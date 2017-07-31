|
Samizdata quote of the day
We have too many people who are credentialed rather than educated, and too many people who think their education creates an automatic entitlement. The problem isn’t with “merit” rising to the top, the problem is that we have a false and destructive idea of what constitutes merit.
– Glenn Reynolds
We might also say there is more “Education” than learning.