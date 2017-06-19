Exception, meet the new normal

It has finally happened. Here in Britain, a man has driven a van into a group of people he sees as evil.
Clarification: it has finally happened in Britain that a man has driven a van into a group of muslims.
If we followed PC precedent, we should be as cautious in assuming this man was not a muslim as we were told to be of assuming earlier perpetrators were muslim. How could it be safer to treat a reported shout of “I want to kill muslims” as more decisive than a reported shout of “Allahu Akbar”? Murder of a gang rival with collateral damage; killing a group of not-muslim-enough muslims with ingenious collateral propaganda advantage; anything is possible. But I suspect he wasn’t a muslim.
In the well-armed US, it has not yet happened – that I have heard, and I think it would have been blazoned forth by the media (no doubt will be if and when it does). But the US is exceptional. In third world countries (whose cultures it is racist to regard as more flawed than our own), tit-for-tat retaliation has long been part of the culture.
In its quieter, understated way, British exceptionalism has always been as proud as US exceptionalism – and as hated by the politically correct. They decided to “rub the British people’s noses in diversity” in order to get rid of it.
We are less exceptional today than we were yesterday.
“When will this end? What will the government do? Why are so many innocent people losing their lives?”
BBC Bullshit.
Will be interesting to see what tactical awareness the left have here. Bigging this up to the sky after trying to minimise the previous capers from the other side would be a poor move tactically.
Least said soonest forgotten is their smart ploy . But can leftist haters tone it down even when that would be wise?
Also–having looked into it a bit more it may not be as advertised.
3 men with the driver described as white? Who then jump out stabbing?
One native nutter maybe. But 3 of them? The RoP have their promise of Paradise (whatever its worth) but whites could expect nothing except a likely life or very long sentence in a shithole jails increasingly run by islamics.
The Ethiopian in the fire flat was described by the neighbour as “white” in initial reports. Because there are degrees of shade. Is the driver white or merely light? Because this sounds more like some in-house dispute rather than white retaliation.
Even a cursory examination of English and British history suggests that violence is the norm rather than the exeption.
TPH: The same as everywhere else on Earth. So what?
My point is that this kind of suicide attack caper is not a Western tradition. Suicide is frowned on by Christianity (and murder/suicide even more so) not approved of.
RoP followers might hope for Paradise. Jail or death (and a disapproving Deity if Christianity is true) is all 3 white men could hope for.
I noticed that the BBC’s early website report neatly got round the Tomasky Uncertainty Principle, with clever use of third party spokespersons. So rather than the BBC itself speculate about the motives of the van driver, they had a couple of paragraphs of quotes from the Muslim Council of GB denouncing Islamophobia up front and centre. So just prime media real estate for third parties to leap to conclusions.
No doubt next time an Islamic nutter mows down some people, the BBC will be getting a spokesman from the English Defence League to comment on the dangers of Islamism in paras 2 and 3 of their first report 🙂
We are all individuals, all responsible for our own actions. We have had murders before on the basis of race or religion, and politics, and there will be others, that is a virtual certainty.
I suspect that there are many Lefties relieved that their narrative of the ‘backlash’ appears to be being played out.