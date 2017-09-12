Why on earth aren’t the Tories trying to reduce the number of university students?

“Younger voters will never forgive the Tories”, according to Rachel Sylvester in the Times.
If the political battle is turning into a war of the generations then so far the Tories are losing the fight. Mr Corbyn scooped up young voters in June by promising to scrap tuition fees and last week Mr Cable described inter-generational unfairness as “the greatest social injustice” of the 21st century.
and
Theresa May is scrambling to find some policies designed to win back young voters that she can announce in her party conference speech next month. Downing Street is considering a review of the 6.1 per cent interest rate on student loans paid while people are at university. There could also be a return of maintenance grants for the poorest students, although ministers are determined not to abandon the principle of the tuition fees system, which has in fact led to a rise in the number of underprivileged young people going to university.
On current form it does not seem likely that they will be grateful. “I will deal with those already burdened with student debt” , said Jeremy Corbyn, and hoovered up the student votes – despite a certain lack of clarity about what “deal with” actually meant.
Should they be grateful?
In 2013 an article in the Times Educational Supplement purred,
Fourteen years after Tony Blair first set out the aim, Labour’s goal for 50 per cent of young Britons to enter higher education has been all but reached.
According to the latest data, participation rates among people aged 17 to 30 rose from 46 per cent in 2010-11 to 49 per cent in 2011-12, and might even have exceeded 50 per cent had the figures included those attending private institutions.
So what does this mean? In 1950, just 3.4 per cent of young people went to university, so today’s participation rate vividly illustrates how higher education has moved from the margins to centre stage in British public life.
When I went to university in the early 1980s, just ahead of the earlier Conservative-inspired expansion of higher education when Kenneth Baker was Education Secretary, the percentage of British young people doing the same was a little higher but not much. I got a grant. (Nobody who has seriously considered the matter believes that the country nowadays could afford to provide grants for fifty per cent of each cohort of British youth. In other words, half the British electorate follow Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell in believing exactly that.) I was guiltily aware that there were many young people of my age who would have been capable of benefiting from a university education but could not afford one.
On the other hand, there were many more ways for those who did not go to university to rise in the world. When I was a young teacher many of my most admired colleagues had joined the profession with two A-Levels. Nursing was similar. Journalists got their start in the local paper (local papers, remember them?), again with two A-Levels. Many responsible jobs did not even require A-Levels: five O-Levels including Maths and English was standard. These jobs were not done worse than they are now. Social mobility was greater than it is now.
Finally, I have always thought that there was something hurtful about dividing the population academically into a top half and a bottom half and I am surprised that those who went on so much about the cruelty of the Eleven Plus did not see it. When most people did not go to university, not going to university was not a badge of inferiority it was just normal. Now, in contrast, the bottom half must have their below-averageness made explicit, and, to add injury to insult, must pay for people not obviously more deserving than themselves to get the golden ticket of a university degree. (Edit in response to a comment by “Bemused”: “golden ticket” should be read as being golden in the sense that the silver denarius of the later Roman Empire was actually silver. But, debased as it is, a degree is still the entry ticket to many professions which once upon a time were open to those who could not afford not to start work at 18. While making this edit I also realised that I had entirely forgotten to factor in the extent to which so many more students being educated in the modern fashion benefits the entire nation. Ah, well.)
It looks to me as if the Tories would help almost everyone if, instead of putting half the nation’s youth in debt and closing the gates of opportunity on the other half, they started slowing down the whole credentialism merry-go-round. It might even win votes.
“Inter-generational unfairness”: Past statists grow government debt, then current statists complain….
Politics. Saying you want less education is suicidal in electoral politics, so nobody says it. Even if it needs saying.
Alsadius beat me to it.
Imagine a company whose top executives are competing to become CEO and one of the criteria for selection was that they appear completely ignorant of a key problem harming the company. Acknowledging said problem would be disqualifying. Does this sound like a company culture where incentives for governance are properly aligned? Sound likely that the company is governed effectively or efficiently?
