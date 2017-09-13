I’ve noticed a concerted effort on the part of the mainstream media over the past few weeks to get everyone interested in the plight of the Rohingyas, a minority Muslim group in Myanmar who are being hounded by the majority ruling Buddists.
I have also noticed that nobody seems to give a shit. It might be tempting to put this down to the fact that westerners don’t generally care about brown people being killed in fat-off lands with no oil underneath, but I suspect there is something else at work as well: people in the west are getting a little bit tired of hearing how Muslims are suffering.
There is also a perception, one which is easy to understand, that various western political establishments pander too much to Muslims. Whether it be councils and police ignoring the systematic abuse of children in Rotherham, the British courts jailing a man for leaving bacon outside a mosque, Australian prime ministers taking part in Iftar suppers, newspapers promoting the likes of Linda Sarsour, or police charging people with hate crimes for making Islamaphobic comments on Twitter, there is a growing number of people in the west who believe Muslims are a minority who have got a large chunk of the state apparatus working on their behalf to the detriment of the majority. Whether this perception is valid or not scarcely matters: perceptions in themselves matter.
I’ve worked with lots of great British guys who just happen to be Muslim, it being more of a family thing for them than anything else and “Friday Temple” being more of a tedious family chore that they do to make their parents or grand-parents happy.
It is not these guys who are college educated, work hard and enjoy the little treats in life that we all do that are the problem, nor are they seen as the face of the modern British Muslim.
The reality is that the picture postcard British newspaper “Muslim” if you like is the ignorant recent immigrant living in one of the ghettos of Bradford, Luton, Bolton et al, practicing polygamy on the sly with one “official” wife and up to 3 other single mothers that just happen to share the same house together.
Mohammed (because they’re all Mohammed or some variant thereof aren’t they?), doesn’t work not because of his functional illiteracy, low IQ or inherent bone-idleness. No, Mohammed doesn’t work because he is beloved of Allah and the British who pay for his entire lifestyle are just racist and Islamophobic.
It doesn’t even matter that the above portrait is a stereotype, what matters is that these people do exist in substantial numbers and taxpayers (including the Muslim IT guys I work with) are sick and tired of their bullshit and subsidizing their lifestyles.
This is why no-one gives a tinkers cuss about the Rohingya Muslims of Burma.
I have not looked into the Rohingya situation, but I am highly suspicious of the official narrative, which seems to be: “They were just peacefully practicing their religion when angry Buddhists decided to attack them for no reason whatsoever.”
John Galt,
One correction – Mohammed probably does work, but as a teacher at an Islamic organisation or something. He may claim benefits as well though.
I’ve met the guy plenty of times, and his sons, who are wannabe gangsters – good thing is their role models are generally US gang bangers, not IS self-bangers… (sorry) – and his daughters, who get the best education they can out of threats of violence if they misbehave and out of a desire to escape. And I hear about his mother, who runs the family and demands the girls act like she did when she was young in a mountain village in Pakistan or Somalia (does Somalia have mountains?), but who is the only one who really has contacts in the old country, other than a guy who might get him to sell some drugs he is having exported to him.
And I look forward to the coming fuck up of their little stand-alone societies, where the women are far brighter, far harder-working and far more qualified than the men (that would apply pretty much even if they import brides from Pakistan – the education of women there is improving dramatically), who will often have done time and many of whom will become radicalised by their relative failures, and the men will expect to rule the roost, whilst the matriarchs are no longer around to control things. It’s not sustainable, and the explosion will be hastened by ensuring that funding from the state is limited.
But yeah, until then these scum bags do a good job in getting people to ignore the fate of the Rohingya – which is a pity, as I have a problem with any state murdering its own citizens, regardless of their support for terrorists or otherwise.
John, I agree that there are Muslims who seem to barely qualify, but just keeping their heads down isn’t going to be an option for them for much longer.
We are going to reach a point where western secular democracy is going to have to submit to the horrors of Islam or start a far-too-late fight for its existence. Which way are the “in name only” types going to jump and can we afford to wait for them to make their minds up?
The figures for Muslims who condone violence against gays, against Jews and against pretty much anything else un-Islamic are terrifyingly high even among so-called “moderate” Muslims.
I suspect that, like the “good Germans”, most “moderate” members of a supremely immoderate cult may not be the ones first in line for carrying out the beheadings and throwing people off of buildings but they’ll be the ones making up the numbers and providing the logistic support (barbaric totalitarian regimes need IT support too these days).
