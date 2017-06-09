We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quotes of the day

Guy Herbert: Theresa May proven worse than cancer. It is a fine slogan
Perry de Havilland: Guy’s remark needs to be SQOTD
Guy Herbert: Along with my NHS slogan I hope: “Better than Greece”

June 9th, 2017 |

4 comments to Samizdata quotes of the day

  • Andrew Douglas
    June 9, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Out of control control freak loses control.

  • bob sykes
    June 9, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Looks like Brexit is back on the table.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    June 9, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Looks like Brexit is back on the table

    I have my doubts but the notion is not as unimaginable as it was yesterday 🙄

  • Paul Marks
    June 9, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    The whole “Red Tory” “Radical Joe” Chamberlain approach was wrong. The Marxist Labour Party, under Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell, did not have to make the case against the philosophy of freedom – the manifesto of Mrs May (the unelected leader of my own party) did that. After the publication of the manifesto the election debate was over how much “good” the government could do for people – and Labour was always going to do well in that sort of discussion.

    As for British independence from the European Union – the Democratic Unionist Party is in favour of that, but are they in favour of real independence? In favour of E.U. laws (the so called “single market”) no longer being valid in our internal affairs?

  »