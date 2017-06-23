While we are on the subject of reminiscences… The moment they knew.
And here is the St Crispin’s Day speech from Henry V.
What were you doing a year ago this day, this hour, this minute?
June 23rd, 2017 |
9 comments to What were you doing a year ago this day, this hour, this minute?
Feel free to post more than once if you have more than one experience to relate, and/or if you are on the night shift tonight.
At 3pm I was fiddling with this post, trying to get the picture to display correctly. Eventually a Samizdata elf stepped in and did it properly.
I was up at 5AM delivering “Vote Leave” boards to 26 polling stations in and around Perth, then outside various polling stations wearing “Vote Leave” T-shirts (about the limit of activity allowed on Polling Day), then at 10PM I drove around collecting all the “Vote Leave” boards (those that hadn’t been stolen or hidden by SNP supporters) and finally to the local Referendum Count at Bell’s Sports Centre.
At around 3AM the count was announced with 61% in favour of remain. My local Vote Leave team were happy with that as our initial assessment was that the vote for Remain would be much higher than it actually was.
Then I went home and watched TV until they called the vote for Leave and Cameron resigned.
It was 2-months of hard work, but totally worth it if we eventually break from of the EU, especially if the EU collapses after we leave.
Happy Independence Day everyone.
I was driving up north on the Referendum day, for a family funeral the following day. That night, the Gibraltar vote, so massively ‘remain’, in that dark hour, shook me, and after a fitful night as the tide turned, it was very light just below the 55th parallel, and dawned a fine and poignant day.
On the Gateshead bank of the Tyne that morning after, the Army had turned up with some cannons, I asked them if they were expecting some trouble from the Continent. I saw one businessman type talking to himself, out loud, quite cheerily recounting his delight at the vote as he walked to work in Newcastle, with pre-emptive mocking of the doom-mongers. I had breakfast under Earl Grey’s statue, thinking that his stone head could almost have nodded sagely.
A bit later in the morning than John Galt’s impressive 5 AM, we were voting, and putting a Scottish-oriented vote leave message outside the polling station. Then I worked – it was a working day and I was at work till ten PM that night. Just after ten, I glanced at the latest coverage, thought what a pillock Farage was for saying “It looks like Remain has just edged it”, thought a bit more of David Davis (I think it was) for not agreeing, then we went to bed. I “knew we were going to win, of course”, so I can’t imagine why I had a rather restless night. 🙂 The next morning we went downstairs and began breakfast, As I turned on the kettle, my wife turned on the telly – and her yell betrayed that she had not been quite as confident of victory as I was. (Full disclosure: I was nervously confident. 🙂 )
A couple of hours later I got on a plane and flew south to see Natalie. Ah, the happy Friday and Saturday when we thought – with reason good – that Boris would be our next prime minister and Gove our next chancellor, and Article 50 would be announced in a time nearer 9 days than 9 months. We have Article 50 and we’ll see if Boris is our next prime minister, but, like everything from government, the cost of getting these things is far above what was required.
I was reading this very posting on Samizdata! About 10:30 a.m. local, 3:30 p.m. GMT.
So naturally I followed Natalie’s link, and then links in the sidebar, and immediately on seeing this one (< 4 min.), I just had to gallop back here to recommend it; very interesting, especially as it's pretty unusual to see anything vaguely like this in my own backward country's MSM!
Go to You-of-the-Tube .com/watch?v=0gHLfMXb0Yg : “Brexit guy destroys lefty arguments.”
.
And yes, of course: HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!
Oh well, I haven’t finished my coffee yet. Sorry about mixing up 2017 and 2016. And after all, it’s only a [4% of 4%] error in the 2+ millenia A.D. Surely a minute error…. 🙁 )
The rest, however, I stand by. Especially the last three words! 😀
I was in an AirBnB in Tel Aviv. One of my travelling companions came into the the lounge where I was kipping on the sofa bed. He was up already and said, “We’re going to the cafe across the road. Come and find us when you’re ready. Brexit won, by the way.” And walked out. I hadn’t been watching any TV coverage for days before, so I wasn’t expecting it at all.
“Brexit: not going to happen”
I went to bed. Same AirBnB as Rob.
Slept.
Woke up and Facebooked.
David Carr: “I am flying home to a free country.”
Heaven.
This tweet from the night of the referendum count always amused me…