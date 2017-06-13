Alison Hernandez was a little too open to new ideas:
Civilian gun owners could help fight terror attacks, police commissioner suggests
A police commissioner has suggested that civilians with gun licences could be allowed to use private weapons to defend their community against terrorists, in comments that have been rejected by a senior officer.
Alison Hernandez, the police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, said “I’d really be interested in exploring that” and “let’s officially have a look at that” when a caller suggested the idea during a radio phone-in.
She said she was interested in having a conversation with her chief constable to “see what would be the implications of it”.
However, her comments led to a warning from a senior officer that citizens should not arm themselves and the force said that armed civilians could be caught in the crossfire.
Deputy Chief Constable Paul Netherton told the BBC it was “definitely an emphatic ‘no'” that people should be arming themselves against such a threat.
A Police and Crime Commissioner is “an elected official in England and Wales charged with securing efficient and effective policing of a police area”, rather than an actual police officer, so do not be misled into thinking that openly expressed crimethink has reached the police. But it has reached people who officially talk to the police.
That woman is mad – mad, I tell you! What was she thinking???
The view of the British state is that if you find yourself in a terrorist incident you should run away. If you have to defend yourself, you may use bottles, tables, chairs or your bare hands, but nothing which is actually useful and designed as a defensive weapon.
Have a nice day and please die legally, citizen.
Once you realise that the primary function of the police is maintaining the authority of the state, with public safety only an occasional consequence of that, the attitude of most police becomes easy to understand.
I praise Alison Hernandez for her views, but I think she may mistakenly think her job is to promote protecting us rather than the state 😆
I implied that in a Twitter response to the story Natalie links to. Several policemen got rather put out by that: they genuinely see themselves as faithful servants of the public. Then one popped up demanding the “cuts” be reversed. Public servant, indeed.
The late Peter Cook told the story (on “Parkinson”) once about a trip to New York.
He was in a sex club and started having a conversation with a naked woman who was sat on a revolving dais being ogled by a crowd. It was an ordinary talk about how she enjoyed her job (“a bit boring” apparently)but it clearly upset the sex fantasies of the viewing bystanders as two large nasty-looking men emerged from an office and asked Cook if he would like to be killed.
“No thank you” he quite reasonably replied.
“Well fuck off quick then” was their rejoinder.
Cook did so but was perturbed to notice the duo were following him down the street at a little distance.
He was greatly relieved when he saw one of New York’s finest on the corner ahead.
“Officer I am being followed by two men who have threatened to kill me” says Cook a trifle grandiloquently.
Replies the cop”Well for Christ’s sake don’t involve me” and walks off quickly.
The suggestion seems fine to me, but even if the political objections were overcome (I doubt this very much) there would be a few practical considerations:
1. Proper training would be essential, for there’s more to defensive shooting than is taught in target shooting clubs. Perhaps we could import some instructors from the US if they have some to spare.
2. The police would want to check that applicants asking for permission to tool up to shoot terrorists had been properly trained as per (1), and they are already having trouble keeping up with the applications and renewals for sporting licenses. An increase in the number of firearms licensing officers would be required, as would more funds for their departments (the police might well like more funds though).
3. This sort of role would probably require handguns, and the ones we’re still allowed in the UK are a bit antiquated (e.g. 1850s-60s black powder revolvers).
Mr Ecks (June 13, 2017 at 1:52 pm), the light comedy “Psmith, Journalist” (P.G. Wodhouse, written almost exactly 100 years ago), contains light-hearted references to the fact that this police attitude – along with gang-related voter fraud – has been around in New York for a long time.
I can recall a conversation in an Oxford postgraduate college in the early 80s in which some US tourists who’d been stopped for a parking offence gave an absolutely typical “your police are wonderful” description of the incident compared to the same thing in the US. I’m not sure they’d say the same now.
In a bureaucracy, this is called “progress”.
In the EU, this is called “an intractable ideal”.
An armed populace creates a hostile working environment for the criminal class. Can’t have that. The criminal class constitutes a significant portion of the electorate for municipal officials.
The comments so far in that Telegraph article certainly don’t represent a populace so cowed and anti-gun that an eventual re-arming of British society should be completely discounted.
Everyone seems to want an armed police officer standing next to them for protection, but too many don’t stop to think this through logically. I, like quite a few people I know, am more proficient and more practiced with firearms than most cops. I’ve had more tactical training than most cops. (They don’t get much, if any. A civilian SWAT crew might get some tactical response training, but it’s nowhere near the TV-fueled idea of military-response teams we see on TV.)
To think that an armed cop is a better source of security than an armed populace is not well thought out. We could never afford enough of them to make them anything more than an after-the-fact cleanup crew.
“The police are the public and the public are the police” is almost unthinkable in modern Britain, isn’t it?
At least to the bien pensant class, that is.
When Obama started up the importation of Syrians, we in America had to watch our pathetic governors act like cry babies. They have no way of constitutionally rejecting anyone once they are allowed in to the country, but everyone of them could have started up an ‘arm the citizens’ campaign. In fact, it ought the be the sort of thing a ‘conservative’ would want to do, given that it ought to permanently change the political landscape in their favor.
But so far, they just flake rather than operate outside the box the left has prepared for them.
State mouthpieces like LBC radio were trying really hard to talk this idea down today. They fear it.
How about a compromise? Allow people to carry drive stun tasers and pepper spray?
“and the force said that armed civilians could be caught in the crossfire.”
For a full eight minutes there was no crossfire. Just blood running in the gutter.
“During these incidents, highly trained police firearms officers and special forces will be deployed .. ”
Highly trained police firearms officers shot Harry Stanly dead in the street.
There will never be any crossfire as the bad guys will be dead long before the police arrive. Their main fear is that such action would reveal how useless they are, always arriving after the action.
The never stand up in a gunfight.