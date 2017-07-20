The ADC is a fire-eater and longs for the fray.
– Douglas Haig, Diary entry for 20 July 1917 commenting on a meeting with American Commander-in-Chief Pershing and other members of his staff.
And the name of this fire-eating ADC?
Samizdata quote of the day
July 20th, 2017 |
5 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
George Patton did not really have much of a chance to show his skills – he had been with Pershing before. In Mexico – where he had ridden off on his own and came back with the bodies dead Revolutionaries – who had raided an American town. Riding off on your own should be a death sentence in a counter insurgency operation – but not if you are Pattern (the monsters “you are trapped in here with us” – “no” says the man “you are trapped in here with me”).
General Pershing himself had no experience with large scale warfare – he was out of his depth and he made the mistake of copying certain Allied commanders (such as Haig) who tended to hang back and rely on maps rather than personal observation. Douglas Macarthur was also in France during the closing stages of the First World War – and was very critical of this approach. Of course going forward risks a commander being killed – but observation is necessary so such risks have to be taken. The Earl of Cavan had taken General Rawlingson forward during the Somme Offensive to show him that an attack on a particular German position was a demented idea – having seen the situation with his own eyes (rather against his will basically “Fatty” had to drag “the Cad” forward to see) General Rawlingson cancelled the operation – only for both men to be overruled by Haig (who had no understanding of infantry tactics and refused to even and try and learn).
However, in defence of Pershing, he and other American military commanders understood that the war had to be a carried on to a successful conclusion – making a deal with the Germans (the policy that Haig favoured by 1918) which would allow Germany to attack again in the future, was not a policy that the American Generals favoured.
Snatching defeat (de facto defeat – official “victory”) from the jaws of victory in November 1918 was a terrible thing to do. The German army was finally cracking – but instead of going on to victory (marching into Berlin, restoring the independence of Bavaria, Hanover and so on – and ending the artificial German state created in 1871) the Allies “made a deal” – a deal that made World War II inevitable. As Marshall Foch said in despair – “this is not peace – this is a 20 year truce”.
Almost a million British soldiers and almost two million French soldiers (and hundreds of thousands of Italians – and over a hundred thousand American soldiers) had died and had been BETRAYED.
Sadly such ideas as a “United Germany in a United Europe” have still not been defeated.
By the way – in that intellectual classic “The Young Indiana Jones” young Mr Jones is shown being in the American town raided by Mexicans in 1916, the boy goes off with the Revolutionaries (and Patton is depicted as a “racist” monster).
Hollywood firmly supports treason – even (indeed especially) in shows made for children.
After all Hollywood stands for “Social Justice” – and that can only be achieved by the extermination of the United States and other “capitalist” powers. General Lundendorff would have agreed – although he was not shown in a sympathetic light in the recent “Wonder Woman” film (perhaps because Hollywood does not know how much he hated “capitalism”).
Denis Winter (a man of the left) points out that, unlike Haig, Lundendorff was an intellectual – but he fails to point what sort of intellectual Lundendorff was.
Politically I prefer Haig – better a man whose head is empty, than a man (Lundendorff) whose head was filled with evil.
Paul, few arguments with you there. War without victory is utterly pointless. So are lots of things but those are things people don’t tend to die from. The only point I’d add (and I get this from John Keegan is that in WWI the “Chateau-style” generalship didn’t work. By WWII (due to advances in comms) it did but folks like Montgomery who had been officers in the trenches made a big show of being as close to the line in WWII – even dressing as a private in Monty’s case. Keegan argues that this was an (understandable) emotional reaction but not tactically sound given the the technical advances.
Why does everyone seem to accept that Haig was stupid? His society didn’t think so, it put him in charge of its greatest enterprise ever and you don’t get there by being stupid.
Patton was nothing if not a fierce competitor: https://theolympians.co/2015/12/06/general-george-s-patton-war-hearo-and-olympic-pentathlete/