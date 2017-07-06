|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Finally, on both sides of the Atlantic our citizens are confronted by yet another danger; one firmly within our control. This danger is invisible to some but familiar to the Poles: the steady creep of government bureaucracy that drains the vitality and wealth of the people. The West became great not because of paperwork and regulations but because people were allowed to chase their dreams and pursue their destinies.
– Donald Trump speaking in Warsaw today.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
In this at least President Trump is correct.
The Administrative State (the permanent government) is a nightmare.
The nightmare of Colbert (the Chief Minister of Louis XIV – the Sun King) who even insisted that every private merchant in France take exams – to prove themselves worthy to trade (prove it by bureaucratic testing).
The idea that the state should (for example) decide “fair wages” and “just prices” is ancient – ancient, but also demented.
Very Reagan. Only 6 months in but so far he’s certainly ‘best President since Reagan’. Let’s see he manages to keep it up.
Meanwhile the BBC was (yet again) obsessed with “Russian hacking of the American election” – again implying (but not actually saying) that the voting was “hacked”.
If formally challenged the BBC would reply “no we meant that the Russians disclosed stuff about Hillary Clinton”.
That is never what you say – you imply something very different to that BBC. You are SCUM BBC.
Even a broken clock is right twice a day. He’s against free trade (he’s basically a mercantilist) and has dozens of truly foolish economic and political views, but on this, he’s certainly correct.
I’ve been telling libertarians for a year that Trump was pretty darn good in a lot of ways. This is one.
Perry Metzger, I’ll take a patriotic mercantilist who doesn’t believe in flooding the country with the Third World over an open borders statist like Hillary, even if she believed in free trade (which she doesn’t, really). The latter is far more destructive of liberty.
Besides, tough talk on trade is also a negotiating tactic. I don’t think Trump is really a pure mercantilist.
It was a good speech. I thought it effective he used the pope reference to set up a reply that all the smart set listening expected to be “We want liberty” but instead was “We want God.”
He can certainly state the problems – and if that alone is far from solving them, it’s a big step closer than all those who are too cowed by PC to do even that.
One sign it was a good speech was that the BBC gave us relatively little of it, pivoting away to how unpopular he would be in Germany, how “his intelligence agencies” were sure of Russian hacking last year, etc. Their coverage could have been even worse – in Greg Dyke’s day it would have been even worse, and maybe it was worse on CNN – but I endorse Paul Marks (July 6, 2017 at 8:19 pm).
He’s the only western politician even attempting to keep the barbarians from the gates. Outside eastern Europe in any case.
Trump built up quite a bit of good will with me because of his first SCOTUS appointment. He says a lot of dumb stuff on Twitter (the platform is made for saying dumb stuff), but so far what he’s actually done has been pretty good.
I remember the voicing of quite a bit of disdain on these pages because, during the campaign, he made anti-NATO sounds.
Judging from what he’s done so far, he’s going to make NATO into a better and stronger organization.
More importantly, though, Hillary Clinton remains Not The President of the USA.
Perhaps not quite “Tear down that wall, Mr. Gorbachev,” but pretty good nonetheless.
I would hazard a guess that Mrs May would rather recite the Koran at Westminster Abbey than echo Mr Trump’s words.
In other news, I see it is The Sage’s birthday today. Happy birthday!
As I said elsewhere, many grumpy returns 😛
What President Trump said in that quote is very true. It’s also much easier if you have some money to back you up.
At last he got his speech writer right.
and: “More importantly, though, Hillary Clinton remains Not The President of the USA.”
The difference between Trump and those lofty and learned conservatives and libertarians of the Republican Party is that it was Trump that kept the Hillary-Obama-SJW crowd out of the White House, the others were impotent.
“We want God”
At last Trump found religion… Some speech writer thought the Poles would like it. He was wrong, it was not the best or most cheered part of the speech.
But the speech as a whole was full of flattery for the Poles, and was strong, and I think the Poles loved it.
Also, it was a heads-up, good delivery. He never read from notes, and I didn’t notice a tele-prompter. Seems he has learned all 36 min of it by heart.
I did not know he’d ever lost it.
I don’t have the patience (or the interest) to listen to a 36-minute speech, when I can simply read the transcript in 10 or less. So here it is, for anyone interested. And it is a good speech, probably as good a speech as Trump is capable of delivering (I’m not a big fan of his style).
But as to the “We want God” line, that is not Trump speaking for himself. That is Trump quoting the Polish crowd chanting to Pope John Paul II in 1979. “A million Polish people did not ask for wealth. They did not ask for privilege. Instead, one million Poles sang three simple words: ‘We Want God.’ ” Whether Trump has “found” religion or not I don’t know (or, frankly, care). But this line doesn’t provide any evidence of that one way or the other.
Alisa
Remember when he said “I’m a Presbyterian, I’m a Presbyterian, I’m a Presbyterian !” ?
So far so good, he’s pissed off all the right people, but I’m still worried about his ignorance of history.
Taylor, I’m afraid I’m missing your point…
Yesterday, a colleague (not religious) who had listened to the speech discussed it with me. He said that as the “we want” began his mind filled in the boilerplate “We want freedom” so the unexpected (to him) ending was effective.
In 1979, the communists having reluctantly and warily allowed the Polish pope to visit, it was maybe safer to chant “we want God” than “we want freedom” and of course the first strongly implied the second. However Trump’s speech had its choice of many quotes to select from. I give my colleague’s reaction FYI.
Wh00ps, Alisa: “The Sage”? Our S. of K.??
bobby: Amen to that. Especially your last line. :>)))
One and the same, Julie.