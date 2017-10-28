The Spectator magazine is the oldest conservative magazine in Britain – indeed I believe it is the oldest conservative magazine in the world. However, it has lost its way…
First came the attack on Chris Heaton-Harris Member of Parliament, for daring to ask for details of what the taxpayer backed universities were teaching – with the implied hint that he (horror of horrors!) wanted to answer back, to counter the conditioning efforts of the leftist academics. But now things have moved on… In this week’s issue of the Spectator Mr James Forsyth has hidden leftist suggestions behind free market language. What specific suggestions do I mean? “Stimulus” (Keynesian language – fit only for the people who control the universities) infrastructure government spending (no figure given for how much money this would be ), and fifty billion Pounds of extra government borrowing (on top of the vast borrowing the government is already engaged in) to build houses in the South East of England – thus turning the area into one huge urban sprawl, and pushing the country to certain bankruptcy and economic collapse
There is no way that Conservative voters could support such criminal insanity – they would stay away from the polls in disgust. The Spectator magazine has lost its way.
The bizarre preoccupation with the “housing crisis” centers on only building homes for those who need a home, which, many would point out, are probably foreigners, and in places where there are already far too many houses.
However, why not build homes for older people, such as those who no longer need the empty children’s bedrooms any more, who might own their house outright, make “downsizing” attractive to these folks, put homes in areas where there aren’t too many existing houses, out of the way in quieter places, then you start the domino effect whereby these oldies release their existing houses and kick off the chain that ultimately ends in a first time buyer.
But I suppose if you’re going to bribe someone’s vote with a house, you actually need to show you have a house for them.
There is only one reason Kent was not paved over decades ago, from Croydon to Dover, with consequent implications for housing prices… and that is the state planning regulations that stop people from purchasing farmland and building houses on it (how much fucking rapeseed does the UK actually need?). So once again, people like James Forsyth look to the state to fix a problem caused by the state.