Samizdata quote of the day

An Engineer, a Mathematician and a ‘Climate scientist’ are each asked “what is 2 + 2?”

The Engineer says “somewhere between 3.9 and 4.1”, the Mathematician says “4” and the ‘Climate scientist’ says “what would you like it to be?”

David Bidstrup

December 14th, 2017

20 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Fred Z
    December 14, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    A fairly weak punch line.

    Surely the assembly here can do better.

    My climate scientist says “I shall consult some tree rings for the answer.”

    Not very good either I fear.

  • Laird
    December 15, 2017 at 12:06 am

    A good article, not that it’s going to change anyone’s mind. CAGW enthusiasts and climate “scientists” are too deeply invested in “climate change” to be dissuaded by actual evidence that temperature measurements are so grossly distorted and dependent upon human manipulation as to be essentially meaningless.

    Anyway, the answer to “what is 2 + 2?” can easily be a broader range than “somewhere between 3.9 and 4.1”. It can be either 3 or 5 for some values of 2. With rounding to whole integers, both 1.6 and 2.4 round to 2. Thus 2.4 + 2.4 = 4.8 which rounds to 5, and 1.6 + 1.6 = 3.2 which rounds to 3. Simples. Within limits, “What number would you like?” isn’t an irrational answer.

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    December 15, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Here is something else for Greenoids to worry about! I just read in The Australian, page 6, about a claim of a new type of energy- Hydrogen-Boron fusion! Professor Heinrich Hora says that it should be feasible within a decade. No radioactivity, and plenty of energy. Greenies, those who simply hate progress of any sort, will try to ban it, no doubt.

  • Brian Swisher
    December 15, 2017 at 12:45 am

    I have a badge that says, “2 + 2 = 5 for sufficently large values of 2”. The person who got the biggest kick out of it was a mathematician. He read it and started laughing so hard, he was unable to speak. When he got his breath back, he said, “Well, if you allow 2 to expand infinitely…” and then he was off again.

  • Julie near Chicago
    December 15, 2017 at 1:31 am

    My own thought is, It depends on what you mean by 2 . 🙂

    (As well, of course, as by +. Oh, and by 2 + 2 — Common Core, anyone? — and by = .)

    These are issues of serious contention, you know. Serious contention. Very serious. Seriously serious. For some value of serious.

  • bobby b
    December 15, 2017 at 1:35 am

    “For some value of serious.”

    Ha!

    (For some values of “ha.”) 😆

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    December 15, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Trying to put definitions on things? What a masculinist view of the world! Things can be as many as they choose to be, so there, you objectivists!

  • Deep Lurker
    December 15, 2017 at 1:52 am

    … and the ‘Climate scientist’ says, “4 – which confirms the consensus for anthropogenic global warming.”

  • Julie near Chicago
    December 15, 2017 at 1:53 am

    bobby– 😀

  • bobby b
    December 15, 2017 at 3:06 am

    The Engineer says “somewhere between 3.9 and 4.1”, the Mathematician says “4” and the ‘Climate scientist’ says “we cannot give you an exact number, but we do know that 98.9% of all climate scientists agree that it is higher than it has ever been, and it’s rising, and it may even be too late to keep it from reaching the catastrophic level of 5, at which point mathematics as we know it will be altered forever. If only we had more money . . . “

  • Umbriel
    December 15, 2017 at 3:55 am

    I vote for bobby b’s punchline, though it’d be better if he worked computer models and “adjusted” data in there somewhere.

  • bgates
    December 15, 2017 at 7:05 am

    95% of our models have 95% confidence that it’s at least 4.1, which means we’re 190% positive it’s higher than it’s ever been (and we revisited some old, untrustworthy raw addition from the past, and it turns out that when properly adjusted by various important factors, 2+2 was really never more than negative thirty seven as recently as the 1980s).

  • Mr Ed
    December 15, 2017 at 8:02 am

    The climate scientist says ‘7.132487406’ and rising.‘.

  • R. Dawes
    December 15, 2017 at 8:08 am

    “We need an answer of either 3 or 5, as political winds require so that in any event we can further the proper social agenda, therefore let us firstly adjust the values of 2 as appropriate (taking care to erase the problematic original data and to present the adjusted data as the dataset that everyone should work from) and secondly devise – then refuse to divulge the details of – our own proprietary means of adding two numbers together, all while telling the ple… I mean populace… that the science is settled. Anyone who dissents, especially those who insist 2+2=4 or anything resembling it, is a shill for Big Oil or Big Coal, and should be silenced through criminal prosecution.”

  • Niall Kilmartin
    December 15, 2017 at 8:11 am

    The climate ‘scientist’ says “Whatever I’d like it to be!”

    (It was the successful candidate in the ‘eurocrat hires accountant’ joke who said, “Whatever you’d like it to be!”)

  • decnine
    December 15, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Before or after adjustment?

  • Clovis Sangrail
    December 15, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Initially it was four, but we’ve revisited earlier versions of that sum and realised that the answer needed to be adjusted downwards since it didn’t agree with our computer models. Now we’re having to adjust upwards to ensure a fit to the models so it’s currently 5. This is a very disturbing, nay catastrophic, trend and unless we all give up on all energy use it will soon be six.

    Please note that Russell and Whitehead give, in Principia Mathematica, a proof that 1+1=2 (it’s on p83 of Vol. 2, so it must be tricky).

  • View from the Solent
    December 15, 2017 at 9:28 am

    It doesn’t matter what value you claim is the sum, according to Goedel you can’t prove it anyway.

  • terence patrick hewett
    December 15, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Tom Lehrer – New Math:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vetg7vWitTU

  • terence patrick hewett
    December 15, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Tom Lehrer – We Will All Go Together When We Go:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frAEmhqdLFs

  »