How many of the nice Muslims are going to renounce their supposedly nominal faith and fight against their relatives? How many are going to hide you or I in an attic or place us on a list for saving? Probably as few as did in the 30s and 40s.
I’m not happy to bank on their support, are you?
OFF THREAD:
But I think this group may have an interest in following;
https://www.cato-unbound.org/
Which begins with Hannahan on BREXIT for this month.
Expect some sillies.
There are some people I have a hard time trusting: Muslims, Antifa, BLM, the Democratic party, politicians (who are aghast that Trump wants them to do what they campaigned on doing). But above all, I do not trust the media that keep writing puff pieces, or ignoring, the aforesaid. It’s not fair to the decent ones, but …
If they were all gathered together into one country, the survivors would probably name it The People’s Democratic Republic of (Whatever). 😡
JS,
I take it you don’t know many actual Muslims then?
And even if 100% of British Muslims supported something, they’re still about 7% of the population – I don’t think we’re in 1930s Germany situation there, since they could be countered by deploying about half of the population of Scotland… I think you need to get a grip and recognise the real threat is in fact made up on middle-class, native Britons who think the state is the answer, and treat the Muslim population as some sort of icon or pet…
PapayaSF,
It may not be a coincidence that there is Rohingya separatist military groups, it has to be said. Or that Rohingya have been agitating for independence from Burma since Burma became independent (or regained independence, since the British took over an existing kingdom piecemeal there). Although none of that justifies the murder of children and other non-combatants.
Why not? It’s a tactic that has worked successfully since forever. Look at what happened both before and after WWII as British India gradually evolved into India and Pakistan.
This is not to say there hasn’t been violence originating from both sides, but this attitude that the Muslims are always innocent is just the worst and most easily refuted kind of lie.
I beg to differ, Battery Sgt-Major Williams, a veteran of those parts, was almost moved almost to tears.
Amen to that.
The bacon sandwich fellow received a one-year jail sentence and died in prison, which is more punishment than any of the child rapists received.
The UK’s Muslim population has doubled in ten years to 3 million, with half born overseas and parts of London now approaching majority Muslim populations.
Still a small part of the total but how many newspapers would publish an image of Mohammad? How much is spent tracking security threats? What is the level of social trust after so many senseless attacks in public spaces? Is limited government ever possible when a growing population of zealots commits mass murder on a regular basis?
If we were to view this on a neutral basis through the lens of economics I suspect that the Risk Adjusted Rate of Return of Mohammed and his offspring would look pretty negative way into the future.
If I’m going to subsidize somebody’s lifestyle then I have at least got the right to expect them to be grateful about it rather than pour a figurative bucket of shit over my head.
Chip, I fear it’s worse than that. There is no “church/state” distinction in Islamic dogma. The only “limited government” we see in countries dominated by Muslims is that government power is sometimes limited by clerics who want everything to conform to Islamic principles.
And thanks for bringing up the social trust issue. That’s one of those cultural aspects that libertarians tend to ignore.
I had heard of the Rohingya before this. I am sorry for them; though there have been Rohingya terrorist attacks they are more often victims than oppressors. That ethnic cleansing is taking place is not even denied by the Myanmar authorities. I am disappointed in Aung San Suu Kyi.
Over the sixteen years since September 11 2001 the media campaign of denial and deflection regarding Islamic-inspired atrocities has had a predictable result.
The below is from the Gates of Vienna
I have no personal knowledge of Burma –but others my be better placed to comment.
“Oh oh oh, pity the poor mohammedans
by H. Numan
Yeah really, folks. Because the poor pitiable Rohingya who settled (illegally) in Burma (Myanmar) can’t rape, rob or kill Buddhists as they desire. That’s really sad, don’t you agree? No respect for different cultures. As it happens, I live almost around the corner, in Thailand. I’ve been to Burma a couple of times. That doesn’t make me an expert, of course. Real experts are [white] female professors at left-wing universities who teach Female Gender Mutilation or African Arts. Who have never been to the country at all. What happens in Myanmar is about to happen — or happening already — in the West, too.
