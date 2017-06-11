I believe economics, and the way economics has shaped society in the past 15-20 years, plays a major role. Sure the young Corbyn supporter doesn’t understand economics, but point me towards a demographic that does. Every government in every western country is staring down the barrel of ballooning deficits, a debt which will take millenia to pay off, and not a single major party anywhere wants to even talk about it, let alone do anything about it. A simple reduction in planned expenditure increase is dressed up as a savage cut by damned near everyone: the Tories’ supposed austerity isn’t some fringe issue on the left, it is a widely accepted truth across the whole electorate. The people pointing out that these cuts are anything but are basically a handful of cranks on the internet. Like, erm, me. If any government program is threatened with a cut taking expenditure levels back to what they were in, say, 2010 half the country screams that medieval times are making a comeback and the other half believe them. The knowledge of economics among electorates is woeful, and almost all of them have signed up fully to the belief that all government expenditure is necessary, good, and wise and any cuts are bad. Nobody wants to even think about the size of the deficit and the national debt, it just keeps racking up. So if we’re going to criticise the young Corbynistas for not understanding the consequences of unsustainable economics demanded by ignorant voters, we might perhaps want to first ask where they got such ideas from. It’s too easy to blame Marxist indoctrination in schools when supposedly conservative governments, backed fully by the supposedly conservative middle classes, have been so irresponsible with public finances for several generations. Conservative governments might not be quite as reckless as Corbyn would be, but we’re talking about the difference between disaster and a catastrophe here.
The always relevant Thomas Sowell:
Lots of Conservative voters also want ‘free’ stuff. Look at the reaction to the Tory’s recent social care policy, when it was proposed that people with houses contribute to the costs of their care after death via the sale of their house (after their death).
The reaction of a lot of supposedly right-wing voters was, ‘I worked hard to pay for my house, I want to leave it to my children, so why should my house be taken to pay for my care?’
These people may have worked hard to get their house, and it is awful to see the result of a lifetime’s hard work going on end-of-life care costs, but those care costs have to be paid for by someone, and if it’s not you, then it’s the taxpayer.
So they wanted their free stuff too, just as much as the students did.
All true, IMHO.A tipping point has been passed and a majority of the electorate are of the “free shit or die” persuasion. Which leads to a question: why am I commenting here, on a libertarian blog and why do I devote a not insignificant portion of my time and resources to agitating for libertarian policies?*
SWMBO and I have no children, therefor nobody to leave anything to (so it will be cats, though not people at crony cat foundations – which might prove tricky). We’re not rich, but we’re comfortable and it would take a catastrophic (in the mathematical sense) event for that to change before we shuffle off this mortal coil. While it seems likely that such an event must eventually come to pass (barring a catastrophic event in the opposite direction), we stand a good chance of riding out the rest of our lives before it happens.
We are likely not unusual, especially here. So why do we all do it?
* For those who focus on national and international matters, please remember that local governments can be just as illiberal as their bigger brothers. A city council can really fuck you up if you get in the way of their rampant statism. As I know to my cost – the cunts think that they’re the new barons and earls.
Amen, brother. Great quote. I’m no economist; I have no formal education in the subject at all (we didn’t even do it at school*), but what little I’ve learned from various sources over the last 15 years or so makes me Adam Smith compared to 99% of the population.
“The knowledge of economics among electorates is woeful, and almost all of them have signed up fully to the belief that all government expenditure is necessary, good, and wise and any cuts are bad.”
And this is weird, in historical terms. For the first time in history, low taxes and governmental austerity (where it even exists) are seen by the general public as harmful. I’m often reminded of the Terry Pratchett quote about teaching the poor to grind their own faces.
“the cunts think that they’re the new barons and earls.”
But that’s just it: they are. I’ve said before that IMO, this system we live under, variously described as socialism, statism, corporatism, or – most hilariously – democracy, is really a sort of neo-feudalism. We get an infinitessimally small say in who our lord is to be (usually a group of people rather than an individual), while “he” forces us to pay “him” tribute, and we grovel to “him” as supplicants for alms and mercy: a local “campaign group” pleads for the school or hospital to be spared, a bunch of council goons paint a no-parking zone outside your house without being asked, or the TV licence people knock on your door. Where’s the rule-by-the-people here? Buggered if I can see it.
*Maybe that was an advantage, come to think of it.
Lots of those older folks have a point: they’ve been forcibly paying into the system all their lives so why shouldn’t they get something back out of it towards the end.