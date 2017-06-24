How can an idea that has been tried and tested so many times, and that has always ended in failure, still be so popular?
A big part of the reason has to be that socialists have long been very effective at distancing themselves from real-world examples of socialism in action. Mention the Soviet Union or Mao’s China, and inevitably, socialists will roll their eyes, and say: “Oh come on! Now you’re just being silly.” Holding the failure of such experiments against a self-described socialist is considered a rhetorical cheap shot, not an intellectually respectable argument. It is considered a lazy straw man, deployed by people who are still mentally stuck in the Cold War.
However, while socialists insist that ‘their’ brand of socialism is so fundamentally different from anything that has been tried in the past that it makes all comparisons meaningless, they usually struggle to explain what exactly they would do differently. The best they can do is become evasive, and talk about lofty ambitions rather than tangible institutional characteristics.
Surely the appeal of socialism can be summed up in two succinct words: “free stuff”.
The USSR, Mao’s China, Pot’s Cambodia and all the rest are failed attempts at socialism. I’ll give them that. But then, the US, the U.K. and all of our others are our failed attempts at liberal, capitalist democracies. I still know where I’d rather be.
Schrodinger’s Doggy, I think collectivism has it’s appeals on a more deeper level. Humans evolved as a social species, in packs or tribes. As such, I suspect we have innate tendencies toward certain ideas (but not instincts. I categorize instincts to be innate information, like a male bluebird knows instinctively how to attract a female bluebird and a bluebird knows instinctively how to build a bluebird nest. We, however, have to figure out specific information, but I think we DO have innate drives).
Such innate desires, vague and un-thought out as it where, include the idea that equal means fair, somehow, and that those that have a lot have a moral obligation to “give back” to those who have less, that those that have more can safely be assumed to have somehow obtained it unjustly and at other people’s expense. And that we need a tribal chief (government) to make things all better, otherwise we’d let everyone else starve or die in the streets. (An absurd idea). In short, they (i.e. most people) seem to view the world in zero-sum terms. That is, if Bob profits from a deal, then it must, to some degree, be at Stan’s expense. After all, how can both grow wealthier at the same time from the exact same exchange with no one getting poorer? Isn’t that like pulling money out of thin air?
Well it turns out that this is exactly what happens, because win/win is nothing more than voluntary cooperation to mutual benefit, positive sum, not zero sum. Why positive sum? because wealth, i.e. goods and services, are created today from innovation, ingenuity and hard work, not merely hunted and gather, i.e. scavenged from our environment as humans were want to do, to a degree, before the neolithic period, and certainly during the paleolithic period.
I view collectivist tendencies to be atavistic human baggage, tribalism that is holding us back from enlightenment.
I hope I don’t seem too crazy when I suggest that Ayn Rand’s Objectivism is indeed the Philosopher’s Stone.
Peace.
Fyrdman, with all due respect, a “mixed economy” isn’t captalist. In fact, the oft used phrase “crony capitalism” is a self-contradictory phrase. Cronyism is the opposite of free enterprise. What people should really be calling cronyism is crony fascism.
You haven’t been re-educated yet. But don’t worry: there is a self-righteous leftist out there somewhere who is determined to help you get your mind right.
After a century of utter failure, with no demonstrable success anywhere, the continued belief in socialism can only be characterized as a mental illness.
I’m with Schrodinger’s Dog. The very idea of free beer is so attractive that it really doesn’t matter that it’s fiction.
Offered an imaginary date with Liz Hurley or a real date with Diane Abbott, I’ll take the imaginary date with Liz Hurley thanks.
A socialist might claim that defenders of capitalism can sometimes make a similar point (“this isn’t real capitalism” etc). I think that commits a basic error in that even mixed economies are better than total statism, but worth figuring out a response that will appeal to waverers.
Is not the fairly straightforward response that “total” capitalism and “total” socialism are theoretical constructs that cannot exist in the real world. Even genuinely crazy places like North Korea and Pol Pot’s Cambodia did not succeed in eliminating all family ties. What we have is a continuum with infinitely unreachable ends. And it turns out that the further you go in the socialist direction, the poorer everyone gets and the more coshing and murdering goes on; and the further you go in the capitalist direction, the richer everyone gets and the less coshing that goes on. It may be that the more distant lands in the capitalist direction have nasty features, but that is as yet, untrodden ground. Whereas the ground to the left has been trodden quite a long way into the realms of madness.
So everywhere in the middle – which is any current democracy – is waaaay better than anything further left. But walking a few steps in the capitalist direction is always going to make you richer, freer and generally less coshed.
