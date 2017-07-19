German cyclists competing at this year’s Tour de France

Those with French-sounding first names:
Marcel Kittel
André Greipel
Simon Geschke
Emanuel Buchmann
Marcel Sieburg
Those with first names that could be either French or German:
Paul Martens
Christian Knees
Robert Wagner
Marcus Burghardt
Those with British-sounding first names:
Tony Martin
John Degenkolb
Rick Zabel
Those that don’t seem to fall into any of the above:
Nikias Arndt
Nils Politt
Jasha Sütterlin
Those with out-and-out, no-question-about-it, traditionally German first names:
Rüdiger Selig
Update: As of this afternoon both the Marcels are out. There is a lesson in there somewhere.
Christian Knees? – I thought they were for praying on.
Robert Wagner? – He must be in fine fettle considering he was born in 1930.
And didn’t Tony Martin shoot someone?
I’m perplexed: Is this post apropos of anything in particular? Or do you just have a fetish for German cyclists?
Robert Wagner could be American, so he could be in either boat or another…
The first set of names puts me in mind of one of P. D. Q. Bach’s friends, the Alsatian artist Hans-Jacques Pferdemerde.
If young Christian’s parents had christened him Hans however, it might have been an unfortunate name for a cyclist.
“As of this afternoon both the Marcels are out. There is a lesson in there somewhere.”
You can’t mime your way to victory?