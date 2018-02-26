Friends versus Followers: A latecomer’s personal experience of joining Facebook and Twitter

I remember the moment when I had to get plugged into email, some time in the mid-to-late 1990s. I was on the phone and he asked me: What’s your email? I had no answer. He said: oh. It was the way he said it. I knew I had to get an email address sorted immediately.
With social media it was much more gradual. For about a decade, the social media were sold to me as mechanisms for me to influence the world. But during that same decade my desire to influence the world slackened, and a rule of mine is: do not unleash solutions upon circumstances which are not a problem. So, no social media. But as time passed, I realised that I wasn’t just not changing the world, I was ceasing to understand it. The more I read things, the more I heard echoes of social media conversations and dramas of which I had no direct knowledge, which had been going on for a fortnight or more before I even heard rather confusing reports about whatever it was. I was losing touch. (In particular I failed to understand the last two US Presidential elections.)
So it was that, finally, years after most others of my acquaintance, I have now plugged myself into Facebook and into Twitter.
Not that this was easy, mind you. They kept asking me to type in bits of code which I had just asked them to send to me and which they claimed that they had just sent to me but which they never did send to me. But, with help, I eventually got it all sorted. Having waited a decade, the further wait wasn’t a problem.
First impression: I greatly prefer Twitter to Facebook. Indeed “greatly” doesn’t communicate the gulf. Twitter is, for me, now, very useful. Facebook is, for me, not useful, at all, not yet and maybe not ever.
The basic reason for this disparity of usefulness is that whereas I think I am pretty sure that I understand what Twitter means by the word “follower”, I have no clear idea at all of what Facebook means by the word “friend”.
As soon as I got connected to Facebook, a hoard of total strangers sent me emails (or Facebook sent me emails about them) referring to “notifications”, which said something along the lines of: let’s be friends. Who were these people? They didn’t seem like “friends”. More like email spammers. And what would it mean for me to be a “friend” of them? If I shared a home with a Facebook veteran all this would no doubt have been explained to me in about half a minute. But, I do not.
Some of the names involved in these Facebook “notifications” I recognised. These were the names of actual friends. I now have three Facebook “friends” who are also real life friends. But frankly, I am learning a lot less about these Facebook-and-real-life friends than I thought I would. I do, after all, possess and make use of: a telephone. And given how little I have learned about these genuine friends from their Facebook postings, I am not inclined to venture further into the great, for me, confusion that is Facebook.
It is always pleasing to see one’s immediate personal reactions seeming to be echoed by others, and I am pleased to note that Facebook is being criticised by others who know much more about it than I do. In particular, it is being accused of deranging rather than enhancing people’s social lives, crucially their friendships, and even, to some extent, driving them a bit mad. Perhaps this is just the usual moaning whenever you get a new technique of communication springing upon the world, but I’d be interested to hear what others say about these sorts of complaints.
Twitter, on the other hand, is a new friend.
“Follower” is a concept that made and makes, to me, immediate sense. No doubt the way that Twitter defines “follower” has ramifications and subtleties of which I am unaware, but the basic idea coincides with reality in a way that Facebook’s notion of “friend”, to me, absolutely does not.
My arrival on Twitter coincided almost exactly with the explosion into something resembling mass celebrity of Jordan Peterson, author of the current best seller 12 Rules For Life. This is a man whom I had already noticed, but whom a whole new slice of humanity is now noticing. And I too am now “following” Jordan Peterson.
But there is no suggestion, from Twitter or from anyone else, that Jordan Peterson is “following” me, and certainly not that he and I are in any sense “friends”. To Jordan Peterson, I am but one tiny blip in a cacophony of new-found celebrity. The concept of me being Jordan Peterson’s “follower”, in other words, precisely describes what is going on and, equally importantly, what is not going on. I am following him. He has no idea of my existence.
Twitter, in other words, makes sense to me because it separates two utterly distinct concepts: me paying attention to you, and you paying attention to me. Twitter also makes sense because attention is just that and only that, attention. It is the lowest form of human relationship, and anyone can start doing it, to anyone they learn about, whenever they please.
There are many more things to be said about Twitter and Facebook, and perhaps commenters on this will say some of these things. (I’m thinking of such matters as the ongoing debate about how and how much Twitter and Facebook are politically biased, and how much that matters.) But for now, instead of speculating about things that others know a lot more about than I do, I will instead turn my attention to concocting further Samizdata postings concerning the things which Twitter has told me about. And which Facebook has not.
One final point. Some of my favourite Tweets have come to me courtesy of this excellent man. No pressure was put upon me to say that, but say it I do. This elephant doing some tidying up, which this man retweeted a few days ago, is particularly wonderful. Jordan Peterson would surely approve.
My wife set up my Facebook account for me. I needed it because this is the way that my triathlon club communicates with the world. So I am now able to pick up on communications about various activities that are going on but, apart from that, I really don’t get the point of it. Like you I’m constantly being bombarded with references to total strangers and ‘notifications’ none of which Interest me in the slightest. There seems to be an infinite branching tree of stuff and I am unaware of how to separate the tiny part that I’m interested in from the huge pile of irrelevant crap.
Yeah, but they are “free”. “…if you aren’t the customer, then you’re the product…” Don’t know the origin of that or the exact quote, but it applies to Facebook for sure. Less sure about Twitter.
I tried the latter many, many years ago, but after the 9th post by my niece about what bird had landed in her yard, I quit.
Thanks for this posting Brian, I will now have another look at Twitter.
I can just about tolerate twitter until something better gains traction (perhaps Gab.ai or perhaps not).
