The actions of radical Islamophobes should not be used to condemn the peaceful Islamophobe majority
– Allum Bokhari, tweeting the situation with great panache 😀
|
|
Samizdata quote of the day
June 19th, 2017
9 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Exactly – quite correct.
And the government should arrange meetings with “Islamophobes” such as Robert Spencer and David Wood to show that the government is not bigoted against the Islamophobe community.
More seriously – the point needs to be made (over and over again) that the problem is NOT with Muslims as people – but rather with Islam, the teachings and personal example of Mohammed.
As for person who drove a van into a group of Muslims – he is a murderer and should be punished as such.
We may never know his true motivation.
Brilliant.
I love his quote. Sauce for the goose and all that jazz.
Free speech is supressed in this country.
Episodes like Rotherham and Rochdale show this. Even council child care staff and the police kept quiet about certain things for fear of losing their jobs for racism.
In a country where people cannot speak freely I find it unsurprising that we see explosions of criminal rage from time to time.
My super power is that I can identify the one Muslim terrorist hiding in a crowd of normal Muslims.
Most of us anti-Islamicists are good, moderate anti-Islamicists, who deplore the violence shown tonight by those who have hijacked our peaceful and loving anti-Islamicism.
I fear the coming backlash, and hope that the world can understand that this is not true anti-Islamicism, but simply a hateful bastardization.
Excellent observation.
Yes, a thousand times yes, and if the gent leans to le Sinistre and anti-sensible-folk [Snark!] as the linked site seems to suggest, then I say doubly, Good for him! in this quote.
“My super power is that I can identify the one Muslim terrorist hiding in a crowd of normal Muslims.”
This is the point however unintentionally you made it. We don’t have mind reading devices, hence we should stop all Muslim immigration immediately.