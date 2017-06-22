|
“The Setting of Their Leftist Suns”
I loved the title of this autobiographical article by Tim Blair, describing how he came to turn away from the left wing views of his youth.*
Tell your personal stories of political evolution, in any direction.
*Basically he can’t keep his mouth shut.
|
My parents were Republicans, I went through a brief college socialist phase, then settled into libertarianism. However, in recent years it has become clear that pure libertarianism is an impossible ideal in the face of mass immigration from the Third World, and from Islam itself. “Free movement/no borders” simply can’t work to preserve what liberty we still have left. So I feel that a degree of “borders-language-culture” conservatism is needed, plus some sort of probably pre-Enlightenment-style defense against Islam.
The most obvious breaking point in my descent into cynicism was an argument I had with Matthew Stark, then the director of the Minnesota branch of the American Civil Liberties Union. Most of our libraries had racks in the entrances where people could put their stacks of free publications, thus exposing them to the public. Stark argued that these racks must be removed from the libraries, because there weren’t enough of them to accept all possible publications of this type. 😡
Right. It seemed to me he was championing equality by reducing opportunity to zero, thus making all free publications equally unavailable. So much for unbridled idealism.
My path could be seen as going from left to right, though it was more of a trip from believing the government was doing bad things, to believing it was doing too many things. Count me as a minarchist, I guess, which is definite proof that I’m not of the Left these days.
I was amused by David Mamet’s “The Secret Knowledge”, outlining his evolution from champion playwright of “The Cause”, and into a grown-up.
It’s ALWAYS amusing when the rare folks who feed on celebrity find themselves in a position where they no longer give a crap about “outragious that sells”, and unexpectedly find steady, “blue chip” success in reflecting on 5000 years of (IMHO)Captain Obvious.
I was fortunate in that I went to a progressive private prep school. I was a “bad boy”, in that I wasn’t buying the side dish of socialist/communist philosophy indoctrination served up with the pretty demanding main course of Arts and (actual) Sciences. Oh sure, I pulled MORE than my weight in “The Community” to compensate for the actual work slackers, because 1. It just NEEDED doing, and 2. Because I COULD-strapping young testosterone fountain that I USED to be.
I didn’t have to wait to get to college before discovering Holy crap, these are going to be the men and women who will end up sucking dicks for attention, shelter, bus fare, and something to eat, RIGHT after they’re done burning through the inheritance lifestyle to which they have become accustomed.
Here in Australia, the shining messiah of utopia through big government was Edward Gough Whitlam (Gough rhymes with ‘cough’, to non-Australians). The Whitlam government went from 1972 to 1975, and seemed hell-bent on proving that money Did grow on trees. Gough was unfortunate in that the oil crisis happened in the middle of his big programs, but he would still be a larger-than-life advocate of paradise by populism. After that, whilst I never warmed to his Rand-reading successor, John Fraser, I kept voting for Fraser and the Liberal Party.
I was brought up as a very Conservative child, and joined the Young Conservatives at 16, mainly because the local Conservative Association had a private bar and let the YCs use it (YCs are 16-30), so I could get away with drinking while underaged.
Through that I met a student from York Uni (which turned out to be a hotbed of libertarian radicalism), who told me a whole lot of stuff I’d never heard before about how taxation is theft, the NHS should be privatised, government welfare should be left to private charity and insurance, and so forth.
A little while later, I was roped into a school exercise where each week one person was picked to make a speech to the whole year group – pick any topic, it doesn’t matter, the point is to get experience (and confidence) in public speaking. So I gave a speech talking about what this guy had said, with the theme (“it doesn’t matter that it’s nonsense, we should all think about *why* it’s nonsense, so we can argue and rebut. Be thoughtful, everybody!”).
That was sometime in January. My speech was mentioned again at the end of the school year, in June. I realised that in all that time I hadn’t come up with any reasons why the libertarian critique of my conventional conservativism was nonsense, after all. So I adopted it as my own.
I’ve met Tim Blair a couple of times in person; last time was in Sydney and we got smashed on vodka. He’s a great bloke, a very genuine guy, and happy to rub shoulders with mere bloggers even though he’s very successful in the MSM.
I mentioned my gradual early-twenties departure from my left-wing upbringing in a recent post, and I commented a while back about my parents’ unwisdom in dumping all their no-longer-‘relevant’ decades-old leftwing books in my room – where I read them when I was bored enough, so got to see what left-wing propaganda looked like when it was really stale and one knew what happened next. So for this reply to Natalie’s question, I’ll mention something else that played a role.
