German cyclists competing at this year’s Tour de France

· German affairs · Sports

Those with French-sounding first names:
Marcel Kittel
André Greipel
Simon Geschke
Emanuel Buchmann
Marcel Sieburg

Those with first names that could be either French or German:
Paul Martens
Christian Knees
Robert Wagner
Marcus Burghardt

Those with British-sounding first names:
Tony Martin
John Degenkolb
Rick Zabel

Those that don’t seem to fall into any of the above:
Nikias Arndt
Nils Politt
Jasha Sütterlin

Those with out-and-out, no-question-about-it, traditionally German first names:
Rüdiger Selig

Update: As of this afternoon both the Marcels are out. There is a lesson in there somewhere.

July 19th, 2017 |

6 comments to German cyclists competing at this year’s Tour de France

  • NickM
    July 19, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Christian Knees? – I thought they were for praying on.

    Robert Wagner? – He must be in fine fettle considering he was born in 1930.

    And didn’t Tony Martin shoot someone?

  • Laird
    July 19, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    I’m perplexed: Is this post apropos of anything in particular? Or do you just have a fetish for German cyclists?

  • Mr Ed
    July 19, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Robert Wagner could be American, so he could be in either boat or another…

  • Brian Swisher
    July 19, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    The first set of names puts me in mind of one of P. D. Q. Bach’s friends, the Alsatian artist Hans-Jacques Pferdemerde.

  • Kevin B
    July 19, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    If young Christian’s parents had christened him Hans however, it might have been an unfortunate name for a cyclist.

  • Mr Ecks
    July 19, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    “As of this afternoon both the Marcels are out. There is a lesson in there somewhere.”

    You can’t mime your way to victory?

