We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
Samizdata quote of the day

· Middle East & Islamic · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

The actions of radical Islamophobes should not be used to condemn the peaceful Islamophobe majority

Allum Bokhari, tweeting the situation with great panache 😀

June 19th, 2017 |

9 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Paul Marks
    June 19, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Exactly – quite correct.

    And the government should arrange meetings with “Islamophobes” such as Robert Spencer and David Wood to show that the government is not bigoted against the Islamophobe community.

    More seriously – the point needs to be made (over and over again) that the problem is NOT with Muslims as people – but rather with Islam, the teachings and personal example of Mohammed.

    As for person who drove a van into a group of Muslims – he is a murderer and should be punished as such.

  • George Atkisson
    June 19, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    We may never know his true motivation.

  • Alisa
    June 19, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Brilliant.

  • Dr Evil
    June 19, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I love his quote. Sauce for the goose and all that jazz.

  • pete
    June 19, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Free speech is supressed in this country.

    Episodes like Rotherham and Rochdale show this. Even council child care staff and the police kept quiet about certain things for fear of losing their jobs for racism.

    In a country where people cannot speak freely I find it unsurprising that we see explosions of criminal rage from time to time.

  • TheHat
    June 19, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    My super power is that I can identify the one Muslim terrorist hiding in a crowd of normal Muslims.

  • bobby b
    June 19, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Most of us anti-Islamicists are good, moderate anti-Islamicists, who deplore the violence shown tonight by those who have hijacked our peaceful and loving anti-Islamicism.

    I fear the coming backlash, and hope that the world can understand that this is not true anti-Islamicism, but simply a hateful bastardization.

  • Julie near Chicago
    June 19, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Excellent observation.

    Yes, a thousand times yes, and if the gent leans to le Sinistre and anti-sensible-folk [Snark!] as the linked site seems to suggest, then I say doubly, Good for him! in this quote.

  • Johnnydub
    June 19, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    “My super power is that I can identify the one Muslim terrorist hiding in a crowd of normal Muslims.”

    This is the point however unintentionally you made it. We don’t have mind reading devices, hence we should stop all Muslim immigration immediately.

