We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quotes of the day
Guy Herbert: Theresa May proven worse than cancer. It is a fine slogan
Perry de Havilland: Guy’s remark needs to be SQOTD
Guy Herbert: Along with my NHS slogan I hope: “Better than Greece”
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Out of control control freak loses control.
Looks like Brexit is back on the table.
I have my doubts but the notion is not as unimaginable as it was yesterday 🙄
The whole “Red Tory” “Radical Joe” Chamberlain approach was wrong. The Marxist Labour Party, under Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell, did not have to make the case against the philosophy of freedom – the manifesto of Mrs May (the unelected leader of my own party) did that. After the publication of the manifesto the election debate was over how much “good” the government could do for people – and Labour was always going to do well in that sort of discussion.
As for British independence from the European Union – the Democratic Unionist Party is in favour of that, but are they in favour of real independence? In favour of E.U. laws (the so called “single market”) no longer being valid in our internal affairs?