A little bit of the background for you. British India included Pakistan in the west, India in the middle, Bengal in the east and Burma a bit further to the east. Burma was never formally part of British India, but a separate colony. Bengal and Burma share a long border. In 1948, when India became independent, Bengal became part of Pakistan and was renamed East Pakistan. Burma also became independent. Later on in the ’70s East Pakistan fought itself free from West Pakistan, which used it as a colony to be exploited. It gained full independence as Bangladesh. Formerly East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, is dirt poor, intolerant as only mohammedans can be, and is treated annually by Allah with a couple of massive floods with usually shocking loss of life and property. The damage is always restored by very generous and very dhimmi western countries. We Dutch also live in a major river delta; we know it takes quite a bit of work not to get flooded every year. Bangladeshi seem have other things on their minds. Procreating, mainly.
Burma shares a border with Bangladesh. The Burmese state Rakhine (also known as Arrakan) borders Bangladesh, has a large percentage of mohammedans, and is much dryer. From 1948 onwards lots of Rohingya, originating in Bangladesh on the other side of the border, crossed over and settled in Rakhine. They rather liked it there, and decided they wanted it. With full indirect support of East Pakistan they tried to take over the state. That almost became a real war, which they lost. The East Pakistani/Bangladeshis were permitted to stay, but they never got Burmese citizenship. Something they bitterly resent.
Burma itself deteriorated into one of the worst military dictatorships of the world in 1962. The official name of the country was changed from the Union of Burma into the Union of Myanmar in 1989. It changed lots of other names; for example, Rangoon is now Yangoon and actually no longer the capital. The SLORC (name of the military dictatorship) build an entire new capital city, Naypyidaw in the middle of nowhere, literally. Hardly a soul lives there. I’ve been there. Tourists are allowed to visit it, but it is eerily quiet. Almost like a superbly maintained ghost town. Before the military takeover in 1962 Burma was widely seen as the up-and-coming country in southeast Asia. Thailand not so much; that was much more a backwater. After the 1962 takeover the roles completely reversed. Burma is now the official backwater of the continent.
There are a lot of people who know squat about Buddhism and perceive it to be peaceful. Buddhists can be as violent and intolerant as any other religion. Burma itself was a highly militarized state (it still is) and very aggressive. For many centuries Burma was at war with the kingdoms of Sukhothai, Ayutthaya and Siam, which later became the kingdom of Thailand. The Burmese were able to conquer the capital of Ayutthaya, burned it to the ground, destroyed all the statues of the Buddha, took the population back home as slaves and exterminated the royal family.
To be fair, the Thais, Lao or Khmer behaved exactly the same when given the chance. It was custom to hide valuables in Buddha statues. Not surprisingly, some less religiously inclined soldiers were somewhat inquisitive. Even today lost treasures are sometimes found in Buddha statues. The relations between Thailand and Burma are better than they used to be, but border incidents do happen fairly frequently.
Is Myanmar a militaristic society? Judge for yourself. I counted 21 large military barracks on the way from the airport to Rangoon (50 km). I probably missed a few; I only noticed the large ones. During a tourist presentation, nearly all Burmese presented themselves as military men, in uniform. ‘Col. Y will inform you about …’, ‘Cap. X can answer any questions you may have’. I have rarely seen a paddy wagon in Holland or Thailand. During my trips through Burma I saw several, loaded to full capacity. Standing room only. “That’s anecdotal evidence!” progressive university professors will scream. But it somehow does give me the impression of a very militaristic society.
Internally Burma is not exactly a peaceful country. It is a union or federation of states, a bit like America. And there are lots of very active independence movements fighting the army. In a military stalemate: the army can’t defeat the independence movements, and the independence movements cannot defeat the army. The independence movements, for example the Karen Liberation army and the united Wa State Army, make money by producing hard drugs like opium, heroin and amphetamines. They sell it in and through Thailand. The infamous Golden Triangle is no longer working in Thailand, but very much so in Burma.
Back to the poor pitiable Rohingya. From 1948 onwards they crossed the border and parked their goats in Burma. Relations between the original (Buddhist) Rakhinese and (mohammedan) Rohingya were never good. Perhaps the Rohingya cultural habit of raping Rakhinese girls or robbing and/or murdering non-muslims has something to do with it. Things became really nasty when Rohingyas started to murder and behead Buddhist monks around 2012. The Burmese army had to intervene to prevent all Rohingya from being sent directly to allah. Burmese aren’t exactly as meek as Westerners are, so when Rohingyas raped a Rakhinese girl or murdered someone, they were paid in kind with some interest added.
