“Why is Venezuela on the brink” asks Sky News
Dominic Waghorn has written an article for Sky titled ‘Oil rich but sliding into anarchy: Why is Venezuela on the brink?‘
Economic mismanagement and kleptocratic rule have led to tumbling living standards but the regime still has a grip on power […] Like the government of Hugo Chavez that it followed, the Maduro government claims to be on the side of the masses. But its kleptocratic rule has been disastrous for every level of society. The poor just have less to lose. […] But the Maduro government’s mismanagement of the economy has been breathtakingly irresponsible. […] Nationalisation, price controls and rampant corruption have added to the witches’ brew poisoning the economy.
Nowhere in the entire article does the word ‘socialism’ or ‘socialist’ appear. I wonder why? The mainstream media are a joke.
Trying to argue with a socialist about Venezuela
Correct Perry – it is nothing to do with “mismanagement” it is the very idea that the government can “manage” the economy (decide on prices and so on) that is wrong.
As for “kleptocracy” – for once I must spring to the DEFENCE of the left, there is no real evidence that the problem in Venezuela is the ex bus driver who is President stealing lots of money and living a life of luxury. Even if he is leading a life of luxury (bathing in vintage wine every night and so on) that would not undermine a nation of millions of people.
The mainstream electronic media (such as Sky News) in this country is rotten to the core – and by law. For example, if even a moderately conservative station such as Fox News (and anyone thinks that FNC is any way “extreme” has never watched it) would not be legally possible in this country – the government forbids even mildly conservative television and radio stations.
So we get rubbish such as blaming the collapse of Venezuela on “mismanagement” and “kleptocracy”.
“Thanks Hugo Chavez for showing that the poor matter and wealth can be shared. He made massive contributions to Venezuela & a very wide world.” – Jeremy Corbyn
Corbyn would win an election held today.
https://www.google.ca/amp/www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/uk-politics-poll-tracker-2017-10266121.amp
However, one should not just blame the mix of Keynesianism and socialism that is the governing doctrine of Venezuela (the one virtue of Karl Marx as an economist was that he mocked the Monetary Cranks who later generations were to come to call “Keynesians” although the demented doctrines spread by J.M. Keynes existed long before Keynes was born), but post World War II Marxists (such as P. Straffa) started to mix Keynesianism and Marxism – both doctrines are false, but their falseness does not cancel out – it compounds) – there is much older stuff at work.
The idea that government should decide “fair” prices and wages is very widespread – and it goes back to the late Roman Empire and beyond. There has always been a faction of the Roman Catholic Church (not all of it – but a very important faction) that has fallen for this nonsense – for example the priests who advised Charlemagne believed in this stuff, so he brought back the price controls of the late Roman Empire (helping to PREVENT economic revival).
I recently reread (reread because I found I had forgotten what they actually say) some the Encyclicals of Pope Leo XIII (perhaps the most well known Pope in regard to his political writings). The 1888 one on Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Religion I did not understand – it was as unclear as the sort of philosophy that is now popular in universities (I sometimes think that one reason that philosophers such as Thomas Reid and Harold Prichard are no longer popular in universities is because they spoke and wrote plainly – rather than in the academic language that seems to be designed to OBSCURE the opinions of the writers who use it), I am certainly not saying that Pope Leo XIII was trying to obscure anything (the fault may well be mine – my semi senile brain), but I have to report that after reading the Encylical I have no idea whether Pope Leo XIII supported Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Religion or not – I just do not know.
However, I could understand his famous 1891 Encyclical – and it fell apart in the first paragraph. The talk of capitalism “impoverishing” the population – in 1891 when living standards had never been higher, and the talk of capitalism leading to moral degeneracy. Again in 1891? How was it more morally degenerate than say 1791? or 1691? or 1591? or 1491?
I am sometimes accused of not being the most tolerant of people, although all I ask is that someone speaks plainly and is prepared to stand to-the-death for the truth of what they say. And really that is not all that much to ask, us humans being mortal anyway, we are not elves or fairy folk – if we are not killed we just fell apart in the process of ageing. But I do not raise this matter to have a temper tantrum about a document published in 1891 – such writings are still important today.
