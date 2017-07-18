The overheating Samsung S24F356 – and thoughts about why there are so many complaints about capitalism

There are several reasons, mostly to do with me getting older, which have caused me to slow down as a Samizdata contributor, but just recently something more mundane has been getting in my way. I needed a new computer screen, my previous one having stopped working. I thought that a sprint, metaphorically speaking, would sort this out, but the sprint turned into a marathon.

When buying things like computer screens, I prefer shopping in actual shops to internet shopping. I find returning defective goods to shops less complicated than returning them to internet suppliers, not least because I now get free travel on London’s public transport system, but also because I have a face in front of me to complain to and from whom to demand satisfaction. But more fundamentally, I like to see, close up, what I am thinking of buying, rather than relying on imperfect internet imagery. When I start out buying something like a new screen, I don’t really know what’s now being offered or what I would now like, until I start looking at what’s now available, in the flesh, so to speak.

So, for instance, as I got stuck into my screen browsing, I realised that I might appreciate at some time in the future being able to attach my screen to one of those bolted-onto-my-desk swinging arms, thereby freeing up some desk space. Not all screens have the screw holes in the back of them to make this easy. Often, those imperfect internet images don’t tell you about this.

I will spare you a blow-by-blow account of everything that happened during my screen marathon, but two particular things made life difficult. One, shops (Currys PC World in particular) have a nasty habit of displaying screens as being on sale when, it turns out, they aren’t available on account of having run out. Only the one manky old display version remains. Twice, my efforts to buy a screen were thwarted by this nasty little shop habit.

But worse, far worse, was that the first screen that I decided to buy, a Samsung S24F356, turned out to be defective. When I got it home and plugged it in, I discovered that it was seriously overheating. The right hand edge of the screen, near to where the power feeds in, quickly became almost too hot to touch. That couldn’t be good. The tropical weather that has been afflicting London lately solidified my determination not to tolerate this. So, back I went with it to Currys PC World Tottenham Court Road. And I swapped my Samsung S24F356 for an identical model, another Samsung S24F356. Everything else, apart from the overheating, about the Samsung S24F356 seemed very nice, and I assumed – well, I hoped – that the overheating on the first Samsung S24F356 was a one-off misfortune.

Wrong. Exactly the same thing happened again, with my second Samsung S24F356. This too suffered from an identical overheating problem, in the exact same places. At that point, the Samsung S24F356 was definitely off my list of potential screens, and if you are thinking of buying a Samsung S24F356, the very least you should do is get someone to plug it in to check if it overheats, before you even think about buying it.

My quest for a satisfactory screen continued. I visited two different branches of Maplins, neither of which, it turned out, sold any screens at all, but by then I was also looking at those swinging arm thingies, which Maplins do sell. And I also visited John Lewis in Oxford Street, Peter Jones in Sloane Square, and no less than four different branches of Currys PC World, before I finally saw (and was able to buy) what I wanted, in the last of those four Currys PC Worlds, the one in Brixton.

While on my travels I discovered another Samsung S24F356 that was on show and plugged in, in another branch of Currys PC World, which was also overheating in the exact same manner that I had become familiar with. And, I also discovered that an identical fault afflicted at least one manifestation of the slightly more expensive curved version of the Samsung S24F356, namely the Samsung C24F396. I cannot say for sure that all versions of the Samsung S24F356 and the Samsung C24F396 are thus afflicted. Is this a design fault, or merely a faulty batch of some particular component? I do not know. What I do know is that at no point in my searchings did I encounter any versions of these two screens that were on show and plugged in that were not overheating in the manner I have described.

When I finally got my screen, I only succeeded after I had made a scene, in Currys PC World Brixton. I found a screen that looked perfect, not least because it was not a Samsung, and I then asked a Currys PC World Brixton shop assistant: Have you got any of those, actually for sale?

Er, let me see, er, um, er, um: … no.

Cue the scene, in front of several other customers. “It is very, very annoying when you put things on show and up for sale, which turn out not to be for sale. This has happened to me several times recently in various Currys PC Worlds and I’m fed up with it.” Or words to that effect. (If all else failed, I could switch my screen searching to the Internet, and both they and I knew this.)

Further efforts to find a screen of the sort I wanted which they could sell to me were then made by various Brixtonian Currys PC Worlders. In total, about four different shop assistants got drawn into all this drama, and it must have taken over half an hour in all. But the upshot was that eventually, after much searching in their storage basement, and after me doing a repeat performance of my scene, to the discomfort of another shop assistant, also in clear sight and earshot of more customers, a screen which had been on display but which was still in good nick, and its box, and all its appendages (both documentary and physical), was found. So I bought it, and I am now using it. And it seems, complete with its screw holes in the back, very good.

