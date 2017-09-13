The ghastliness of the weak state

Bear with me on this.
I give you two examples from 1917.
Exhibit A hoarding:
And now for the grim tale of Exhibit B (from The Times 8 September 1917 p3). To cut a long story short: a German gets served with a deportation order, doesn’t want to go and commits suicide instead. Oh, and he tries and fails to take his family with him. The suicide note is heartbreaking.
In the First World War, the British state started off weak and only acquired greater powers on a case by case basis.
In the Second World War, the British state was much more comprehensive and consistent. As a consequence neither of these two outrages would have happened. There would have been no hoarding because the ration system would have made it more or less impossible and there was no deportation because all German citizens were interned.
I would much rather this wasn’t the case.
A well-filled larder?
I have more food than that stored at one of my houses out in the middle of nowhere in the Dakotas. Two hunting weekends would take care of what these 1917 “hoarders” had stored. That warranted an arrest and fine? Tough times.
(Well, no “potted tongue”, of course. We’re not barbarians.)
‘Hoarding’ as a crime is BS anyway, exposing the true nature of the State. It doesn’t want self-reliant, resilient citizens who can provide for their own needs during periods of social breakdown; it would much rather use rationing as a tool of population control. It discriminates against Aesop’s ‘ants’ in favour of the ‘grasshoppers’ despite the fact that the ‘grasshoppers’ would likely be better off for not having the ‘ants’ standing in front of them in the ration queue.
There was a young-adult novel published in the Seventies on this theme; ‘Noah’s Castle’ by John Rowe Townsend (later filmed as a series for ITV) in which a (rather sternly paternalistic) father foresees a severe economic breakdown in the UK (well, this was in the times of Heath and Callaghan!) and responds by moving his family out of town to a large house with a capacious basement which he proceeds to fill with masses of tinned food, much to the emotional turmoil of his liberal-minded altruistic teenage children. It’s worth reading for more on this topic.
“War and the Rise of the State.” A great book. I forget who wrote it, but governments expand in wars, hence the War on Poverty, the War on Drugs, etc. Here in Australia, Canberra really started to expand during WW2, and hasn’t looked back.