It must remembered that in Venezuela and many other countries around the world the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church are the basic ALTERNATIVE to Marxism (although Marxist influence in the Church has grown, especially from the 1960s, it is NOT true to say that the Roman Catholic Church is controlled by Marxists – the truth is a lot more complicated than that). So when the teachings of even Pope Leo XIII are filled with libels (not too strong a word) against capitalism the well is poisoned – the well of the alternative to Marxism in so many countries.
Let us imagine things going well in Venezuela and the opposition winning – that would be no good if the opposition carried on the wild “Social Justice” spending of the government, and the “fair prices” and “just wages” nonsense.
There have actually been many Roman Catholic clerics with good political and economic ideas, it is just a shame (a dreadful shame) that they never seem to be in charge of “social teaching”. But that is true of so many institutions in this world, it is certainly NOT an anti Catholic point as what institutions are in the hands of members who actually know stuff that is true? The skills a person needs to get to the top of an organisation are not the same as the skills a person needs to be much good in a position of leadership when they get it – indeed the two skill sets may not be compatible, I did say “may” not (I hope they are compatible – just not often found in the same person).
What a stupid article. “The only hope is shrewd and sustained intervention from outside the country.” Really? From whom? And how? The fact is that there is no “hope”, but sooner or later there will be a resolution of the crisis. That probably won’t occur until Maduro is assassinated and the entire failed state collapses, which will lead to much bloodshed and destruction, but it will be a resolution. The best everyone else can do is keep our distance.
Yes Chip – Mr Corbyn (and Mr McDonnell) would likely win, and do the same to Britain as his associates have done to Venezuela.
And why not? After all British schools and universities teach the same doctrines of “Social Justice” that schools and universities in Venezuela teach.
The same is true of the United States – and every place I know of.
Not a good situation.
Can you see Mrs May or Mr Hammond explaining that “Social Justice” is nonsense? How about explaining that a “fair price” or a “just wage” is nonsense? No neither can I. The doctrines that they AGREE are wonderful are the doctrines of Mr Corbyn – and they lead to Venezuela.
“You are being disloyal Paul” – no I am not, I will obey my orders whatever the cost to myself.
Loyalty is about obeying lawful and honourable orders – even if they lead to certain death. It is NOT about having any respect for the people giving the orders.
Loyalty does not have to be earned – it goes with the position. Respect does have to be earned. These people, the leaders of the West (not just the United Kingdom – most of the West), have my loyalty but not my respect – and they would not want my respect anyway (me being nothing to them).
Laird – I think there is a point of agreement between us, on the past if not the present or the future.
If the Bush Administration had “kept its distance” and not SAVED the socialist regime by acting AGAINST a military coup in Venezuela some years ago (the left, who control the education system and mass media of the West, have rather put this action by the Bush Administration down the “Memory Hole”) Venezuela might well be better off today.
Ditto the Western action to PREVENT a military coup in Turkey – when there was still time to prevent the Islamification of the institutions (including the military now).
The problem is that after a military coup – then what?
Even if the military have good ideas (and why should they?) military rule is not a sustainable long term option.
Even Pinochet resigned – and it hard to say what else he could have done other than eventually resign.
Sulla, back in the dying days of the Roman Republic, is supposed to have got rid of the Corn Dole (it was more than bread – it was a system by which the Roman state supported the city population in various ways, at the expense of the provinces), but even if Sulla did this (and that is contested) the system soon came back after he died.
I should have said that military rule is not a sustainable long term option for people who have any respect for basic freedoms.
I remember reading the late R.G. Collingwood’s “The Idea of History” – a fascinating mixture of profound scholarship and lack of common sense.
On Tacitus – Collingwood notices something odd about his tone, “what was the matter with the man?” Collingwood asks. That Tacitus was writing under a military dictatorship where a person could be executed for having the wrong opinions or just because the Emperor disliked them (even some “good Emperors” did that), does not seem to have occurred to the late R.G. Collingwood.