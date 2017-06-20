We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata definition of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

austerity
ɒˈstɛrɪti,ɔːˈstɛrɪti/
noun: increasing the rate a state appropriates people’s money less quickly than some want

June 20th, 2017 |

10 comments to Samizdata definition of the day

  • Lee Moore
    June 20, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    That entry in the dictionary comes shortly after :

    arithmetic
    noun : a vicious capitalist attack on the working class

  • Charlie Suet
    June 20, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    The left’s success in marketing the ideas that:

    a) Several consecutive years of deficits constitute ‘vicious austerity’; and
    b) A terrorist supporting Chavista is the ‘nice’ alternative to the horrid Tories

    shows how thoroughly they have won the cultural wars. It’s all over.

    I feel I’m pretty close to becoming one of those people who rants about Gramsci on message boards at the moment.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    June 20, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    One could tweak a quip of Gandhi’s: “What do you think of austerity? I think it would be a good idea.” He’s a lefty icon and no-one could deny he practised austerity. 🙂

    The Tories – and the coalition before them – didn’t care to admit they did a wretched job of saving money to pay Gordon’s debts – which made it easy for Labour to pretend there had been some. As often happens, the half-hearted liars end up helping the whole-hearted liars.

  • Mr Ed
    June 20, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Charlie S.

    I am sure that it felt like this in 1978-9 in the UK. The marketing of ‘austerity’ included the previous Chancellor of the Exchequer the Rt. Hon. G. Osborne CH, who could not cut himself shaving never mind spending and managed to lie his way through an increasingly bloated series of budgets without ever cutting spending totals, and claimed to be introducing austerity.

    The day will come when enough people ask quite why anyone needs £25k p.a. in benefits, and a life on welfare, or an Arts Council or the University of Craptown.

  • Bulldog Drumond
    June 20, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    shows how thoroughly they have won the cultural wars. It’s all over.

    If that was true, Brexit would have failed, Trump would never have been elected. It’s never all over.

  • Surellin
    June 20, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    So then what is the word for “decreasing” the appropriation of people’s money by the state? “Super-austerity”, perhaps? Or “impossible”?

  • Paul Marks
    June 20, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    “Austerity” is a LIE – Welfare State spending is higher (not lower) than when the Conservative party came into office. Even spending on utterly demented things. such as overseas aid (which Peter Bauer showed, decades ago, should be abolished) has gone UP.

    The whole basis of political discussion is based upon the idea that there has been “Austerity” – and it is a lie.

  • Mr Ed
    June 20, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    The Conservatives propagated the lie about austerity, even the new Chancellor is saying that the nation is ‘tired’ of ‘austerity’. Code for more National Debt, which this site has nudging up towards £1,666,666,666,666.67p (one and two-thirds thousand billion pounds).

    Or put it in easily referable terms, in the new, lighter £1 coin, the National Debt weighs over 206 times more than a Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier (until they load it up with diversity officers).

  • Horace Dunn
    June 20, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Don’t forget that other all important definition:

    The verb, TO INVEST

    Which means: to borrow money and spend it on something which offers no possibility of return. As in “we’re going to invest more in our public services”.

  • NickM
    June 20, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Er… No. Not quite. “Austerity” = “Pissing ever more money up the wall for ever decreasing results”.