The Burmese government is first and foremost Burmese (or Myanmarese, if you prefer). Right after that they are Buddhist, then military and very little else. Human rights are rare, foreigners are slightly suspicious and cuddling pitiable minorities doesn’t rate high on the agenda.
Even Aung San Suu Kyi doesn’t mince words about the poor suppressed sadly misunderstood Rohingya. That doesn’t sit very well in left-wing circles. They put lots of pressure on the Nobel prize committee in Norway to withdraw her Nobel Prize. That’s not possible, but it shows the hatred for people who don’t think the right (in this case: left) way.
What you may not know is that there are two very different types of Nobel prizes. The real ones are awarded in Stockholm. They are given for truly important discoveries in science. In Oslo two fake Nobel prizes are awarded: for peace and for literature. It’s not really possible to quantify objectively who should get one. Finland, not exactly a world leader in literature, was awarded a prize for literature in 1940 because … poor Finland was invaded by the Soviet Union. Iceland (population < 340,000) got one in 1955 because dear little Iceland otherwise will never get a Nobel Prize. Yasser Arafat, Nelson Mandela and even a certain Mr. Hussein Obama got peace prizes. But Mahatma Gandhi never got one. Need I say more?
Effectively, the colonization of Rakhine state has failed. However, mohammedans have a very different view. Once they colonize a territory, it’s theirs. Forever. No matter what. So they mobilize their Western allies to pump up the pity machine. Rohingya are suppressed, misunderstood, persecuted and need our full support. Plenty of propaganda journalists who can write sad stories and take heartbreaking photos of little mistreated babies.
Yes, Burma (or Myanmar) is a country where human rights are practically non-existent. It’s also a Buddhist country were 86% of the population is Buddhist. 6% is Christian, 4% is mohammedan, and 2% animist. There are no religious problems with other religious groups. Plenty of problems, but none are religion-related. The only state in Burma with a substantial percentage of mohammedans is Rakhine state, where 52% are Buddhist and 47% mohammedan. That automatically leads to mohammedan violence, as they are nearly in the majority. Do I need to say what will happen once they are the majority?
What you will see are poor mistreated Rohingya, but you will not see or hear anything the Rohingya do themselves. They rape, rob and murder where they can. Since 2012 Buddhist monks have been their preferred targets, if possible by beheading. You won’t hear a peep about that. It would spoil the picture. What you also will not read in the media is that all those Rohingya are effectively Bangladeshi citizens, and should — since they are no longer wanted or accepted in Burma — go back to that country. But Bangladesh doesn’t want them back. They bring in money, and at the same time work on taking over Rakhine state, something Bangladesh very much wants to add to its territory.
Same story for nearly all other mohammedan countries. Turkey isn’t keen to see its citizens come back, and Morocco even less, for example. In both cases, they make huge amounts of money from their expatriates and politically infiltrate very quietly into those countries. It doesn’t say so in the koran, but we should respect that culture. Once they live in our countries, that is forever.
As always, they want to move to countries where life is a lot better. For example, to Thailand. There are lots of refugee camps in Thailand, where people from Laos, Cambodia and Burma are sheltered. The only group of people Thailand no longer accepts are … you probably guessed it … Rohingya. Their brethren in the faith in Malaysia aren’t willing to receive them either. Why? Every left-wing activist will tell you that’s because of the brutal oppressive regimes there.
The darker side of the Rohingya is something you will not read about in the mainstream media."
Watchman,
Yes I do know actual Muslims. Lots of Jews were friends with Germans, until suddenly their German friends backed away as soon as they had to chose one side or the other.
“they’re still about 7% of the population” How many percent were they 20 years ago? The Muslim population is growing at a far greater rate than non-Muslim Britons. Non-muslims are ageing and not giving birth at replacement level. Younger Muslims, second and third generation are more radical than their elders.
“they could be countered by deploying about half of the population of Scotland” – that is not going to happen while the Muslim vs non-Muslim population is at it’s current ratio, is it? Given the brainwashing we’ve undergone, who exactly is going to lead this fightback and how desperate will things have to become? It’s considered phenomenally bad form to get even slightly angry about terrorism and “grooming” gangs at the moment.
The future belongs to those who want it the most. At the moment and for the foreseeable future Muslim fanatics have the ruthless will to rule and Non-Muslim Britons are demoralized and conditioned into self-hatred.
“recognise the real threat is in fact made up on middle-class, native Britons who think the state is the answer, and treat the Muslim population as some sort of icon or pet…”
The two go together. While the Quislings are in charge the situation will only get worse.
