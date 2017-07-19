German cyclists competing at this year’s Tour de France

Those with French-sounding first names:

Marcel Kittel

André Greipel

Simon Geschke

Emanuel Buchmann

Marcel Sieburg

Those with first names that could be either French or German:

Paul Martens

Christian Knees

Robert Wagner

Marcus Burghardt

Those with British-sounding first names:

Tony Martin

John Degenkolb

Rick Zabel

Those that don’t seem to fall into any of the above:

Nikias Arndt

Nils Politt

Jasha Sütterlin

Those with out-and-out, no-question-about-it, traditionally German first names:

Rüdiger Selig

Update: As of this afternoon both the Marcels are out. There is a lesson in there somewhere.