I was just too young for the 60s. I was like the younger Lovell daughter in the film Apollo 13, who clearly thinks her essence-of-60s elder sister is an idiot. My parents were immense intellectual snobs. The very amiable, very courteously expressed, very well-meaning contempt they felt for the lesser entertainments of the masses naturally translated into contempt for a lot of 60s stuff, from pop music and drugs to the more intellectually vacuous forms of dissent. Thus while absorbing and echoing a ton of vote-Labour values, I was almost encouraged to disdain the pot-smoking marcher under the mindless sign. My parents were left-wing but they were also parents, with enough common sense to guess how obnoxious a standard 60s rebel would be to have around the house. Being too young for the lure of it, I too could see that. And since all those rebels were lefty, my family unintentionally allowed me to think it was possible to be too lefty, or lefty in the wrong kind of way.
They also made the basic mistake of making me earn my pocket money (by doing well in exams, mowing the grass and suchlike), instead of just giving it to me as an unearned entitlement. As a tiny tot I got a very tiny sum (great wealth to a tiny tot) for merely existing, but all raises were tied to performance. This attitude did not mesh perfectly with the developing trends of 80s-and-after left-wing thought.
There are quite a few tales of lefties that saw the light, or perceived what is actually going on, and abandoned the dogmatic leftist doctrines.
There are no stories (that I am aware of) of conservatives or libertarians who converted to red utopia. Can anyone think of such a story?
The Conservative and Unionist Party?
Yes, it’s true.
The Conservatives in the UK and the conservatives in the US (the establishment Republican party, like McCain and Romney) are indistinguishable in their ideology from Labor or the Democrats.
But there are no dramatic stories of personal conversion (or light seeing) – “How I Abandoned my Selfish and empty pursuit of Personal Wealth, and joined the Noble, uplifting fight for the Poor in Calcutta”.
I think it is universally common that experience through age makes the foolishness and the hypocrisy of leftist ideology apparent. The problem we face is the rise of the “hard” left in an era where, those who remember the last time they were in power, are dying off.
For me, I was always a young wavering idealist but still pro-socialist as sound liberal values still seemed to resonate more with the left, until they willingly got into bed with fanatical religious conservatives under the guise of protecting an “oppressed minority” and totally blew their progressive argument. If “progressive” now means siding with misogynistic, homophobic, anti-Semitic, racist bigots – for any reason whatsoever – then I don’t want to be progressive any more.
There are no stories (that I am aware of) of conservatives or libertarians who converted to red utopia. Can anyone think of such a story?
The entire British middle classes? Just because they think ever-increasing government expenditure, state meddling, and a highly manipulated housing market are conservative policies, it doesn’t mean they are. I gave up finding true conservatives years ago: most are conservative right up until you start questioning their own particular special interest.
I’m still not convinced I’ve had a political journey – I just think the world moved around me…
As a child I was fairly tribal Conservative (from the working class side of the family, which always confuses my middle-class friends – my self-made, middle-class grandfather was a socialist…), but I always seem to have been more liberal than much of my family, and most of my arguments with my dad were against government intervention. I drifted away from tribalism in the mid-90s, partially as a reaction to the lack of anything to endenger loyalty in the then Conservative party, but also because I had a circle of friends that covered just about every political opinion, but were united by our dislike of people trying to tell us we couldn’t be friends (at one point I was in a relationship with a Conservative party member, whilst my flatmate (almost racist in his views) was sleeping with a Labour supporter, whilst my main drinking partner (a Liberal Democrat) was going out with a reforming socialist worker – it made for good nights in the pub, although preferably with a game nearby to focus the competetiveness). I kind of settled on a free-market, liberal approach which flirted with libertarianism but which could not accept its views on guns (sorry folks, but guns are inherently illiberal devices) and worried about its adherents easy association with anti-abortionists and the like (seemingly less of a problem now). The world of work made me more aware of contracts (and the threat to the ability to contract that activist judges present), and kind of completed my basic current philosophy – socially and economically ultra-liberal, but with a strong focus on the individual ability to contract. I’ve still to find my label though.
Edited to remove neologism competitivsim
Me Ed/Jacob,
Isn’t it a feature of any collective organsiation that has to function ‘on behalf of’ (rather than simply for) its members that it will always tend to be more collectivist, if only because the mindset of anyone that runs such an organisation is likely to be collectivist and unlikely to be particularly individualistic. Plus the urge to break things is never applied to one’s own party, so the party tends to be a relic rather than a contemporary device, and therefore inherently conservative. And conservatism is primarily reluctance to change, so tends to drag people back to a centralist consensus.
None of which is to say the individuals involved had any sort of right to left journey – although I could cite the current Speaker of the House of Commons in this respect, albeit this seems to be the same institutional conservatism rather than an outright conversion to socialist dogma.
