Fuckers.
Lots of people – including some Uber supporters – saying stupid things.
Talking of which, I see Sargon of Akkad – he of This Week in Stupid – has been “unpublished” on Facebook.
What a shit day.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Politics
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Government to ban Uber in London
Fuckers.
Lots of people – including some Uber supporters – saying stupid things.
Talking of which, I see Sargon of Akkad – he of This Week in Stupid – has been “unpublished” on Facebook.
What a shit day.
September 22nd, 2017 |
4 comments to Government to ban Uber in London
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Recent Comments
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
So the government has banned Uber because – according to most supportive comments I’ve seen – it employs illegal and legal immigrants who don’t speak English and attack their passengers. In effect the government should ban useful employment for people that the same government is responsible for bringing g into the country.
Second point. Technology has made such rapid gains partly because much of it is new and outside the immediate jurisdiction of regulators. But where it does bump up against bureaucracy (Uber and Airbnb) new tech is hit with the same self-interested troglodyte meddling we see everywhere else.
Uber is big because people want to pay for it. And no voluntary transaction between free people shall go unpunished.
Do Uber dispute the factual basis of the ban, i.e. the alleged incidents? I write as a one-time Private Hire Driver and from what I recall in my long-past student days, the onerous hand of the licensing officers was always at the back of the operator’s mind.
Taxis are individuals so all those Black Cab Taxi driver rapists etc. are just individuals.
Wasn’t Devolution to London a profoundly silly idea?
‘Fuckers’ and ‘a shitty day’ are both seconded.
If the closure is about alleged incidents (I doubt it as Khan had moaned about the threat to black cabs for some time) then here is a thought: Uber brought in tens of thousands of new drivers into the taxi market. So even if a small percentage of those drivers were bad, then, other things being equal, there would be more alleged incidents involving Uber drivers than traditional, less plentiful black cab drivers as a simple matter of logic. The difference is that, because of the audit trail involved in booking via Uber, it is more easy than before for a person to lodge a complaint.
When we revert to the “good old days” of waiting in the pouring rain for ages in the hope of getting a cab, late at night, in a dodgy neighbourhood, I am sure there will be a warm glow of goodwill towards City Hall at getting rid of a nasty American firm that had a Germanic name and came via an App.
Even so, the clever idea of melding GPS and mobile phone apps to create such a business through the “gig” economy is not going to be easily destroyed.