Why do I go to all the bother of describing my computer screen frustrations in such detail, given than I have become so remiss here lately in failing to complain about the world in a more general sort of way? Short answer: because it worked, and because I enjoy telling you about it all. Eventually, all my complaints had the desired effect. Defective screens were acknowledged to be defective. After the second one had proved defective, my money was returned. Not nearly enough to cover all the bother I had been put to, but at least I wasn’t out of pocket in mere cash. (Also, by then I was also starting to realise that a Samizdata blog posting would do much to console me for all the bother.) And, finally, crucially, I eventually got my hands on what seems now to be an excellent screen.

This is the thing about capitalism. When you complain about it, it often responds by getting better. Yes, it makes mistakes, often huge mistakes, and yes, it may at first pretend that there’s no problem. But if you raise your voice a bit, the way I did and am doing now, especially now when such voice-raising can also be done on social media, you stand a very good chance of getting their attention, and of getting your problem sorted.

The Currys PC World shop assistant who refunded my overheated Samsung S24F356 money assured me that a written report of the reason for my double Samsung S24F356 dissatisfaction would be penned, by him, to be fed along the food chain. And who knows? Maybe, alerted by Currys PC World, or perhaps even by this blog posting, Samsung will realise that they have a potentially serious problem with their overheating Samsung S24F356s and maybe also their Samsung C24F396s.

I say serious, because if you google “overheating Samsung S24F356” (a phrase I was careful to include in the title of this) you get a lot of stuff about the very public overheating of various versions of the Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, which did not surprise me because I distinctly recalled all that fuss as soon as google started reminding me about it. Samsung already have a lot of experience with overheating problems. Worse, the number of different versions of the Samsung Galaxy thus afflicted suggests that the problems with the Samsung S24F356 may be more than just a few faulty components. I intend to keep on googling on this subject. So far, I have found nobody else who has noticed the overheating of the Samsung S24F356, or for that matter the overheating of the Samsung C24F396, but I am a very poor googler. Can the Samizdata commentariat discover more? If there are others who suffered as I did, Samsung could be in the middle of a quite serious problem, what with all the hoo-hah they suffered with their various Samsung Galaxies. They are starting to look like The Corporation That Cannot Prevent Overheating.

Compare all the above dramas with the public sector. In this connection I recommend that you read or re-read, whichever, this posting, that I did here in 2011, back when I used to post here more regularly than now, and which I think is one of the better Samizdata things I ever did. That posting was about an equal-but-opposite drama which I suffered at the hands of the British Post Office. On that occasion, as you will learn if you read or re-read that posting, it was I who had to suffer the assertive verbiage, which I was subjected to by the Post Office. And it was I who had to bite my tongue and pretend to be happy. They behaved ridiculously, and I had to keep totally quiet about that. (Until the Internet came along and I was able to have a good old moan about it all, here.)

So, this is the Samizdata-friendly moral I am attaching to all my screen searchings. People moan about capitalism, partly because they just do, but partly also because such behaviour is, when targetted at some particular bit of capitalism, at least as likely to be rewarded rather than punished. The problem will quite likely be solved.

Beneath and beyond the mere customer satisfaction issues with the particular product involved in this or that drama, there is the deep pleasure to be had from being publicly and incontrovertibly right about something of some significance. All those Samsung S24F356s were definitely overheating, as was that Samsung C24F396. Something was and is definitely wrong with them. I know that I am right about this, and now I know that I am being rather more publicly right about it. No wonder people sound off, as I have done, about this or that capitalist defect. It’s fun, and it works. The result is this constant hum of anti-capitalist complaint, and the constant downfall of capitalist enterprises that, metaphorically speaking – and perhaps in the case of Samsung, literally – cannot take the heat.

But if you complain about some government department or alleged government “service”, then quite aside from them merely announcing that this means they need more money, and that taxes should go up to pay for this, the only thing they are likely actually to do for you personally, or to you personally, is to punish you in some way for your insubordination.

If all you do to explain the – on the face of it utterly ridiculous – contrast between how much people complain about capitalism while simultaneously failing to complain a hundred times more and more loudly about the hugely worse public sector, is to bang on about how much better capitalism is and so very obviously is, you miss the point, or at any rate you miss my point. Which is: Look at which sort of complaining is likely to accomplish anything good, for you personally, if you personally do it. Once you do this, the contrast starts to make sense.

When you are having an argument with someone about about the relative merits of capitalism when compared to state provision, and when they point out how much people complain about capitalism, don’t just say: People do this because they are stupid. Say: People do this because it works.