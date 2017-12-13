Sometimes you just gotta liver little

Today’s weird Guardian story is not directly political:
Surgeon admits marking his initials on the livers of two patients
A surgeon has pleaded guilty to marking his initials on the livers of two patients while performing transplant surgery.
In a hearing at Birmingham crown court on Wednesday, Simon Bramhall admitted two counts of assault by beating relating to incidents on 9 February and 21 August 2013. He pleaded not guilty to the more serious charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The renowned liver, spleen and pancreas surgeon used the gas argon, used to stop livers bleeding during operations and to highlight an area due to be worked on, to sign his initials into the patients’ organs. The marks left by argon are not thought to impair the organ’s function and usually disappear by themselves.
The 53-year-old was first suspended from his post as a consultant surgeon at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth hospital in 2013 after a colleague spotted the initials “SB” on an organ during follow-up surgery on one of Bramhall’s patients.
As one might expect, this is being treated as a crime:
Elizabeth Reid, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said Bramhall’s actions were an abuse of the trust placed in him by the patients.
“It was an intentional application of unlawful force to a patient whilst anaesthetised,” she said. “His acts in marking the livers of those patients, in a wholly unnecessary way, were deliberate and conscious acts on his part.”
But not everyone agrees.
Following reports of Bramhall’s suspension, his former patient Tracy Scriven told the Birmingham Mail that the surgeon should be immediately reinstated. “Even if he did put his initials on a transplanted liver, is it really that bad? I wouldn’t have cared if he did it to me. The man saved my life,” she said.
She has a point. As was discussed here yesterday there is a push (it’s called a “consultation” but no one is in any doubt what the desired answer is) for England to follow the example of Wales and institute a system in which unless a person objects in advance to their organs being donated after death their consent will be assumed.
Why, then, should Mr Bramhall not say that he assumed that his patients were OK with him putting his graffiti tag on their livers? They didn’t sign a form objecting, did they?
Patient consent has nothing to do with it. The crime is damaging state property.
As the Banksy of liver transplants, are ones with his initials now worth more?
Should organs be part of your estate?
The value could come off Death tax…..
Someone I knew when she was in medical training would come home of an evening and sit down to dinner while announcing “We’ve reached Freda’s spleen” (Freda was the pet name her group gave to their corpse) and then do nothing for the appetites of the rest of us by describing the day’s dissections in some detail. However she did exert herself to verify that the lady who left her own corpse to this purpose knew she would be being used for student training: “I’d feel kind of bad if she’d thought she was going to be used for groundbreaking medical research, given our irreverent attitude.”
I think the idea was for the students to get it out of their system while still students, and on the bodies of the departed, not living patients. 53-year-old Mr Bramhall may be a skilled surgeon but it sounds like he’s still at the student stage as regards other forms of maturity. 🙂 Of course, surgeons are fairly notorious for self-oriented dominating characters and I suppose signing your work is just an unusual (one assumes) example.
It’s a modern take on a mason’s mark, that’s all, the wonderful Tewkesbury Abbey abounds with them, and is nun the worse for it.
However, timing is everything. If he marked the livers when they were between original owner and recipient, the liver tissue was not at that point comprising part of a real person’s body, (as opposed to being biologically a body part) and it might fall into a legal lacuna where the approprate charge might not be beating etc. but be criminal damage (against property) but whose property is a freestanding liver? The State may arrogate the right to use a stolen or harvested liver, but that is not the same as legal ownership, so whose property has been damaged? If it is not property ‘belonging to another’ it cannot be the subject of criminal damage.
Clearly on transplantation, an organ is like a fixture in a house in England, but to the State, they are really fittings.
Frankly I think he’s a sick bastard.
It takes a certain type of person to be able to carve up someone’s body. Surgeons are notorious for being arrogant, haughty, perhaps verging on the psychopathic. I think this fellow just proved the point.
I don’t doubt that he was a competent surgeon, that’s not what is under discussion, rather he seems to have taken his belief in his own God like status just a bit too far. He probably really can’t see what he did wrong.
In regards to the organ crisis, there really is a simple solution — allow people to sell their organs. Of course you might restrict people from selling their irreplaceable organs, but what is wrong with selling a kidney or half a liver? After all if you do it a zero price you are a hero, so why not get paid for your services, you know like the doctor, the nurses, the guy who drives the ambulance, the guy who mops the floor, the guy who fills in the forms, etc. Transplant donors are the ONLY people who don’t get paid.
And that is for live donation. Why can’t I have a future contract on my organs, so that they can have ’em when I am dead, but I can reap the benefits now?
Or how about:
Doctor: “I’m so sorry for your loss, would you consider organ donation?”
Grieving Widow: “Sure, if you pay off my mortgage so I don’t have the worry anymore”
Seems perfectly reasonable to me. Organ shortage? Gone in a jiffy.
What this “survey” you mentioned is doing is exactly that, except that the state is keeping all the money/value generated. It is like that story of the guy who hooks up with a hot girl only to wake up in a bathtub of ice missing a kidney. The state is the hot girl, except that she isn’t hot, there is, god forbid, no hooking up to be had, and she doesn’t even give you a bathtub full of ice.
I foresee a slippery slope here. If assent can be assumed or implied without formal documentation in this regard, can the concept then be extended to male/female/xir interactions?
“My partner was dead drunk and unresponsive. By established medical precedent, I then assumed consent for all my following actions.”
Probably wasn’t room for “Kilroy was here” so he had to make do with just his initials.
😆
Fraser:
Let my estate sell my organs after I die. It can pay for the funeral at least.
Let my estate sell my organs after I die. It can pay for the funeral at least.
It’s a nice thought. But it would take too long to get probate sorted out. In fact, for most sorts of transplants it’s essential that the donor still be alive. This is why it has been necessary to adjust the meaning of ‘dead” until it conforms to what is necessary for transplant purposes. It’s not just “consent’ that is malleable – even “death” must yield to the march of progress.
@Lee Moore
It’s not just “consent’ that is malleable – even “death” must yield to the march of progress.
Which is why a futures contract seems ideal. The contract obtains my consent when I am able to give it, plus it can define what I mean by “death”. No doubt there would be various standard types of contracts with variable prices to that end.
Either way it is better than the government just taking them by force, or facing families with impossible decisions at impossible times.
Probate (the process of getting authority to deal with an Estate) is hopelessly slow in England and Wales, and Scotland too from my experience. However, funeral expenses are the first call on the Estate so banks holding a deceased’s money will pay out on (genuine) funeral expenses without probate as there is no higher call on the deceased’s assets, so they cannot be held to have wrongly paid out of the Estate by any creditor or beneficiary of the Will/Intestacy.
Of course, no one would have any doubt that they would be in safe hands if, after a car crash and perhaps a bit of head trauma, they ended up in an NHS hospital with idle transplant surgeons waiting for some offal to allocate, with perhaps a transplant ‘target’ to meet. There would be no temptation to hasten the accident victim away when so many others would benefit. Gemeinnutz geht vor Eigennutz and all that, not our way at all, much.