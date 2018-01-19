A defendant who makes the wrong choice will wind up in jail; a prosecutor who charges improperly will suffer little, if any, adverse consequence beyond a poor win/loss record. Prosecutors are even absolutely immune from lawsuits over misconduct in their prosecutorial capacity.
So I think we should give prosecutors some skin in the game. Let juries be informed that they may refuse to convict if they think a conviction is unjust — and, if that happens, let the defendants’ attorney fees and other costs be billed to the government. Also, let juries be informed that, if they believe the prosecution itself was malicious or unfair, they can make that finding — in which case the defendants’ costs should come out of the prosecutor’s budget. (If you want to get even tougher, you could provide that the prosecutors involved should be disqualified from law practice for a year or stripped of their immunity from civil suit. But I’m not sure we need to go that far).
What, no public flogging for a second offense and permanent disbarment for a third strike?
Call in W S Gilbert.
Let the jury return a bill of impeachment of the prosecutor, to disqualify that prosecutor from any public office or funds (in the State or Federal level as the case may be) for life, and remove all pensions or hope of office.
Perchance let the jury impeach the judge too. It would be a good start.
I think we should go three times that far.
I think there should be absolutely no immunity if a prosecution is born of malice.
The nearly unaccountable power of the state should be wielded only with great trepidation.
I’m a prosecutor by trade. Reynolds knows better than this.
Jurors aren’t the ones to evaluate prosecutorial conduct based on trial proof. They know little of the history behind a prosecution, and often base acquittals on credibility decisions that are a matter of unpredictable things that happen at trial. MANY things are hidden from jurors in order to protect the rights of defendants, both by constitutional protections and the rules of evidence.
So what about a prosecution that appears unfair but isn’t? If I have inadmissible but certain evidence that makes guilt clear, or evidence that doesn’t appear at trial?
I’ll give you an example. Had a homicide case where witness, from across a two lane road, saw defendant beat victim to death with a two by four. Witness knew victim only as his across the street neighbour.
Defendant had been an accomplice in some burglaries with victim. Victim had been caught and had told the police about defendant’s guilt. He had also led the police to the stolen goods.
I spoke with witness right before trial. He was still in line with his previous statements. Lots of gory detail, even matching up well with a couple of autopsy details like a random blow on the left ankle.
The trial was quick. Called witness, set up the location and date. “So, what did you see across the street?”
“Nothing. I went out on the porch to see if it looked like it would rain. Then I went back inside.”
That would sure look like every sort of bad prosecution to a jury.
It’s part of my duty to dismiss cases where the proof isn’t sufficient. Probably ten percent of the cases I have I wind up dismissing because witnesses fail to appear, or change their stories, ON TRIAL DAY. How am I supposed to be able to predict that? Never mind how I’m meant to predict that jurors will decide that someone is lying based on who knows what? “Oh, she was lying, if he had raped her she would have fought him. There would be scratches.”
There are plenty of mechanisms to punish the truly bad prosecutor. The choice not to use them is one of public indifference, not lack of systems.
As long as crime, and excessive force, and prosecutorial misconduct happen mainly to people no one important cares about, no one important will care.
In Baltimore or Chicago, and I’m sure in many other places, no white prosecutor handling a case against a black defendant would remain in office under most of these sentiments.*
There’s a cycle to these things. The war on crime and the war on drugs has left us with too much court precedent (i.e., law) that minimizes prosecutorial malfeasance. We’ve hit that peak, and already started a reverse slope. Believe it or not, prosecutors are more responsible for their bad acts than they were three years ago.
The same wars have fostered both precedential and legislated law that removes power and discretion from judges and places it (by default) into prosecutorial hands. This too is beginning to be reversed.
If you want to punish someone for the excesses (aside from the most egregious overprosecution cases that will always be used to excuse egregious overreaction, and which already have remedies available even if underused), punish the lawmakers who appeased their crime-fearing constituents by pressing so close against Constitutional protections from the State.
(* Yes, I understand that this would simply give the voters and jurors in these cities the lawless sorts of environments that they seem to desire, but I blame my progressive friends more for such mis-education than I do the relatively stupid voters themselves.)
What staghounds said.
And I say this as an ex-defense lawyer.