Welcome to democracy.
When the people who ostensibly are to lead the country cannot speak the truth about the cancer killing said country, incentives are misaligned.
Democracy is designed to fail.
In monarchy Kings can speak truth on the things that matter even (perhaps, especially) when doing so is in the national interest.
Colleges are modern-day churches. The University, as both a practical reality and as an ideal, is the Cathedral. Suggesting is might be beneficial to decrease the power of the university is blasphemy to the religious. Lowering the stature of the university is heresy to the religious.
Politics. Saying you want less education is suicidal in electoral politics, so nobody says it. Especially since if it needs saying.
FTFY
The more something needs to be said the less likely it is to be said.
The big bucks the federal government spends hardly ever mentioned – Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid. But the Tea Party will applaud itself for hours for trimming the rate of growth of the EPA by 3%.
The USA wastes way too much money on education. Too many people are educated and even those who are educated are educated at far too high a cost and for far too long duration. But instead CNN’s economists will argue about the difference between a 35% and 38% marginal income tax rate.
Big picture stuff is not talked about in democracy because the power is distributed among the sheep. Paralysis is the inevitable result.
Golden ticket of a university degree? Don’t make me laugh. Degrees have been so devalued now that most are pretty meaningless as indicators of the holders aptitude, attitude and intelligence.
Added by NS: Bemused, I have edited the post to take account of the point you make.
It’s basic economics isn’t it? Graduates tend to earn higher salaries, so if you make more people graduates, they earn more and the economy improves.
Plus with all that debt, they can’t afford housing, so the price of housing will fall, but they can’t afford cars either so that’s good for the environment, but they can always travel by levitation after picking themselves up by their own shoelaces.
I’m sure Mrs May would accept most of those propositions, if not all, especially if her civil servants told her it was so.
Even in the 1990s there were people studying who left with a degree that was useless for them.
Blair should have reduced the number then. Encouraging people to study when it makes them poorer is evil.
@Mr Ed”It’s basic economics isn’t it? Graduates tend to earn higher salaries, so if you make more people graduates, they earn more and the economy improves.”
Doctors make more as well, so let us train everyone to be a doctor and we will all be rich. I think there is a flaw to that idea.
From the Wikipedia article to which Natalie linked:
So the entire world is now the ‘Middle East’?
I thought this was going to be about universities turning everyone into lefties. That might still be relevant. So data point: I studied engineering at Bournemouth University and nobody gave a crap about lefty politics. The student union people got annoyed that they could only fill one minibus to go to some protest about grants or fees. They thought it was because everyone was too middle-class. In reality we just wanted to make things.
The National Lottery should be tasked with this problem. Not of course as the source of student grants, but far more direct and useful than that.
Basically instead of money prizes, teenagers should be able to buy lottery tickets for university degrees.
I’m not aiming this at sensible degrees like maths or science, but media or gender studies and other silly nonsenses.
Winning a lottery prize first class degree in such studies would be an incredibly efficient problem solver.
It would save countless young people getting into unnecessary debt.
Ticket sales could also be used to fund actual worthwhile degrees.
Winning such a degree via the scratching of a lottery ticket would leave them with the same level of ability that three years of useless study does.
It would remove at one stroke a whole swathe of left wing morons from the university campuses, enabling a whole swathe of left wing lecturers to be sacked.
And for those doubters who question what is to be done with those granted such degrees, exactly the same as we do now, let them join the job market like the rest of the population.
The lack of interest by employers for a lottery degree holder will be no different to his lack of interest in a three year gender studies degree, but far cheaper for all concerned.