Nobody cares about me, so here goes. A Canadian, I was until fairly recently (mid-2003-ish) a full-blown bleeding-heart liberal; with a couple poignant exceptions – I didn’t believe CAGW at all, ever, and my country’s ( – and mother-country’s – ) fleering contempt for metal things that go ‘BANG’ filled me with ‘maze. Other than that – steady diet of leftist pabulum, and liked it.
Sitting bored one day (in 2003 – I looked-up the first reference-date on my ‘quotes’ page), I began pondering these “blog” things; and a general-interest site having several blogs listed along its right border, I started surfing them. I quickly discovered three things –
1) leftwing blogs LOVE people with whom they agree, no matter how hypocritical; HATE (and denounce in terms so vile, I never effin’ used language that bad) anybody who questions or disagrees with them; take pride in yah-butting, what-abouting, misdirecting and sweeping inconveniencies under rugs; and think it meritorious to lie through their teeth sooner than countenance the merest modicum of truth, however trip-over-it obvious.
2) rightwing blogs kick @$$, take names and shred all who deserve it, especially their own who’re caught monetising ‘interested motives’; finally,
3) you CAN find-out what’s going-on in the world, and read-up on insightful developments with authors who appear to know what they’re talking-about and have no axe to grind – but only on rightwing blogs.
I called my first-ever political crisis correctly in 1990; still (occasionally) get things right, thanks to knowing where to get news now. Liking my comfortable new niche on the right wing, and really REALLY happy ( – the only one in my extended family and workplace, I must add – ) about Brexit and Trump. No point telling ’em; leftism is a religion…
https://www.villagevoice.com/2008/03/11/david-mamet-why-i-am-no-longer-a-brain-dead-liberal/
Lefty until college, read Atlas Shrugged, then Anarchy State and Utopia, mostly blogs since. Probably more of a Conservative now. Mainly due to the realisation that people have a tendency to drift towards collectivism without a Lord Vetinari character pushing back. Parents and other families still rampant lefties (I was informed only two days ago that it has rained in the Antarctic for the first time ever and almost all the polar bears are dead – these are ostensibly educated people). When my parents die I’m going to get a Gadsden flag tattoo, and maybe “1776/2016” across my shoulder blades. Well, if my wife lets me of course.
As always, somebody else has already said it far better than I ever could…
http://www.michaelzwilliamson.com/blog/index.php?itemid=234
Through the always-excellent Small Dead Animals.
Have never been a lefty myself. Used to be a conservative statist with an anarchist streak: the conservative part and the anarchist bit – by temperament, statist – due to not having been aware of practical alternatives.
I wasn’t really political when I was a teenager; my father voted Tory but had views any decent Conservative association would repudiate, and I associated Labour with class hatred, so I called myself a Liberal.
Remained vaguely Liberal/liberal through university (Cambridge) then was led by a sort of patriotic idealism to become a civil servant, thinking that serving the nation and state (didn’t realise then that they’re not the same thing) was a noble and good thing. Totally disillusioned by the ineptitude, complacency and leftist idiocy of the British civil service (I was in the Inland Revenue (!) and would probably not have had the same experience in a less lefty department like Defence), promptly veered a long way to the right and became anarcho-capitalist in my thinking and Tory in my voting.
Party allegiance has since been Ukip (disappointing), then LPUK (Libertarian Party of the UK, which was fun), back to Ukip (more disappointment) and now to the Tories, trying to hang around with the Conservatives for Liberty crowd.
I was never a lefty, even as a youth. I put this down to, despite being born in the early 80’s, having parents who were born during WW2 and got to experience rationing in all its glory. They were also very conscious of not pushing any ideology onto me, rather letting me come to my own conclusions. The end result is that I was more or less Classically Liberal / Goldwater-ish at 18 and am still more or less Classically Liberal / Goldwater-ish now. Over the years I’ve wavered between being more ideological or pragmatic, but that’s about it.
I did a counterclockwise traversal of pretty much the entire political compass during my life and am currently nursing a grudge about how the supposed “Authoritarian-Libertarian” axis really needs to be split into two separate things, much the way the compass split the Left-Right line in the first place.
>whilst I never warmed to his Rand-reading successor, John Fraser, I kept voting for Fraser and the Liberal Party
Do you mean Malcom Fraser?
>I’ve met Tim Blair a couple of times in person; last time was in Sydney and we got smashed on vodka. He’s a great bloke, a very genuine guy, and happy to rub shoulders with mere bloggers even though he’s very successful in the MSM.
Does he know about all the terrible things you’ve said about Australians over the years?
My mother is as hard-left as anyone, and pretty much always was. My father is on the right, but didn’t push back against most of the cultural absurdities of the left. After they divorced, my mother got custody, and my father got visitation rights.
