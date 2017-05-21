Milton Friedman on how imposing equality makes inequality worse

I have long believed the thing that Milton Friedman is quoted saying in this bit of graphics:
And I am pretty sure that I first clarified this idea in my head at around the time when I first heard Milton Friedman saying this, and that this was not coincidence.
I screen-copied the above graphic from this video, which is Jonathan Haidt giving a talk about Socialism and Human Nature. It lasts just under half an hour, and I recommend it. The above Friedman quote comes near the end, at 23m 05s.
The world is so full of nonsense that particular bits of nonsense often get neglected by the people who ought to be pointing them out, because these people are so busy with other bits of nonsense.
The particular bit of nonsense that Milton Friedman and I are not here neglecting is the claim that equality can be achieved by the forceful redistribution of resources, and the more of that the better. Not only is such “egalitarianism” tyrannical, which makes it bad by my preferred standards and by Milton Friedman’s preferred standards, because it is tyrannical. It is also fails by its own standards, hence the sneer quotes. It doesn’t achieve equality. On the contrary, it rearranges inequality in a way that makes the inequality worse.
The very act of imposing equality requires that the imposing “egalitarians” be unequally powerful and lavishly rewarded for their brutal efforts, compared to the wretches upon whom they are imposing the equality. Name one purportedly egalitarian regime where they actually have achieved any serious reduction of inequality. You can’t, because there has never been one.
This is clearly the case in hell-holes like Cuba and Venezuela, where the masses languish in poverty, where the bosses live like kings and where the henchmen of the bosses get more or less lavishly preferential treatment (because if they didn’t they stop henching). But I include in the above assertion (that equality cannot be successfully imposed) the relatively genteel cruelties of the British welfare state, and other welfare states like it around the world. Have these relatively benign socialisms got rid of any poverty, any cruelty, any inequality? Well, some, to begin with. But they have then unleashed far worse and bigger doses of poverty and inequality. If the long-term purpose of the British welfare state had been to make poverty and inequality far more permanent and far harder to eradicate, it would have done almost nothing differently to what it has done.
Any critic of socialism who says something like: “the result of socialism is equality of misery” is being seduced by a nice sounding phrase into not thinking about what he is saying, and into conceding far too much. Here is no less a personage than Winston Churchill, who loved fine phrases to distraction, saying something a lot like this, among other and truer things, which perhaps explains why so many British Conservatives of my vintage still say things like this.
A libertarian world, just as Milton Friedman says, is the least unequal world that can be contrived. I’m not going to argue that point in detail. I merely assert it, to clarify that I regard myself and Milton Friedman as egalitarians of the best sort, as better at egalitarianism than the socialists, as egalitarians of the rough-and-ready, best-we-can-do sort, without any sneer quotes.
It’s always the wrong people in charge. It just needs the right people. Who is the right people? Typically whoever is trying to sell you on the egalitarian regime.
Q1 What is the causal mechanism by which ‘inequality’ affects human behaviour?
Q2 How is ‘inequality’ defined anyway?
A1 Good old fashioned leftist envy and sense of entitlement.
A2 A stream of meaningless leftist babble to distract attention from A1.
Political equality (ie negative rights) are essential to any sort of civilization, but there is no sound reasoning to the idea that life is unfair if inequalities exist in any other context. Of course this is lost on people who erroneously insist, for no particular reason, that a) people are all identical under the skin and genitals, and thus things like gender are 100% social construct, and “diversity” is a desired parlor game about interesting “flavors” and superficialities, but otherwise we’re identical faceless cogs in the collectivist social machine. b) concepts like personal responsibility and above all EARNING goes undefined and unrecognized. Telling one of these people, “I own it by right because I earned it”…one might as well be speaking a foreign language. They consider private property a social sanction at best, to be revoked when Big Brother says so.
And last but not least, when Walt Whitman and Donald Trump have wildly different ideas about what constitutes success, then of course personal goals will be wildly different as well as different outcomes. So even if initial conditions were identical, we can expect outcomes to be different, ergo different outcomes CANNOT be an indicator of unfair unequal initial conditions.
I only recognize two categories of Equality… Equality before the Law and Equality of opportunity. Beyond that, all is Marxist twaddle.
That’s simply not true. The world of the workhouse, the charity hospital, and kids dying of cancer from sweeping chimneys is poor, cruel, and unequal. But it is also not the point.
This is also most likely untrue – ask any macroeconomist – but even if it was, that’s not the point.
Political equality… are essential to any sort of civilization
Once again simply untrue on the face of it, and once again most likely the diametrical opposite to the truth.
Consider the greatest civilisations: Greece, Rome, Mayan, China in the dark ages, China now, First and Second British Empires, American Empire – none of those civilisations were based on political equality. None at all. All of them in fact were based on slavery.
Equality before the Law and Equality of opportunity.
Equality before the law is foolishness. Equality of opportunity is communism.
