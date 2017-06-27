|
Samizdata quote of the day
I was speaking with a friend the other night, and I made the point that the meta-narrative of the 2016 election is learned helplessness as a political value. We’re no longer a country that believes in human agency, and as a formerly poor person, I find it incredibly insulting. To hear Trump or Clinton talk about the poor, one would draw the conclusion that they have no power to affect their own lives. Things have been done to them, from bad trade deals to Chinese labor competition, and they need help. And without that help, they’re doomed to lives of misery they didn’t choose.
– Rod Dreher . He is quoting JD Vance, author of Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and a Culture In Crisis
To be fair fashionable philosophers have been attacking agency (Free Will) for centuries. Philosophers such as Thomas Hobbes – whose followers contained some 19th century liberals (the Westminster Review crowd – some of whom put copies of the works of Thomas Hobbes in the library in Britain, as part of their fanatical hatred of the very concept of the human person – the soul) and contain some 21 century libertarians (including the former Director of the British Libertarian Alliance).
All some politicians are doing is putting theory into practice – if the people (not the politicians themselves of course – they are actual persons) are just flesh robots (if they are not persons – if they have no Free Will) this sort of politics is logical.
Of the two Mrs Hillary Clinton was much worse than Mr Donald Trump (Mrs Clinton talked as if everything good comes from government and that people are incapable of doing anything) – but yes Mr Trump was bad enough (and I do not withdraw my harsh words about him during the campaign – although I hold him to be the less bad alternative, compared to Mrs Clinton). And I was shaken at how easily Mr Trump won the nomination against superior alternatives – indeed Mr Trump won the nomination because he was the inferior alternative, he talked to people as if they were little children not reasoning adults – and it worked.
I still do not believe in the philosophy of Thomas Hobbes and Jeremy Bentham (and David Hume – in more complex, and nice sounding, language he is really saying the same thing) that humans are not beings – that we are just flesh robots (that the “I”, the human person, does not exist), but I can see how people can come to this conclusion. If one despairs of people it is an easy way out to hold that people are not really people at all – so that one no longer need feel let down by how people behave, as they are not really people so one can not expect any better of them.
The implied parity between Trump and Clinton on that point reminds me of nothing so much as the parity of Gore Vidal’s remark late in life: “I feel the sophisticated despair of coming to believe that the Soviet Union is as despicable as America.” I have very little time for D.H. Lawrence, but a poem of his came to mind while reading the OP quote.
Don’t be taken in by the su-superior.
Don’t swallow the culture bait.
Don’t drink, don’t drink, don’t get beerier and beerier.
Do learn to discriminate.
@Paul Marks…………..Doesn’t Descartes refute the presumption of these philosophers in one short sentence?
Dr Evil,
Descartes’ sentence was fallacious due to his class logic, so whether it is correct or not as a statement, it is tainted by his class. This is how the Marxians get past reality and truth.
“…and I made the point that the meta-narrative of the…”
And ONLY trained professionals are qualified to SEE it?
Like “recovered memories” of victims slated to be awarded a BOG payout in court trials?
Of course, I can’t blame anyone, you know, ….specifically, because I ONLY use the beta-data.
OMG, STFU.
To hear Trump or Clinton talk about the poor, one would draw the conclusion that they have no power to affect their own lives. Things have been done to them, from bad trade deals to Chinese labor competition, and they need help.
Whilst not a great fan of Mr Trump, I do think his explanation of “bringing jobs back” has been rather diluted, to either mean protectionism or, as mentioned above, some form of welfare.
A company that exports jobs is a net “cost” to the American tax base, the offshore labor is not contributing American tax and the unemployed left behind are taking from it, meanwhile the company benefits from the increased retail security of their products and intellectual property protection under American law financed by tax, while simultaneously hiding taxable profit from said products and seemingly enjoying the benefits free of charge.
Trump’s simple thinking is to re-address that balance, his talk is of taxing exported jobs not imported goods, although it probably amounts to the same thing.
The better approach would perhaps be to readdress the balance by what companies are allowed to exploit under American security and IP laws based on what they are willing to pay towards it, you could try charging them directly, or perhaps a law that invalidates IP for products exclusively manufactured outside of America. This could equally apply to foreign owned IP as well.
Whatever the case, Trump’s point is about an imbalance, although he probably isn’t the man to resolve it.
Actually, Dr Evil, I don’t consider Descartes’ sentence an adequate refutation of those philosophers, any more than I consider Samuel Johnson’s kicked stone an adequate refutation of Bishop Berkeley.
“A company that exports jobs is a net “cost” to the American tax base.”
Untrue. This is simply another illustration of Bastiat’s “that which is seen and that which is not seen.” Utterly superficial.
I respectfully disagree with Laird on Descartes and agency – I think Dr Evil is correct.
“I think therefore I am” (self awareness) is not an “illusion” and David Hume’s efforts to cleverly refute the existence of the “I” (by claiming that a thought does not mean a thinker….) are false.