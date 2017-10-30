We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

The intersectional worldview is obviously incompatible with the basic tenets of life in a liberal democracy. That doesn’t bother intersectional activists, however, because they believe liberalism itself to be an elaborate sham that uses the illusory equality of procedural democracy – free and fair elections, courts, the rule of law, the Bill of Rights – to paper over vast social injustices. In the eyes of the intersectional Left, the very idea of universal rights is fatally flawed – or “problematic,” to use a frequent, lazy phrase – because those rights can benefit the wrong people, such as white supremacists (in the case of free speech), or campus rapists (in the case of due process and the rights of the accused).

J. Oliver Conroy

October 30th, 2017 |

  • James Strong
    October 30, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    I don’t know what the words ‘intersectional’, ‘intersectionality’and other words from the same root mean.

    If I try to break it down it would seem to mean that different parts of a whole interact with each other.But that analysis doesn’t help my understanding.

    Can anyone here explain it to me?

