We welcome change and openness; for we believe that freedom and security go together, that the advance of human liberty can only strengthen the cause of world peace. There is one sign the Soviets can make that would be unmistakable, that would advance dramatically the cause of freedom and peace. General Secretary Gorbachev, if you seek peace, if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, if you seek liberalization, come here to this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!
— Ronald Reagan, June 12, 1987, speaking in front of the Brandenburg Gate.
Reagan’s speech was exactly thirty years ago today.
The crossings between the East and West Germany were finally opened on November 9th of that same year.
(The quote starts at 10:46, but the whole speech is generally quite good.)
June 12th, 2017 |
I read what you quoted, and my reaction surprised me.
It was sadness.
I don’t know that enough people believe these things anymore to make a difference. In the USA, Donald Trump was the best answer we could come up with in order to merely slow our decay into . . . something quite opposite of that quote. Britain almost elected a Corbyn. The shining lights of liberty and freedom barely hang on, while the rest of the world (and half of our own population) yearn for a Chavez to lead them to safety. And Brotherlove. Or something.
I have no personal worries. I can survive anything. My kids are safe, and set. Maybe I should stop stressing and just watch in semi-amusement as it all descends. I doubt that the path can be deflected much at this point anyway.
But Eddie Willers was always one of my favorite characters . . .
