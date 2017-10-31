The future Jeremy Corbyn wants for the UK

Was out for a wander this evening and saw this right in front of the Venezuelan Embassy in London.
It is astonishing that in 2017, anyone can still openly call themselves a socialist in polite society and be treated with more respect than if they called themselves a fascist.
Respect? They get given prestigious jobs in the BBC! (Eg. Paul Mason who today praised the Russian Revolution.)
National Socialist or INTERnational Socialist, isn’t it really all the same thing in the end? And in the results?
The “ideological hegemony” of the Reds appears stronger than ever – the fall of the Soviet Union did not weaken the Western Marxists (as I foolishly thought it would in 1989 – before someone digs up my foolish words from that time and hits me over the head with them), it has strengthened the Western Marxists – as we can no point at the Soviet Union.
Venezuela – the trouble is that many of the policies that have causes such ruin there (such as wild government spending and price controls – and other interventions for “Social Justice”) are also, IN A MUCH MILDER FORM, the policy of many Western governments, including the British government.
Mrs May can only argue with Mr Corbyn over who should “help the people” not whether government should be “helping the people”.