My mother, my school, my literature, and my cartoon shows, taught me that boys and girls were identical in all but the defining difference. My father didn’t teach against it very often, since [a] He might’ve believed it too, and [b] He rarely got the chance anyway (no custody, and do you want to spend your short visits with your children haranguing them about gender?). Sometime when I was in late elementary school (between ages 10 and 12) I had a conversation very similar to this with my mother:
It shocked and horrified me; I thought she either didn’t believe that boys and girls were identical, or else she was too stupid to see that the non-identity was an inherent consequence of her assertion. Since then, I’ve realized other options, including the one I think most likely: She is smart enough, but simply doesn’t have the time to think things through, because she was busy raising two boys, working part-time, and taking evening courses at the community college. However, I still take a dim view of the philosophy that led to the contradiction.
There were a few other things I picked up a few things from US public schools & culture, relating to politics:
I was able to simultaneously believe those three things by assuming that I was lucky enough to be in a small part of the culture consisting of Good People who believe Good Things. This small part included my mother, my public schools, Disney, Warner Brothers… However, since I believed [b], I was willing to risk breaking [c] when I found my dad’s copy of Bias, by Bernard Goldberg. When I got to the chapter where he suggested that the disproportionate rates at which women get custody of the children after divorces would count as “persecution” if the sexes were reversed, it started a cascade of failures in my left-leaning understanding of the world.
That is as fair a description of the majority of voters as any.
The other part of the equation is, where can one encounter more nuanced info they won’t automatically dismiss as ‘propaganda’ because it challenges their mental state, which is at the deep-end of frazzled and they don’t have time (or energy) to think about it in the first place? Lefties are very, very good at stopping the message getting out; and peers at making you feel ‘wrong’ or ‘bad’ for even listening to it. You become a pariah for trying to discuss this with the very people you feel you should be comfortable discussing things with; and all lefties excel at ladling sternly sanctimonious guilt.
“Well you SHOULD!!!” or “What’s WROOONG with you???” used to leave me wallowing in shame and self-loathing, as the speakers intended; now they just make me mad.
If she’s taking courses at the Community College then she has time to think over her political beliefs.
But for most leftists, you could leave them alone for ten years with nothing to do, and they’d still believe the same things. It’s not about time. It’s about getting out of your bubble and exposing yourself to different belief systems.
The road from Hell is paved with bad intentions.
For me anyway there is no single point, no turn right from the Tom Tom. This is a good thing because I could crash the server with the stations of the cross that took me from my Dad (who thinks Corbyn is the best thing since bread came sliced).
So what about a brief round up? Having a ZX Spectrum not a BBC Micro and learning to program it (RANDOMIZE USR 0!). Having a cat (if they aren’t libertarian Perry De Haviland is a Commie), visiting communist Yugoslavia and noticing all the waitresses wore the exact same shoes. Owning a bit of the Berlin Wall (Yes, Ronnie – I wept for you. I didn’t for the Princess of Wails). Seeing where Jan Palach torched himself in Prague. Seeing post Commie Prague in general including (a) a statue of a man urinating on a map of of the Czech Republic outside the Kafka Museum. (b) the fact that as a gift from Russia (how thoughtful) Prague once boasted the largest statue of Stalin in the World which the Czech’s dynamited (in one of the largest controlled explosion in Europe since WWII) and turned it into a skate park. I have spent a lot of time in post Sov Central Europe and they still value freedom in a way we take it for granted. I really like the Czechs and they do excellent beer and they deep fry cheese. I bought a mug in a Czech pound store which celebrated a certain US Whiskey brand called, “Knob Creek”. It had the sub-slogan, “For the taste of it!” and a really cheesy image of an ’80s couple getting jiggy in what looked like a Florida panhandle Howard Johnson. He was really amused but that is what being brought up by Viz does to you. I was also brought up by Viz. And, yes, I have met the Fat Slags in person on more than one occasion. Unlike Roy Batty I didn’t (usually) do questionable things with them.
And so many other things. Nothing to do with Ayn Rand. Nothing to do with Karl Marx but a bit to do with Paul Marks. I could go on and on. And on but I shall not.
So I guess there is no road to Damascus moment for me. Maybe Borges or Tolkien if I am pushing it. But I just watched and did.
OK, I realise I’m starting writing the autobiography of a fairly average guy who lives just outside of Manchester and not answering Natalie’s question. But no one is average. Even me. Nobody saw the sun rise over the Santorini Caldera like I did when I was 22. Nobody will take that away from me. Ever.
Libertarianism is being me and not a part of a tribe.
I imagine so. He linked to this post, anyway. I have found most decent Australians agree with me on the things I’m serious about and laugh at the things I’m not.