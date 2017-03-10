Jordan Peterson on identity politics

With blogging (as with life in general), there is often a tug-of-war between doing it soon, and doing it right. This posting is strictly a case of me doing it soon. And what I am doing soon is saying: watch this. It’s psychology academic Jordan Peterson, denouncing (the word “bloody” occurs quite a lot) the legal imposition upon Canada of identity politics (excused by, among others, some of his fellow academic psychologists), and all the chaos that this misuse of law is going to and is starting to cause.
The video goes on for the best part of two hours, and I have so far only watched twenty minutes of it. Like I say, doing it soon. But I already know that this is the kind of thing, and the kind of man, that many Samizdata-readers will want to see, and at the very least to learn about, perhaps by other and quicker means. The phrase “individual freedom” gets quite a few mentions, along with “bloody”, bloody being the word Peterson uses to describe the ideas which and the people who threaten individual freedom.
See also today’s QOTD here, which points towards the same intellectual territory and the same battles. Before posting this, I checked in the comments there, to see if anybody had made any mention of the above video, or of Jordan Peterson. Had they done so, I’d have had to write this differently. So far: not. I could have appended this link to that comment thread, but I reckon it deserves a bit more prominence.
David Thompson has more to say about this, as does his commentariat. My thanks to him, because this was how I found out about this video, and about this man.
I have been raising Peterson (and what he has to say) at my university as an example of the sort of issues that those who warmly embrace both “academic freedom” and identity politics are soon going to have to face.
I am looking forward to it but may lose my job.
I could watch Peterson’s videos for hours on end, especially those having little to do with politics – he has fascinating insights into human mind and behavior, but his greatest strength is being able to connect these to philosophy, the main connection being made in the context of moral issues and dilemmas. It seems that his disdain for Political Correctness, Social-Justice Warriors, and his fierce defense of the right to free speech is just a natural outgrowth of the above.