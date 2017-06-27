The pointlessness of the Anglosphere Right

Many of you will have read Fraser Nelson‘s article in the Spectator already, so in a somewhat similar vein…

The refusal of Mr Cameron (and co) to talk in terms of limited government principles may have been a calculated decision or it may have been ignorance (it is hard to know), but with someone like Chancellor Hammond it is indeed very clearly ignorance. The Mansion House speech (not an off-the-cuff conversation when Mr Hammond was very tired or ill, but a formal speech – indeed the most formal speech of the year) showed a degree of basic ignorance, and an influence of socialist and interventionist philosophy, that was very grim. To Mr Hammond any improvement in the human condition must be the result of government spending or edicts (such as the Minimum Wage Law – now at such a level that employers are even starting using automation that works incredibly badly, rather than human employees) – private production and wealth (including his own?) is wicked and corrupt greed, to be condemned. The logical response for anyone who believed in the doctrines outlined in this speech (and other such speeches – or the Conservative Party Manifesto) would be to vote for the Labour Party – but the “Red Tories” do not understand this.

The philosophical bankruptcy of “interventionism” or “middle of the road thinking” and how it leads to socialism, was explained by Ludwig Von Mises almost a century ago, and (indeed) was exposed by Herbert Spencer in “The Man Versus The State” way back in 1883. But to the modern “educated” class the name of Mises is basically unknown and Herbert Spencer was just an evil “racist” (that Herbert Spencer was passionately ANTI slavery and war, and despised the idea of treating people differently on the basis of “race” is unknown to the “educated”). The ordinary public know nothing – but they also know they know nothing, the “educated” know all sorts of things that are just-not-true. In the time of Spencer or even Mises the government had not yet usurped all the basic functions of civil society and non state associations (such as churches and fraternities) were still strong. Now there are just “atomised” individuals and the state – today such things as churches are in terrible decline (even in the United States) and fraternities are mocked as things like Laurel and Hardy’s “The Sons of the Desert” – hardly anyone remembers that it used to be normal for ordinary people to belong to fraternities and friendly societies – now the state controls everything from the “cradle to the grave” (the totalitarian, total state, vision of Edward Bellamy’s “Looking Backward” 1887). Even the family itself has been undermined by the social revolution promoted by the Frankfurt School of Marxism (especially from the 1960s onwards – when resistance to the left, in the churches and so on, essentially collapsed).

The once strong families of Britain and the United States have been replaced by atomised individuals – who look to the state (not the family or private associations) for all their basic needs – from education to healthcare to old age provision. So taxation and government spending have increased from around a tenth of the economy (what it was even as late as the 1920s in the United States – it was only 20% of the economy as recently as 1950) to around half the economy in most Western nations today.

The logical end point of the interventionism (the endless government spending and edicts of George Osborne and, even more, Philip Hammond and co) is socialism – they do NOT want socialism, but that is the place their policy will naturally lead. And the young are there already – as Ludwig Von Mises pointed out, the young socialists (both Nazi and Marxist) were just taking the interventionism of their teachers to its logical end point.

If I was young (alas I am not) I would echo David (he hated “Davy”) Crockett and say to the “educated” – “You can all go to Hell – I am going to Texas”, but I doubt that even Texas will survive the decline and fall of Western Civilisation.

Perhaps isolated pockets of Western Civilisation will survive – for example the Mormons of Utah and the Jews of Israel (both of whom have proved resistant to the “acid effect” of the attack on the family and private associations), but in a world increasingly dominated by both the People’s Republic of China (a vicious dictatorship bent on expansion) and the forces of Islam, it is doubtful that such remnants of the West will be allowed to survive. There will be no Ireland in the new Dark Age.

It is hard to see how Western Civilisation can be saved. To take but one example – if there was real hope then the Economist magazine (supposedly the leading free market publication on the planet) would denounce the American Senate Bill as a hollow fraud that does not really roll back either the regulations or the government spending of Obamacare. And the Economist magazine does indeed denounce the Senate Bill – but it denounces it for not being socialist enough, for “taking away the health care of millions of people” (because of the promise to do something – sometime in the 2020s, if anyone believes that promise I have a nice bridge to sell you). There is no real difference between the ‘free market’ Economist magazine and the socialist BBC – indeed their coverage is often word-for-word the same, which should come as a shock to no one as their senior staff (not the cleaners and security guards, who may be sensible people, but the staff who actually make the decisions) are “educated” in the same places. There may be a few non interventionist senior staff – but I suspect one could count them on the fingers of one hand. And Chancellor Hammond (and Mrs May) would nod with agreement at much of the ravings of the BBC and the Economist publication – just as “moderate Republicans” (read “Fabians who do not even know they are Fabians”) would do in the United States.

It is the same in the rest of the West – those who look for a real roll back in government spending in the nations of Europe and so on, will not find it.