After using Facebook for several years, I finally came to truly understand it… and thus I deleted my page & deactivated the account quite some time ago & have had no urge whatsoever to go back. Indeed I think Facebook represents much of when went horribly wrong with the internet systemically. It also helps to understand Facebook when you realise you are not a ‘customer’ of theirs, not really, you are their product, you are what they sell to advertisers. The same is true of YouTube in fact, and if you do anything to mess that up, they will make sure you know that you can just GTFO 😉
I was on Facebook for a while, and most of my “friends” were real-life friends. I learned things about their politics I really wish I hadn’t. I left Facebook, and did what they said would erase my record there. I have no idea if it did, but at least I don’t need to watch the meltdowns.
It all depends on one’s purpose. From my POV, FB is most useful for groups of people – either existing ones, or ones that someone would like to form, or existing ones that one would like to expand. The initial basis of such groups can be anything (legal, that is), such as personal friendships, political affiliations, commercial interests (with limitations placed by FB on the latter), etc.
Technically, FB groups can be formal or informal.
The former is something that FB is quite good at, by providing a fairly sophisticated mechanism for managing the various types of groups, including their accessibility by outsiders, their control by their creators and administrators, organizing real-life events, etc.
Informal groups on FB are not really groups in the technical sense, but are just several individuals connected by the FB “friendship” mechanism – based, again, on anything, but often on real-life friendships.
Another useful function of FB is the ability to follow ‘pages’ set up by organizations of one’s interest (such as news outlets, blogs, and similar). For me this is basically an alternative to RSS feeds.
The rest (unless I’m forgetting something) is various exhibitionists, attention seekers, and people selling stuff – not different from the same types on Twitter I think, but with a much larger text allowance.
As to political bias, I know of no real difference between FB and Twitter. In my view, there are serious concerns with FB approach to their users’ privacy, which I cannot compare to Twitter since I’m not using it.
I get all my sunglasses on Facebook.
They all ‘track’ you to gain an insight into your potential buying habits, but I found FB tracked me way more than Twitter. For all its faults, I tend to regard Twitter as a news source but its format does encourage brevity and therefore wit, and certainly cuts the waffling.
I left FB some time ago and as I have pro-Agent Cob lefties in my larger family so I wasn’t happy to have to read some of the enthusiastic drivel — and see earnest related images — that passes for political insight in their circles (I have no time, alas, to read the deep insights gained from a poetry afternoon for women only in Islington, the attendees who all amazingly had the same shared delight in our future islamo-communist government). However I must equally say one of my sons stopped following me on Twitter as, he said, he didn’t like my politics. As he is now living in Cuckada and voted Trudeau, I may not be entirely distressed over this loss of a follower. He is still my son of course but we wisely we avoid political discussion.
Odd thing about FB, if this is true, was in the movie about FB’s founder it appears the original idea for the platform was to rate the ‘hotness’ of women at a college in the US. I am vaguely surprised the feminist side of modern life hasn’t condemned him or his product so far over this, but maybe they are okay with the idea because hey, you can have kittens on it and also see pussy hat images. Dunno, but then it was a movie and they are notoriously untrue.
I expect in the fullness of time, Twitter will become so left-wing that it becomes unusable. Maybe then someone else (minds or gab, perhaps) will step up to save us all. But then, it is only tinterwebz…
GAB.ai missed the boat, in my mind. They could have stepped up and taken in a lot of people who found the administrative partisanship of Twitter stifling.
Instead, they proudly became the home for Stormtroopers with Tourettes.
I’m watching out for Minds, but so far nothing exciting. And, their mobile app is appalling – personally I don’t mind, but I think a lot of potential users do.
I made the conscious decision to stay away from social media about a decade ago, when they were getting going, and nothing I’ve seen since has made me regret it one bit.
I am surprised that you don’t see the differences. Facebook is a newspaper where you can control the flow of incoming information and contribute to it. You might make your newspaper about you and your family. You can widen out to chosen friends and neighbours, people you met on holiday, worked with, studied alongside… It is up to you. And you can receive feeds without responding.
Twatter is like entering a beehive. Opinionated fools screaming at each other. Virtue signalling as if different viewpoints are impossible.
Twitter is for St Just.
Facebook is for Danton
Possibly, which is why I was rather qualified with my hope that it might be a viable twitter alternative. Might just need to wait for The Next Thing.
Why would I need Facebook for that? Frankly Instagram does a better job in that role for me, and mine is mostly pictures of cocktails. Facebook has too much baggage in the background for me.
They all ‘track’ you to gain an insight into your potential buying habits
I heard about this Chrome plug-in about a year ago, I don’t, and never will, have Facebook, so it would be interesting if anyone tries this.
https://www.propublica.org/article/breaking-the-black-box-what-facebook-knows-about-you
Facebook is toxic, stay away from it unless you manage it carefully.
Twitter is good for laughs, but addictive.
Back maybe ten or twelve years ago, when FB was a few years old and the kidlets were in their pre-teens/early teens, it became wildly popular and also useful to parents.
The kids all set up FB pages, showed me how to do the same, proudly friended me, and then (since I never posted anything) promptly forgot I was there.
I spent the next four years getting notifications that all seemed to start with “god, I hope Dad doesn’t find out about this . . .”
I am on Twitter and Facebook – but I spend very little time on Twitter and vastly TOO MUCH time on Facebook.
People putting me into Facebook “Groups” was why the time I spend dealing with Facebook stuff is so absurdly high.
Twitter also has practical use among the sports fans I know: when a player gets injured in a game, the reporters will usually tweet when they get more information on the injury. It’s also become a way they report the trades/transfers.