Rather than having a “Minister for Loneliness“, how about not having one? How about the state just maintains basic order, fills in a few street potholes & then minds its own frigging business? The state is not your friend
– Perry de Havilland
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
January 17th, 2018
6 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
What is this minister meant to be doing? And how much of our money will she be spending whilst she does it?
Someone on Guido’s site came up with some daft idea about the government helping old people to live together so they’re not lonely. Now I am thinking about all the ways the government makes old people lonely, and how it might help by just getting out of the way. Things like:
– stamp duty punishes them for moving closer to their families
– transferring wealth to family is punished, so any attempts to e.g. all move into a bigger house, sell one house and all live off the proceeds, and so on, will be taxed in various ways (is it income or capital gains if my parents sell their house and give me the money?)
– one person working in a family is taxed more for the same income than multiple people working, so giving up work to look after an elderly relative is expensive
– any number of taxes that make employing other people to take care of relatives more expensive
…I am sure I must have missed a lot of other, similar things that mainly add friction to people freely improving their families’ lives.
“Minister of Loneliness” sound like a Minister charged with producing loneliness.
But, since ministers usually produce the opposite of their name (eg. minister of Labor), maybe it will work this time.
I have found….
It’s to my benifit to see to the local cemetary.
1. “Broken Windows”…(need I go on?)
2. The $200 expense for “experts” to repair a broken headstone, for “the town”, costs ME $40, and a half hour labor.
3. That I assume this “onus”, buys me (well, SOME) “political” clout “ear time” among my immediate neighbors, at Town Meetin’, weather they’re brainwashed, communist sympathizer dupe, rent-seeking parasite, feminist illegal alien invader xenophile, Dunning- Kreuger, Gell Mann, Bell Curve median, tax evader, spouse beating,Munchausen-by-proxy child poisoners,…. or if they agree with me!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV2ViNJFZC8
As I have remarked before, almost 20 years, when the touchy terminology was in its infancy, we were asked in a circular what we were doing to promote ‘social exclusion’. Alas, I was not permitted to answer that we were stocking up on yellow stars… The humour deficiency of the modern puritans was less obvious then than now.