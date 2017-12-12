|
Samizdata quote of the day
In order to be used for transplant, the body must be fresh, undiseased and in a hospital. Presumed consent (which is not consent) will not necessarily make more of these available. That is all beside the moral argument and that one is pretty straightforward. Assuming anyone’s consent is not consent at all. It is the nationalisation of our bodies, it is the state seizing that which it does not own.
– Longrider
Agreed.
But does anyone know the fancy legal bits ? The Welsh rules say that consent will be presumed for Welsh residents unless they opt out. Presumably the English rules will say something similar. But what happens if you’re English and you’re scraped off a Welsh road ? Or vice versa. Or if you’re French ?
Does all this presumed consenting only apply if you happen to have your road accident in the country where you live ? Or does it all mean that it’s open season on French livers cos they haven’t got a way to opt out, shamefully lacking a UK residence ?
How do they know where you’re resident when they scrape you off the road ? What sort of presuming are they allowed to do as to your residence ?
Very good questions, Lee Moore.
Further: what if I were visiting England, got stabbed by a radical Islamic Loser and expired in hospital? A glance at my Texas driver’s license would show that I had not opted in to organ donation.
I am clearly not a resident of England. But I was born an Englishman, so even if the French were safe, I might not be. As you say, we really need to see the text of any proposed legislation.
On the article, I note that the BBC quotes a Prof. Rudge, then says “But” followed by quote from a Dr. Tavakoli, Yet nothing in the quote from the latter contradicts anything in the quote from the former. Has journalism sunk so low that the “journalists” no longer comprehend what the word “but” means?
The EU won’t let you sell your own organs, as an affront to dignity, but would allow the hospital to harvest ‘freely-consented’ organs?
As for ‘but’, it has multiple uses. You might still find some Australian country speakers who end a sentence with ‘but’, shorthand for “excuse me for butting in.”
Oh, well, okay then.
He knows you’re all okay with this. So, no worries.
I do note that the Impact Assessment document does go into some detail concerning some of the questions raised here, specifically having to do with exactly who should be deemed to have consented. Sounds like the French are safe. As are mental incompetents, kids, visitors – people who should not be deemed to know enough about the system to be required to opt out.