It’s about direction of travel.
PS which is one of my problems with von Mises. He’s obviously jolly clever and has analysed ze vundamental vlaws ov zojialischt planning to death. But he’s an absolutist. Any government interference in the economy must necessarily destroy the price system and zo the whole basis for rational economic calculation. Yeah, but….no government interference isn’t possible. And it turns out that a bit less government interference perks things up, and a bit more damps things down, so it can’t be the case that any government interference destroys all rational economic calculation. We can still get by with some.
That’s why I described them as failed attempts. Socialists excuse their failures by saying how they don’t meet their imagined standards, the same is true for our societies – they are not pure free markets but mixed economies. And yet the modicum of the free market allowed in our societies has created the best standard of life ever known. Contrast that to socialism, which is able to reduce such a standard to barbarism in a few short years.
Stupidity= Trying the same thing over and over again but expecting different results- Albert Einstein (allegedly)
I think it was insanity rather than stupidity.
And interestingly, Einstein was not happy about Bohr’s probabalistic conception of quantum mechanics – “God does not play dice with the Universe”
And yet if you fire a series of particles at a double slit, you do get different results each time. Admittedly after a while you get a pattern that is, as a pattern, pretty much the same pattern you got last time, but particle by particle, you do the same thing, you get a different result.
But just for the avoidance of doubt, collectivising agriculture always causes a famine. So no need to try that one again.
I venture that a lot of people who support socialism are nasty and brutal, and actually like the idea of robbing, enslaving and, in their sick dreams, killing their ‘betters’. After all, it won’t be them who suffer, will it, it’ll be ‘the rich’, won’t it?
Since reason, logic and evidence don’t matter to socialists, why should they think about actions past or future? All they care about is their gratification, and they care about actions to the extent that they get gratification.
Thing is the idea usually results in success. Provided the group practicing Socialism is small enough for everyone to know everyone else then “from each according to his means, to each according to his needs” works pretty well. But it requires that everyone feels confident that they know other people’s needs and means, and it mostly needs a parental figure to judge disputes.
However it doesn’t scale up. The largest functioning Kibutz has about 2000 members, each carefully selected. It seems beyond that number the requisite level of trust cannot be maintained, so people feel cheated (even when they aren’t) and leave. If they can’t leave they start cheating themselves.
Now everyone grew up in such a group, called a family, plus school is structured to resemble a family, so most people get to 18 without experiencing a non socialist environment.
They then have to be taught that socialism doesn’t work for countries.
Of course most parents and teachers leave the instinct to feel ownership of things alone, just to make their own lives easier, so things are arranged that the poor kid gets help but not by taking stuff from the rich kid. This programs rich kids to think they can help the poor at someone else’s expense.
You obviously have no first-hand experience of life in a kibbutz (or in a country that was forced to collectively subsidize them). The largest group in which it can and often does work is a nuclear family – anything beyond that is wishful thinking.
The new attempt at socialism will not have the same outcome as before, despite using very similar methods, but the “nazi-like” resistance to it will have exactly the same outcome as in Hitler’s day, despite the analogy between the two striking the un-woke as coming somewhat from a distance.
One could ask the woke if insufficient sleep is what makes them able to believe these two things at once, but something (insufficient sleep?) seems to cause unhelpful answers.
“lofty ambitions” – another way of saying ‘good intentions’ – this time, so good they will overcome the effect of perverse incentives. 🙂
You’ve just described some of the Mennonite communities NW of my location, in South Dakota.
They’re run internally as social communes. They usually have between 40 and 150 members, all of whom share equally in their fortunes. They tend to be full of motivated hard workers who produce things that the surrounding people want to buy, and so do well financially.
Those people who do NOT feel the social motivation to produce well and work hard tend to leave, so there’s a lot of self-selection which, as you say, doesn’t work when you try to scale it up.
But it works quite well for them in their present state.
The danger of Corbyn–and McNasty and the scum who surround him–is that once voted in he won’t ever accept being voted out.
He will bring in several million imports to vote for his gang and try to cow the native population but–if after 5 years of socialist disaster–he still gets a massive heave-ho–he wont go.
He’ll claim the CIA hacked the election or some such cockrot. After all the American left are doing the groundwork now for all anti-democrats.
He won’t be removed by anything short of armed force. And his first moves will be to consolidate his hold on that.
He is the scum who brazenly admires Chavez and Maduro after all.
“If I’m allowed to steal from other people, then other people will be allowed to steal from me.”
This is a lesson that leftists never learned as children.