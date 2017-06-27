The pointlessness of the Anglosphere Right

Many of you will have read Fraser Nelson‘s article in the Spectator already, so in a somewhat similar vein…
The refusal of Mr Cameron (and co) to talk in terms of limited government principles may have been a calculated decision or it may have been ignorance (it is hard to know), but with someone like Chancellor Hammond it is indeed very clearly ignorance. The Mansion House speech (not an off-the-cuff conversation when Mr Hammond was very tired or ill, but a formal speech – indeed the most formal speech of the year) showed a degree of basic ignorance, and an influence of socialist and interventionist philosophy, that was very grim. To Mr Hammond any improvement in the human condition must be the result of government spending or edicts (such as the Minimum Wage Law – now at such a level that employers are even starting using automation that works incredibly badly, rather than human employees) – private production and wealth (including his own?) is wicked and corrupt greed, to be condemned. The logical response for anyone who believed in the doctrines outlined in this speech (and other such speeches – or the Conservative Party Manifesto) would be to vote for the Labour Party – but the “Red Tories” do not understand this.
The philosophical bankruptcy of “interventionism” or “middle of the road thinking” and how it leads to socialism, was explained by Ludwig Von Mises almost a century ago, and (indeed) was exposed by Herbert Spencer in “The Man Versus The State” way back in 1883. But to the modern “educated” class the name of Mises is basically unknown and Herbert Spencer was just an evil “racist” (that Herbert Spencer was passionately ANTI slavery and war, and despised the idea of treating people differently on the basis of “race” is unknown to the “educated”). The ordinary public know nothing – but they also know they know nothing, the “educated” know all sorts of things that are just-not-true. In the time of Spencer or even Mises the government had not yet usurped all the basic functions of civil society and non state associations (such as churches and fraternities) were still strong. Now there are just “atomised” individuals and the state – today such things as churches are in terrible decline (even in the United States) and fraternities are mocked as things like Laurel and Hardy’s “The Sons of the Desert” – hardly anyone remembers that it used to be normal for ordinary people to belong to fraternities and friendly societies – now the state controls everything from the “cradle to the grave” (the totalitarian, total state, vision of Edward Bellamy’s “Looking Backward” 1887). Even the family itself has been undermined by the social revolution promoted by the Frankfurt School of Marxism (especially from the 1960s onwards – when resistance to the left, in the churches and so on, essentially collapsed).
The once strong families of Britain and the United States have been replaced by atomised individuals – who look to the state (not the family or private associations) for all their basic needs – from education to healthcare to old age provision. So taxation and government spending have increased from around a tenth of the economy (what it was even as late as the 1920s in the United States – it was only 20% of the economy as recently as 1950) to around half the economy in most Western nations today.
The logical end point of the interventionism (the endless government spending and edicts of George Osborne and, even more, Philip Hammond and co) is socialism – they do NOT want socialism, but that is the place their policy will naturally lead. And the young are there already – as Ludwig Von Mises pointed out, the young socialists (both Nazi and Marxist) were just taking the interventionism of their teachers to its logical end point.
If I was young (alas I am not) I would echo David (he hated “Davy”) Crockett and say to the “educated” – “You can all go to Hell – I am going to Texas”, but I doubt that even Texas will survive the decline and fall of Western Civilisation.
Perhaps isolated pockets of Western Civilisation will survive – for example the Mormons of Utah and the Jews of Israel (both of whom have proved resistant to the “acid effect” of the attack on the family and private associations), but in a world increasingly dominated by both the People’s Republic of China (a vicious dictatorship bent on expansion) and the forces of Islam, it is doubtful that such remnants of the West will be allowed to survive. There will be no Ireland in the new Dark Age.
It is hard to see how Western Civilisation can be saved. To take but one example – if there was real hope then the Economist magazine (supposedly the leading free market publication on the planet) would denounce the American Senate Bill as a hollow fraud that does not really roll back either the regulations or the government spending of Obamacare. And the Economist magazine does indeed denounce the Senate Bill – but it denounces it for not being socialist enough, for “taking away the health care of millions of people” (because of the promise to do something – sometime in the 2020s, if anyone believes that promise I have a nice bridge to sell you). There is no real difference between the ‘free market’ Economist magazine and the socialist BBC – indeed their coverage is often word-for-word the same, which should come as a shock to no one as their senior staff (not the cleaners and security guards, who may be sensible people, but the staff who actually make the decisions) are “educated” in the same places. There may be a few non interventionist senior staff – but I suspect one could count them on the fingers of one hand. And Chancellor Hammond (and Mrs May) would nod with agreement at much of the ravings of the BBC and the Economist publication – just as “moderate Republicans” (read “Fabians who do not even know they are Fabians”) would do in the United States.
It is the same in the rest of the West – those who look for a real roll back in government spending in the nations of Europe and so on, will not find it.
“atomised individuals”
If there is any political philosophy that glorifies atomized individuals it is libertarianism, which is in agreement with communism in that regard.
