charity castigated capitalism for having enmired the Third World in poverty. It was pointed out, fairly quickly, that capitalism had elevated most of the world out of poverty and into affluence.
Oxfam’s assertion was the usual adolescent political grandstanding and weird warping of reality — and ignored the desperate poverty inflicted on hundreds of millions of people by socialism. It was virtue signalling by an organisation that, by now, is denuded of the slenderest vestiges of virtue. Most of the world’s poverty today is occasioned by bad governance and a predatory Third World elite, not by capitalism.
I think the Oxfam staffers know this. I think they know this and it makes them hot. Never give these people any of your money.
I have been known to give Oxfam small amounts of my money. I love a bargain, and if I’m passing an Oxfam charity shop I’ll pop in, and if there is a little something that takes my fancy, I’ll spend a quid or two to have it. Er, not in the Roland van Hauwermeiren sense. Call me over-optimistic, but I would like to think that alongside what Liddle rightly calls Oxfam’s “adolescent political grandstanding and weird warping of reality” – a.k.a. “socialism” – the charity has some employees who are actually quite good at getting help quickly to desperate people after an earthquake or similar catastrophe. That’s my excuse anyway.
By the way, so long as they are over the age of consent, I strongly oppose prostitution or the hiring of prostitutes being an offence in law. However I believe it was the case that Oxfam made a rule forbidding its aid workers to employ prostitutes, then covered it up when senior employees broke that rule.
Much of Oxfam’s sickness comes from its receipt of government money. No longer was it entirely dependent on the goodwill of ordinary people with their naive belief that the money they gave should be spent on medicine or tents or emergency latrines rather than politicking, and their equally tedious preference that their donations not be spent on prostitutes. Freed from all that, Oxfam could branch out into being a political party for people too sensitive to do the hard graft of going door to door and canvassing for votes, and as a bonus it could use government money to advocate for the policies that would keep the stream of government money coming.
During my thankfully short period working in London I got to know many charity workers.
They were often public school types from reasonably affluent home counties families, and they were entirely convinced of their own general wonderfulness and altruism despite their very good wages and terms and conditions.
I’ve never come across a more entitled, uncharitable and arrogant set of people, almost entirely lacking the social, cultural and racial diversity they claimed to admire.
The charity sector is now an employment racket for the well connected, a bit like the arts and the BBC, so it is no surprise that it is now also mired in accusations of sexual abuse.
I stopped ever giving to Oxfam a long time ago – except, as your article indicates, though my taxes.
Buying something in a shop – including an Oxfam shop – is not giving, and I think it was Milton Friedman who noted capitalism’s ability to promote economic transactions between all sorts of people, even those “who may hate each other”.
– Recently, Oxfam yet again made it clear that it hates us – but loves our money (to be given to them by force).
– Even before I read Ron’s article, my feelings towards them were not of the warmest.
It would be wonderful if the government took the tax hand-outs away – but what are the chances?
Oxfam was foul from its first infantile wail, a cry to supply the Nazis with food during WW2 so that they would give it to the starving Greeks, (and implicitly, they trusted the Nazis, deep into the War) never mind that the UK was at risk of starvation thanks to the U-boats.
No, we need a new charity, one that is open about what it does. Let’s work on a radio advert.’ Remember that if you could give just £2 a month, that could go towards the £120,000 pa salary of our CEO. It won’t buy a shag, even in Haiti, for our workers, but if you gave £10 a month, a hard-working relief worker could relieve himself with a local whore twice a month, with our purchasing power. And that would save a wanker from entertaining himself, by himself; put money onto the local economy and improve relations with the people we are there to service, er… serve.’.
I just need a brand name, how about ‘Poxscam‘? Nah, might get accused of passing off.