How can you measure either. Consider some kid born in a Birmingham slum (England or Alabama, you choose)
vesus a kid born to two parents in Soho (London or New York). Both of ’em get caught with a joint. One is on his away to a careen in law, another to a career in housebreaking – they cannot be “equal before the law”. The complete communistic ridiculousness of those two kids having equality of opportunity should be obvious to everyone – the kid living in a soho apartment with parents who love him enough to pay for education, for medical and dental care, to feed him nutritious meals etc must have completely different opportunities to the slum kid who has none of the above.
Even starting a conversation about equality gives ground to the leftist: ultimately, even engaging in such a conversation makes one an active supporter of communism.
Even “Equality of Opportunity” is fraught. Taken by itself, it is going to be understood as meaning that everyone should have the same “opportunities” in life. (Because that’s how the opponents of liberty think. Naturally that’s what it means!) E.g., Michael Jordan and I should both have the opportunity to be THE reigning basketball star.
But from the instant his papa fertilized his mamma’s egg, and my pop did the same with my mom’s, that was impossible, because our physical bases were what they were, and even leaving Society and Culture and Politics out of it, they just weren’t the same. (Nor, of course, were the time place and manner of our circumstances, at any point in our lives.)
So he had the opportunity to become Michael Jordan, and I had the opportunity to marry my Honey and fall in love with working with various IBM mainframes.
Which I did, and which I enjoyed a lot more than I’d have enjoyed playing basketball. (And I assure you that even had M.J. had the opportunity to forgo b-ball and instead to become a computer geek, never ever could he have had the opp. to snare my Honey! Just not gonna happen….)
What E-of-O does mean, is that there will be no law prohibiting a given person’s taking whatever opportunities come his way, provided they don’t involve criminal activity of any sort (and discrimination of any sort should certainly not be a criminal offense, except where the gov itself — i.e. its agents — is favoring some people over other people on grounds other than those of competence [Pages of Disquisition]).
So there’s no law preventing me from trying out for the Chicago Bulls. What prevents me is the fact that the opportunity is unavailable to me, always was, always will be. Although if I’d wanted to be a movie-star comedienne, I can imagine a terrific script where I try to try out for the Bulls and provide six months’ worth of hilarity to anyone who sees me attempting to play the game. Which results in the actual death of one of the scouts … but was this set in motion purposely? Perhaps a plot by the execrable Soros? Find out who dun it, and why — see the movie, opening at the best theatres next Tuesday!
“Equality of Opportunity” is only meaningful insofar as no statute-laws prohibit it [Pages of Exceptions on prohibitions, such as those involving felons, and a few others]. Other than in the sense that there are no legal prohibitions, no two people ever have the same opportunities, nor ever will. (Jack & Elizabeth may both want to marry Jill, but I promise you that while the opportunity may or may not be there for one of them, it is not there for both. Well, at least not in the same sense and at the same time. Although with polygamy next up as being within the proper purview of Federal law….)
Equality before the law is foolishness, says Angry Tory. What’s specifically foolish about this, exactly? Give some examples. Seriously.
And I see AT says all the great societies were based on slavery. Actually the UK economy became even richer after the Atlantic slave trade was abolished. Free(ish) societies tend to be richer than unfree ones, as a perusal of postwar Asia, for instance, or Western Europe, shows emphatically. And by the way, the Roman Empire collapsed did it not and its highly arguable that its reliance on slavery was a fatal weakness in the end.
LOL. Well, if “Equality of Opportunity” does not account for the enormous differences of types of opportunities two identical twins will experience when one is raised from 2 days of age by two wealthy, loving, caring, and sensible parents and the other is raised starting at 2 days of age by an unemployable welfare-addict in a slum, then the term “Equality of Opportunity” A) means almost nothing except to those who define it and B) can be guaranteed without at all diminishing most of the effective barriers to an egalitarian society.
Equality Before the Law is foolish in my opinion because: two different perpetrators committing the same crime will face highly divergent punishments in many societies that worship “Equality Before the Law” like the USA for example. This is very well documented. For example, statistics show that a rich white girl who is caught smoking pot in an affluent suburb isn’t going to face nearly the same legal trouble as a poor black teen in a slum.
Source? Data regarding one country at one point in time prove nothing except in the minds of those suffering from confirmation bias, anyway.
Countries with higher IQ populations tend to be richer than those with lower IQ population, as a perusal of Asia or Western Europe shows emphatically.
FTFY
Everything collapses; republics founded on “liberty” faster than almost anything else. So I presume you do not dispute the reality that the Roman Empire would not have developed into one of the most extraordinary empires the world has ever seen without slavery.
Anyone who thinks that the Roman Empire could have stretched from London to Jerusalem without using a ton of slaves is living in a dream world.
Indeed, as Angry Tory has pointed out, most (virtually all) of the great civilizations in all of human history have used slaves en masse to become great.
The Mongol Empire stretched from Eastern Europe to Persia, Siberia and China without much in the way of non-transitory slavery (that said, some of their subject nations practices some degree of slavery). Likewise the British Empire was not predicated upon slavery (which was why they could eventually afford to suppress it).