I do not agree bob sykes – voluntary association (the family, church, mutual aid associations) was at the heart of the thinking of many libertarians – for example Mrs Thatcher’s father Alfred Roberts (a Classical Liberal) a man who did not have to pretend to believe in such things as objective morality and Free Will (the things that F.A. Hayek seems to believe in “The Road to Serfdom” but which it turned out he was only writing “as if” the basic, foundational philosophical assumptions of the OLD Whigs as Edmund Burke described them, were true), he really did believe in them – so his, Alfred Robert’s, attacks on the “totalitarian” (he used the word) Fascists, National Socialists and Marxists in the 1930s were not secretly undermined by sharing some of the philosophical assumptions of the totalitarians (no objective moral right and wrong, and humans not really beings – just flesh robots) that undermined people educated in early 20th century Vienna.
There are many decent people about – people who share the basic assumptions of the Tory Dr Johnson and the Old Whig Edmund Burke – objective moral right and wrong (that does not depend on some “historical stage” or “race” or “class” interest) and the human soul (the “I” – Free Will, agency). Natural limited government types.
Most (but not all) of these people are in the Conservative and Unionist Party (it still said those words on my first Conservative Association membership card in Kettering back in 1979), we have our victories (for example 1989) and our bad periods (for example now).
How will things turn out in the end? Well the end for me will be soon enough (I am not exactly a healthy man – in the same way the Atlantic Ocean is not exactly dry), but Western Civilisation may prove a lot more robust (and capable of recovery) than sick (in body – and mind, depressed, melancholia) people like myself think it is.
A good sign would be if American Republicans would stop throwing tax money at the education system (which they are – even in conservative States such as South Dakota and Texas)- throwing yet more money at a system that brainwashes your children to hate-and-despise everything you stand for (and to hate their parents personally – as “racist”, “sexist”, “homophobic” space monsters) is not sensible. And it does NOT start at university – it starts at kindergarten, and on the television shows for young children (thanks to the FCC regulation changes pushed in the early 1960s – which gave a monopoly of entertainment television to a handful of people at the networks, and forbad outside companies having editorial control of the shows they paid for.
By the way people – read this week’s Spectator magazine (I hope no one will dispute that the Spectator is a magazine – yes it publishes every week, but many magazines do), yes the various articles on the “Death of the Right” makes grim reading – but we need to know where we are if we are to get out of this mess.
Well, maybe; you never know do you. There are some positives. I don’t think politicians in this country have ever been held in such low regard as they are currently and Brexit is not likely to go smoothly – whichever way it goes badly (crash out or crash back in) politicans are not likely to be popular and a revolution could be on the cards.
Technology has opened up new avenues for escapism (virtual ‘Galt’s gulches’), and sometime in the next few decades the prospect of not working at all (and hence not paying tax) will become feasible due to new technology (actually, returning to dystopia, I don’t find it implausible that the government may one day try and draft people to clean old people’s bed pans etc. That will go down like a cup of sick).
Paul beat me to the punch. Clearly Bob Sykes has no idea what libertarianism is actually about.
‘Atomised’ implies a change away from molecules. Whereas elemental Helium exists as single atoms, it is not atomised as its genesis (e.g. alpha-decay) is that it starts off and carries on as an atom.
Whereas Hydrogen and Oxygen exist typically (in life-supporting atmospheres, I necessarily am telescoping much down) as diatomic molecules H2 and O2 in a nice, stable-ish association, until something better comes along.
But whereas humans can exist (taking this further) as complex molecules of families and societies, the plasma of the state ionises all and reduces us to charged individual atoms, trapped in an unpleasant, hot frenzy.
Basically, Heath, Major, Cameron, May and Hammond and to a lesser extent Mrs Thatcher, particularly later on, looked at what Labour proposed and say “We will copy your policies, but we don’t like the rhetoric that much.’, and then proceed to put Labour in power when the Conservatives were in office.
It does not seem to occur to them to eliminate or reduce the funding and privileges of their enemies.
Mr Ed (June 27, 2017 at 2:28 pm): “…It does not seem to occur to them to eliminate or reduce the funding and privileges of their enemies.”
This is sadly true: the government, even when nominally friendly to us and (therefore) possessed of an obvious and strong political interest of thier own – it would be easier to get re-elected – is supine (all Tory administrations but Thatcher’s) or are outmanoeuvred through their over-reliance on the state (Thatcher introduced the ‘National Curriculum’ – which the Sir Humphrey Applebys control – instead of education vouchers which we would have controlled).
As perhaps our philosophy should make us expect, such liberation as welve had came from such things as the web, in ways unforeseen by governments, right or left.
That said, I prefer to look on the bright side. Brexit and Trump won. Of course our enemies fight back, turning what look like decisive victories into ‘two steps forward, one step back’ whenever they can. As Churchill said: “For myself, I am an optimist. There does not seem much point in being anything else.”
BTW Churchill complained bitterly of the way the BBC had censored him in the 30s, and that may have influenced allowing commercial television. Its news was less PC in the Thatcher years but now has flipped to being more so than the BBC – who are very slightly less bad than in the turn-of-the-millenium Greg Dyke years.)
In 1844 Max Stirner observed that the State cannot tolerate the unmediated relation of man to man.
I am libertarianish. Yet even this website produced negative and “let them eat cake” responses when I suggested we could could start to solve the “cost of social care in old age” problem.
I think everyone is at least a little bit corrupted by the “state can/must do it” mentality.
It seems to me that the answer is “not the state but us, as individuals embodying society”, which some may think is insufficiently libertarian.
I’m beginning to think that the only answer is a steampunk, neo-Victorian regime like the one in Neal Stephenson’s The Diamond Age.