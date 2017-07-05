If you don’t watch this video, people will die!
People will die!
July 5th, 2017 |
Won’t somebody please think of the children!
The horrible thing is that people die of statism – for example the people who burned to death in the tower block in London died because of a nine million Pound “green” alteration of the building (the cladding on the outside and the new communal heating ducts on the inside of the building).
And the response to the deaths caused by wild statist spending?
“Years of neglect” (liar Mayor Khan).
“Austerity” (liar “New European” newspaper).
And general demands for even more statism.
The more the statism fails the money money and regulations are pushed – statism is rewarded by more statism.
That has been the story in your own New York State for many decades.
What is it now? More than 18 thousand Dollars of State and local spending (per person) alone – with Federal spending on top of this.
And the biggest debt (by far) per person – disguised by being put “off budget” in state owned agencies (a bit like the body that ran the town block in London – in which the new Labour Member of Parliament was involved).
If private companies hide their debts the cry “Enron” goes up – but if the State does it, then it is clever accounting.
The Empire State is going to come crashing down (especially New York City) – it will be worse than California, and that is fitting. For New York State and New York City have been Progressive a lot longer than California has been.
Those off-the-books debts are going to kill New York State – especially when the Credit Bubble economy (sometimes called “New York City”) implodes.
Then videos on “people will die” will not be funny – especially as the reaction to the failure of statism is likely to be demands for even more statism.
Thanks for the buzzkill Paul.
Paul. I’m sure we agree but this borders on self-parody.
By the way. The place to go for a detailed analysis of the Grenfell disaster is eureferendum.com
Turns out the EU is not entirely blameless…