Forget the moral aspect, if the Roman Empire had had relied upon a more economically efficient system than slavery, it probably would have been more economically resilient when it really needed to be in its final two centuries.
The Mongols did use slaves to some extent; upon defeating an enemy nation the Mongols would systematically identify anyone of use and ship those people, such as artisans and skilled engineers, to particular locations in their empire to provide service and share knowledge, for example. In any case, though, the Mongol Empire largely used vassals to expand their empire and many of these vassals practiced slavery in a more organized and systematic way so the Mongol Empire indirectly depended on the use of mass enslavement quite significantly. And plus quite often the tributes these vassals sent to the Mongols were partly composed of humans.
And yet I’m not convinced that the Mongol Empire qualifies as civilized (for its time) as the Roman Empire does, anyway.
The British Empire may not have been “predicated” on slavery but the Brits certainly did engage in the slave trade. The British Empire was responsible for shipping an estimated 3.5 million African slaves from Africa to the New World, which was a whopping 33% of all slaves shipped across the Atlantic Ocean from the 15th through 19th centuries. In fact some of the earliest British colonies were successful largely because they depended on slaves such as the sugar plantations in Barbados and St. Kitts. The Brits had to abolish slavery in the early 1800s because they used slaves quite prolifically.
Citing the Mongol and British Empires to disprove the assertion that great civilizations depend on the use of slaves is… not persuasive at all.
Maybe, maybe not. Without slaves the Roman Empire would not have become one of the most prodigious civilizations in all of history, stretching from London to Jerusalem.
Equality before the law can only be an ambition. It cannot be achieved in practice because an encounter with the criminal justice system will have markedly different effects on different people. To be accused of inappropriately touching a child will destroy the career of a teacher, but can be shruggered off by a self-employed plumber. Similarly a six month spell in prison will quite likely be catastrophic for the family of an employee but have little effect on the family of a welfare claimant.
Everyone had slaves back then. You need to measure things relatively.
The rise of Rome was based around a large enfranchised citizenship, which was prepared to fight for their rights. Rome was considerably more free than the states around it for the average citizen. They got to vote rather than have kings. Liberty was a very big deal to them.
It rose further as other states were happy to join, provided they got citizenship. That was a key to ending the strife of the Social War. The new parts were self-governing — they were not ruled directly from Rome — preserving some of their liberty.
The key conquests that led to empire were made by that Republic of citizens.
After the Empire started, the average person still had citizenship and was free — and the franchise was constantly expanded. Equality of law was a big thing, and local areas were still largely self-governing too. Slaves were often manumitted. Big landowners often had slaves, but plenty of farms were worked by free peasants. The early empire wasn’t particularly tyrannical.
Towards the end of the Empire the peasantry fell and the society became less equal than their competitors, as large landowners became the norm. It was the relatively free Germans who did for them (not that the German society didn’t have slaves). Liberty won over slavery again — as it has a tendency to do until it too ossifies into slavery.
Sorry but that is a completely unsupported statement. Explain why slavery, rather that some system that produces a higher output from a unit of labour, was essential to the Roman Empire. If you own a farm, it is cheaper not to have to pay your labour wages, but when viewing the economy as a whole, owner-farms and tenant-farms are typically much more productive, at least if certain unfortunate cultural practices do not take hold (such as dividing land amongst all children rather than giving it all to the eldest son).
And yes, the British Empire was a major facilitator of the slave trade, but did not build its empire based on slave labour itself, so actually my point stands.
I mentioned the Mongols because in terms of sheer size, they were the biggest empire ever, and again did not expand on the back of slave labour.
“Equality of Opportunity” does not and cannot exist in the real world if it is taken to mean that everyone has, or ought to have, the same exact opportunities as everybody else. “Anyone can become President.” No, only some can. The opportunity to try to become President is theoretically open to all; but actually, the opportunity even to try is not available to a person who is singlemindedly focussed on something else, be it farming or bringing up children or making music or being the next Einstein. What opportunities exist for him depend on a person’s particular internal and external circumstances; and that will always be the case.
The concept is meaningful only if there is no law (and no outlaw malefactor) preventing people from taking such opportunities as they wish, from among those that they find open to them.
It’s the same sort of thing as the statement that “all men are equal.” Taken literally, that’s simply and obviously not true. It is only true if it’s understood to mean “all men are equal before the law.” (And of course, that’s an ideal; as long as knowledge and judgment are imperfect, and as long as there are those with legal power who don’t try to follow the principle, perfect “equality before the law” will not exist in the real world. But we humans can, and at some times and in some places we have, reached for the ideal knowingly, and every once in awhile, we come within hollering distance of achieving it.)
Indeed, Perry, the Mongols were equal opportunity employers! I read a book on empires, and the mongols knew their own limitations, and employed people according to the talents of the person! Well, they started off that way- doubtless, they would have succumbed to nepotism and cronyism in time, once they settled down.