The Tories need to start claiming the moral high ground. Young people vote Labour because they think they’re the nice ones who save puppies and help poor people. The closest you ever get to Tories claiming the moral high ground is JRM talking about economic growth. The Tories need to remind everyone that redistribution of wealth destroys wealth and makes people poor. That they want to get everyone rich so no-one has to be poor. That Labour are the ones who don’t care about the poor and disadvantaged because they are happy to destroy the sources of wealth. It needs to be a deliberate and open marketing effort that boldly claimes: Tories are the nice ones. None of this half-baked BluLabour nonsense.
It’s the same with education. You don’t campaign for less education as Alsadius puts it. You point out that overly-homogenised education is forcing people into a one-size-fits-all mould that leaves people who don’t fit it behind. You put the emphasis on multiple paths to success. You support different kinds of educational institution and on-the-job learning and you announce your intention to break credentialism. You claim to be helping the bottom 50%. You speak the truth while also emphasizing how nice you are. Because you’re a government you offer tax breaks to support these aims.
It’s not libertarian enough but it’s the marketing strategy I would use if I was a Tory.
@Bemused: you are correct, but since a tick in that box is needed for almost any meaningful job these days, the curse of credentialism must be addressed first.
Yes Rob, and that goes for the US as well, and for everywhere else where the Stupid Party is busy trying to out-nice the Evil one (which is just about everywhere I know of). Only it’s not likely to happen any time soon, because even when the ostensibly stupid do understand what you just wrote (which is rarely the case), they don’t have the guts to say it openly for fear of being labeled ‘evil’. It is all very frustrating, as Paul might put it.
I went to university in 1971. Only about 7% of youngsters went back then but I did get three A grades at A level (medical school). So I got a grant. As far as I was concerned I was getting a chunk of my father’s income tax back. Didn’t get the full grant though, just about 2/3 of it. My father made up the difference. Of course there are far too many universities that were upgraded polys and institutes of higher education. This is reflected by the much less rigorous ‘degree’ courses available. If I look at CVs I look at Russel group ones first.
It would be interesting to put these matters to a referendum. Voting is obviously anonymous so people will have the liberty of speaking their mind, whereas government can do a ‘wasn’t me guv’ to those who complain about the outcome.
What would the outcome of a referendum be?
– End to foreign aid (no way the working classes are voting to keep that one)
– More money for the NHS
– Less money for higher education
– Reintroduction of the death penalty
– Possibly higher taxes for the wealthy
– End to non-white immigration
Not universally positive of course. It deals with the problem of refusing to face up to hard choices, but doesn’t mean the solutions are any good!
About credentialism: it must also be said that, when Natalie and those of us of her age graduated from high school, a high school education was probably of better value: no need to supplement it with university.
There is a chapter of The Peter Principle about this phenomenon: as high school degrees become increasingly worthless, employers start asking for university degrees, and eventually for postgraduate degrees. (Searching for “peter” in the wikipedia article on credentialism, yields no results.)
So the first thing the Tories should do, is to raise the level of high school education. Easier said than done, but i believe that some degree of school choice and some flexibility in the curriculum are needed.
Would you want you want the engineers who design the aircraft on which you travel not to have engineering degrees? Would you have the surgeons who operate on you not to have medical degrees?
Rob Fisher suggests a strategy for the Tories that reminds me of the strategy that David Friedman finds most effective to convert people to libertarianism. I myself prefer a more aggressive strategy: facing people with the fact that the party that wants to increase the power of the State, is the party of the ruling class, and people who believe otherwise (i.e. who believe that it is actually the party of the people) have been duped by the ruling class.
terence patrick hewett writes,
No. Whatever gave you that idea?
However it would not trouble me if the circus performers who entertain me have neglected to obtain degrees in Contemporary Circus With Physical Theatre from Bath Spa university.
Snorri Godhi, I try variations of both strategies depending on who I am talking to. As long as we are talking about Labour and the Tories, though, there is a problem with “the party that wants to increase the power of the State”.
Because the world needs more people with utterly useless degrees of course!
I did economics and it was a waste of time and money and I spent the next 10 years unlearning the crap I had been taught.