Don’t mistake the Middle Class for “Non-Muslim Britons”, they are by far the minority.
The working class are still the majority in the UK and have “views” about Mohammed and his pals that are untainted by middle class sensibilities.
If the shit hit the fan then the British working classes would happily (and with gay abandon) give Mo and his pals a good kicking.
The vast majority of Muslim nations have bloody borders. I don’t recall anyone saying the same about Buddhist nations.
Probably shouldn’t put 3rd world former ‘dissidents’ on a pedestal and assume they share the same beliefs as western bourgeois liberals.
Regarding this situation, let the Muslim countries stand up to Burma if they are that offended by it. If that happens hopefully the Burmese military gives them a bloody nose and then some.
It should be remembered (or rather, known) that the predominant ideology in post-independence Burma has been ‘the Burmese way to socialism‘. Not even Mr Ecks’ quoted piece mentions the base of the ideology, or how Burma became the craphole that it is,
The BBC religiously 🙂 ignore the ‘socialist’ ideology of the Burmese military, a long-standing habitof avoiding mentioning awkward facts. However, things are now so bad for the Rohingya that they are fleeing (back) to Bangladesh. From what I know the Rohingya were used by the British in WW2 to fight the Japs, which didn’t go down well with the Burmese, and communal tensions are long-standing. However, we are where we are and things aren’t nice. I have only heard passing mention of the co-ordinated attacks on Burmese police posts by Rohingya ‘militants’ and the large death toll arising.
The first rule is that the media always pick the vilest side that they can find to support.
Kicking is fairly ineffectual. Y’all really need to regain your right to arm yourselves for your own defense. Without that, you’d better hope . . . well, you’d just better hope.
Bobby B–No.
It is likely that there aren’t enough guns in Jihadi hands to make a difference in an all out battle. Enough for terror antics maybe but in a straight fight– one where they started shooting en masse– all bets would be off. That includes bets on any UK bluebottles who think we could be forced to just stand there while Jihadis shoot us.
With small scale capers the cultural marxist arseholes will be able to keep control. But the more big trouble looms the less power the states goons can wield.
“they’re still about 7% of the population”
Beyond 10%, your society is doomed.
The shit will never hit the fan though, because there won’t be a single, defined threat to be overcome. Instead, the slow inexorable creep of demography will slowly bend society away from what was, to what is.
No city was more working class than Bradford, the epicentre of the industrial revolution. And yet last year a man named Nissar Hussain was forced to leave the city after being harassed for six long years and finally being attacked with pickaxe handles. His crime? Converting to Christianity.
Among the fastest-growing population of ethnic Pakistanis, 37% of marriages are with first cousins in the home country.
The working class isn’t resisting wholesale change to their city. They’re just leaving. I mentioned previously the Cockneys of the East End. Where are they today? Demography is destiny.
The Bangkok Post has recently been trying to push the “poor Rohingya” story and it’s not going down well at all in Thailand……people are pushing back. 😎
Come off it. Your ‘mettle is all bred out’. You all voted and voted and got what you got.
Mr Ecks, thanks for posting that history lesson. I knew a little of that, but not much. Burma is proof that no place is so bad that the presence of Muslims can’t make it worse. Incidentally, Gates of Vienna is a good site; I should visit it more often.
@ Natalie: “Over the sixteen years since September 11 2001 the media campaign of denial and deflection regarding Islamic-inspired atrocities has had a predictable result.” Indeed it has. I no longer care in the slightest whatever happens to Muslims, anywhere in the world, and quite a large number of other people feel that same way, too. With justification. Frankly, a dose of “ethnic cleansing” in Burma sounds like a fine idea.
@ Bruce: “Beyond 10%, your society is doomed.” Indeed. That is precisely why I want my country (the US) to come as close as possible to banning any more Muslim immigration; the 1% we have now if more than enough. Every Muslim-dominated country in the world, without exception, is a utter shithole, completely hostile to civilized society or economic prosperity. Let them live in their own filth; I don’t want it brought here.
Your viewpoint is quite a common one (albeit expressed with a look over the shoulder first) and in my eyes justified. It also illustrates the disconnect between the mainstream media and the general public.
It is also the reason why our politicos (Trump accepted perhaps) are so out of touch. They think the mainstream media is still somehow meaningful or represents anything but the biased opinion of the editorial staff.
@john malpas: Not quite sure who the “You” is in this context?