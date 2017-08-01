“Women take things more emotionally”: I bet she was happy when she took them for £360k

The Times today:
‘Clumsy’ sexist remark by BAE Systems manager costs £360,000
A manager’s “clumsy” comment to a secretary that “women take things more emotionally than men” will cost Britain’s biggest arms manufacturer more than £360,000.
BAE Systems argued that the law had gone mad and attacked the payout to Marion Konczak for “a single sexist comment” as “an affront to justice”.
Three appeal court judges ruled yesterday, however, that Mrs Konczak, 62, was due every penny after the manager’s comment led to her having a mental breakdown.
BAE was working on a project for the Royal Saudi Air Force when Mrs Konczak complained that she had been bullied and harassed, including sexually. Her line manager later told her that “women take things more emotionally than men, whilst men tend to forget things and move on”.
The judge opined,
“The basic rule is that a wrongdoer must take his victim as he finds him, eggshell personality and all. That is not inherently unjust.”
Emphasis added. And Lord Justice Underhill might like to reconsider his use of “he” as a generic third person singular pronoun. I expect someone from Diversity will be calling him in for a quiet word in due course. On the other hand, perhaps it becomes acceptable if the alternative suggests that a “victim” with an eggshell personality might conceivably be female?
As a commenter called Geraldine said,
Will this encourage companies to employ more women? The cause of feminism is set back years [e]very time something like this happens. I say this as a woman and old-school feminist.
Somewhere Thomas Sowell wrote that manufacturers in the US avoid building factories in black areas, not because they care what skin colour their workers have, but because the more diverse the workforce the greater the risk of being sued for discrimination.
Wait a minute… So the comment by the manager that ‘women take things more emotionally than men’ led to the woman having a mental breakdown? Has anyone else noticed the irony?
Alisa, are you implying something along the lines of “the proof of the pudding…”?
Ironic indeed!
Good catch. :>)))
I did! 😉
These sorts of restitution are really a feature of the current system, not a bug. They “spread the (ill-gotten) wealth) around to the oppressed, provide additional employment opportunities for the legal profession and all those academic hangers-on who get to create the issues and then testify in legal proceedings, and something for the Guardian, the NYT, and the BBC to bloviate about, to justify their existence. And then there are the additional hard statistics about how words can cause physical harm! Determined by a court of law, no less!
I guess we should at least be happy that one judge took the opportunity to insult the plaintiff. Probably the best we can hope for from now on …