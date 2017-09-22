There is an important law of which government bureaucracies would take cognisance if good government were their aim: that once a method of measurement is used to set a target, it becomes so corrupted that what it measures bears no relation to what it is supposed to measure.
A further force for corruption is the accelerating overproduction of people with higher degrees compared with the number of opportunities there are to employ them in their field. This increases yet further the pressure to publish, the majority of what is published consequently being of doubtful quality.
Agreed.
I used to work as a copy editor for a large scientific publisher. But they seem to have worked out that what they were actually selling in their journals was the opportunity to be cited in other papers, and secondarily to cite other papers, and that in general, the quality of the prose had no effect on either; and so they eliminated all their in-house copy editors, and outsourced most of their copy editing to overseas firms. The prose might be clumsy, or unclear, or even difficult to understand, but making it better was an unnecessary expense in terms of their corporate objectives. So now I freelance, largely working on journals that still have style guides and the like.
Admittedly, the quality of the prose isn’t the most important thing about a scientific paper. But it’s not a good sign when no one goes through line by line to make sure the sentences are understandable. And the relentless focus on helping scientists get cited and advance their careers is much the kind of thing Dalrymple is talking about.
William! “Style guides”? You mean like Turabian??? (I.e., The Chicago Manual of Style.)
Shocking! Why would anybody hold people to publishing competent, comprehensible English ?? !!!
Silly me, I referred once to “Standard English,” meaning grammatical English, with words properly spelled and so on, which was the meaning of the term back when Stegosauras roamed the planet. And right on up into the ’70s or ’80s. Chee, took a few rotten tomatoes for that one, as commenters informed me that “Standard English” has no such requirement.
Who knew? Back when I learned the rules, “Standard English” meant English spoken and written up to a standard. So, heck, I Looked It Up.
I’m sad to report that the reference I saw (I forget whether it was the Great Foot or what) informs us that “Standard English” now means “English as commonly spoken [or written],” a distinctly different creature.
Times have sure changed.
Of course, Helen Hayes her own self bemoaned the lousy state of editorship back in the ’50s, give or take a decade.
If you are interested, Education Week has an interesting article by Prof. J. Martin Rochester, prof. of Political Science at the U. of Missouri in St. Louis, from 1996:
http://www.edweek.org/ew/articles/1996/05/15/34roch.h15.html