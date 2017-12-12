Be a trendsetter not a follower

It is always nice to be reminded that history has no direction. The Times reports,
Austria will scrap ban on smoking in restaurants, Freedom Party declares
Austria is to break with a global trend in health policy by abandoning plans to ban smoking in bars and restaurants.
Full smoking prohibition was due to come in next May but will be shelved at the insistence of the far-right Freedom Party as a condition of joining a coalition with the Austrian conservatives.
The Freedom Party (FPO), which came third in elections in October, is in talks to form a government with the Austrian People’s Party (OVP).
Heinz-Christian Strache, leader of the FPO, made overturning the ban, agreed in 2015, a top campaign pledge.
“I am proud of this excellent solution in the interests of non-smokers, smokers and restaurant owners,” Mr Strache, 48, a smoker who has tried to quit, said.
“The freedom to choose lives on. The existence of restaurants, particularly small ones, has been secured. Thousands of threatened jobs have been saved,” he said.
Some of the Times commenters say that their dislike of smoke is so strong that they will not be returning to Austria as tourists unless the ban is reinstated. That is their choice, although it does seem to me that their understandable preference for a non-smoking restaurant could be satisfied at a more local level than that of an entire nation.
Bravo!
This is very dangerous indeed.
People could begin to associate “far right” and “letting people do their thing”
Something must be done.
* strictly this is not quite a change of direction, it’s a pause. The march of history will resume shortly.
I wonder how soon before the EU squashes this law? A day, a week, a month, a year?
So I wonder what it is about ‘cigarette people’ that makes them unfit for the new socialist order? ‘Marijuana people’ are celebrated. ‘Cigarette people’ are persecuted in widely varied ways. It looks weird when trying to match this to puritanism: It seems to be some sort of tribalism but it isn’t about purity. Membership in these tribes is voluntary – who self selects and why?
I wonder if the general stimulant properties of nicotine make people ‘less agreeable’ and more awake and if this is a threat to someone?
Just playing with this thought: Being a stoned ‘rebel’ is hip and cool and celebrated. Being a cigarette smoking rebel is repulsive and disgusting and you must be expelled from polite society. Maybe cigarette rebels are more likely to actually do things (drive dangerous vehicles too fast, hook up with whoever they damn well please, cut class to do something.) Maybe stoners are tamer?
(PS – I’ve never done either. I don’t deny the bad health effects of long-term smoking and I’ve had my grandparents go through quitting. But the sociology isn’t about that. Not at all. And it’s driven by some deep psychological process that I’ve never had a good instinctive understanding of.)
I do deny the bad health effects of ‘secondhand smoke’ as being similar to personal use (it always seemed motivated mostly by the prohibitionist campaign – no one cared about secondhand marijuana smoke) – divide the volume of a typical room by the volume of a smoker’s lungs. Then grow a spine. :-/
I imagine for each nonsmoker tourist Austria loses it will gain at least one smoker.
I’ll never forget struggling up a hill in Hall and being passed by an old lady on a ancient steel bike with a cigarette dangling from her lips.